Op-ed: Keeping seniors healthy, happy remains top priority

All throughout this past elec­tion sea­son, Pres­id­ent-elect Trump re­peatedly prom­ised to pro­tect So­cial Se­cur­ity and Medi­care. In one of his most strident com­mit­ments to the pro­grams, he said, “Every Re­pub­lic­an wants to do a big num­ber on So­cial Se­cur­ity, they want to do it on Medi­care, they want to do it on Medi­caid. And we can’t do that. And it’s not fair to the people that have been pay­ing in for years.” Many of us, des­pite grave mis­giv­ings about the pres­id­ent-elect’s oth­er hard­line policy po­s­i­tions, gave him some cred­it for go­ing against the grain of his party’s or­tho­doxy in his pledge to pro­tect be­ne­fits that mil­lions of Amer­ic­ans have paid for and rightly ex­pect to re­ceive. But now that Trump is as­sem­bling his cab­in­et and con­struct­ing an agenda guided by GOP con­gres­sion­al lead­ers, we have good reas­ons to be wor­ried that Trump’s prom­ises were an empty sales pitch.

First, Medi­care. Many of my Re­pub­lic­an col­leagues in Con­gress, most prom­in­ently Speak­er Paul Ry­an, have long hoped to re­place our guar­an­tee of qual­ity health­care for older and dis­abled Amer­ic­ans with a privat­ized sys­tem of “premi­um sup­port” vouch­ers. The Kais­er Fam­ily Found­a­tion es­tim­ated that, when it was last pro­posed by Speak­er Ry­an a few years ago, such a sys­tem would force seni­ors to spend roughly half of their So­cial Se­cur­ity checks on health­care-re­lated ex­penses by 2022. Today, seni­ors already di­vert 22 per­cent of their So­cial Se­cur­ity to med­ic­al ser­vices, medi­cine and devices that should be more ad­equately covered by Medi­care. So, Ry­an’s plan amounts to nearly a 100-per­cent in­crease for these seni­ors.

The Kais­er Fam­ily Found­a­tion also warned that the Ry­an privat­iz­a­tion plan would over­ex­pose Medi­care re­cip­i­ents to risk, mak­ing them sus­cept­ible to the ups and downs of the stock mar­ket. As we’ve seen in re­cent years, re­turns can fluc­tu­ate wildly. One need only be re­minded that between 2001 and 2003, the NAS­DAQ lost 75 per­cent of its value, and of course there was the mar­ket down­turn of 2008.

Second, So­cial Se­cur­ity. The pres­id­ent-elect has named Mi­chael Korbey, one of the ar­chi­tects of George W. Bush’s privat­iz­a­tion scheme, to his So­cial Se­cur­ity team. In Con­gress, the Re­pub­lic­an chair­man of the House Sub­com­mit­tee on So­cial Se­cur­ity just in­tro­duced what is widely con­sidered a blue­print to raise So­cial Se­cur­ity’s re­tire­ment age, cut cost-of-liv­ing ad­just­ments and slash be­ne­fits for middle-class Amer­ic­ans. The So­cial Se­cur­ity Ad­min­is­tra­tion’s chief ac­tu­ary has eval­u­ated the pro­pos­al and has found that a fairly typ­ic­al work­er would stand to lose nearly 17 per­cent of their So­cial Se­cur­ity be­ne­fits un­der the Re­pub­lic­an blue­print.

I hope that these dis­may­ing signs do not rep­res­ent gath­er­ing storm clouds for So­cial Se­cur­ity and Medi­care. But, as your rep­res­ent­at­ive in Con­gress, I want you to know that I’m pre­pared to fight against any­thing that might strip away the sta­bil­ity that these earned be­ne­fits provide for mil­lions of Amer­ic­ans.

The So­cial Se­cur­ity Board of Trust­ees’ 76th an­nu­al re­port re­leased in June 2016 shows that, as a whole, So­cial Se­cur­ity is fully fun­ded un­til 2034, and after that it is about three-quar­ters fin­anced.

Over 50 years ago, we as a na­tion made a com­mit­ment to hon­or the dig­nity and in­de­pend­ence of seni­or cit­izens and dis­abled cit­izens not be­cause it was con­veni­ent, but be­cause it’s the right thing to do for them, their fam­il­ies and Amer­ica’s fu­ture gen­er­a­tions. Since we made that prom­ise, these safety net pro­grams have paid di­vidends for us all. Rather than tear­ing these pro­grams down and leav­ing the most vul­ner­able to fend for them­selves, we should be strength­en­ing and ex­pand­ing these pro­grams.

It is my duty as your rep­res­ent­at­ive in Con­gress not only to up­hold that mantle, but to lift it high­er for the be­ne­fit and pro­tec­tion of those most in need. ••

Demo­crat Brendan Boyle rep­res­ents the 13th Con­gres­sion­al Dis­trict.