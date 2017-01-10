Pets of the Week: Jan. 11, 2017

Frank­lin’s big head well de­served

Frank­lin is a happy, big-headed goof­ball with nice eyes. He is at Phil­adelphia’s An­im­al Care and Con­trol, at 111 W. Hunt­ing Park Ave. His tag num­ber is A34253734.

Frank­lin has a zest for life, and is a pop­u­lar and fun guy at the shel­ter.

Ad­op­tion hours are week­days from 1 to 8 p.m. and week­ends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••

Jill­ian wants un­di­vided at­ten­tion

Jill­ian is a lovely lady who was res­cued from life on the streets, de­liv­er­ing lit­ter after lit­ter to grow up out­side. She is in the care of North­east An­im­al Res­cue.

When she was res­cued, her last lit­ter was res­cued with her, and they have all been ad­op­ted.

Jill­ian would love to be the only pet and the cen­ter of at­ten­tion.

The cat, 5, is spayed and cur­rent on vac­cin­a­tions, and has tested neg­at­ive for the fe­line im­mun­ode­fi­ciency and leuk­emia vir­uses.

For more in­form­a­tion or to fill out an ap­plic­a­tion, vis­it nar.res­cuegroups.org ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.