Pets of the Week: Jan. 11, 2017

Franklin’s big head well deserved
Franklin is a happy, big-headed goofball with nice eyes. He is at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave. His tag number is A34253734.
Franklin has a zest for life, and is a popular and fun guy at the shelter.
Adoption hours are weekdays from 1 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••
Jillian wants undivided attention
Jillian is a lovely lady who was rescued from life on the streets, delivering litter after litter to grow up outside. She is in the care of Northeast Animal Rescue.
When she was rescued, her last litter was rescued with her, and they have all been adopted.
Jillian would love to be the only pet and the center of attention.
The cat, 5, is spayed and current on vaccinations, and has tested negative for the feline immunodeficiency and leukemia viruses.
For more information or to fill out an application, visit nar.rescuegroups.org ••
