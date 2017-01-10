Letters to the Editor: Jan. 11, 2017

Find ministry in homeless problem
In response to Lisa Mullin and Joan Glynn’s Letter to the Editor, “Open old prison for homeless,” printed on Dec. 28, 2016:
I was taken aback upon reading the letter from Mrs. Glynn and Mrs. Mullin, officials of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
They were complaining that homeless people sleep outside their church after hours and leave a mess. They expressed concern as to how they would attract worshippers if people have to see that and walk around that.
I have two things to say to these fine, upstanding Christian women. One, read Matthew chapter 25:31-46. Once you’ve done that, ask yourself if maybe this homeless situation is God’s way of plopping a much-needed ministry right into your laps so you can do something about it, and by so doing, honor Jesus, who said if you give food, water, and clothing to “one of the least of these,” it’s as if you did it for him?
There are other homeless ministries that would be more than happy to help you get started and I would love to volunteer, having done this work many times in the past.
If you’d like to find out how to start, please write to me in care of this newspaper.
Remember, it’s always better to light a candle than curse the darkness.
A. Ravinsky
Rhawnhurst
Pay our teachers
The school district continues to claim a budget deficit of $500 million five years from now based upon their self-serving numbers.
Can anyone provide former Superintendent Arlene Ackerman’s five-year forecast showing her $600 million deficit?
The school district is lying to the public and depriving our teachers of their proper salaries by finding ways to worry about what may or may not occur.
If you were college educated looking to earn a decent living, would you rather be a teacher or a SEPTA bus driver?
Mayer Krain
Modena Park
Those Passengers
I went to board a plane today
To take a trip that I had planned
Until a man with a gun showed up
And people fell down all around me
An argument aboard a plane
We shall never be the same
A loaded gun held in his hands
I’ll never understand it all
I saw blood spilling
And someone killing
Those passengers
I heard their screams
Coming towards me
Those passengers
I saw them dying
And I’d be lying
If I said I wasn’t sacred
I watched so many lives fall
I heard the lucky ones pray
While the others lay dying
All because we were flying
Three clips were used so fast
Those scars will last a lifetime
Did he simply just lose his mind
Or was there something else here
Dear God looking down from Heaven
We ask that you look over those we lost
Lift them back up to where they belong
And give us the courage to remain strong
I saw blood spilling
And someone killing
Those Passengers
I heard their screams
Coming towards me
Those Passengers
I saw them dying
And I’d be lying
If I said I wasn’t scared
John J. Ruppert
Mayfair
Soda tax all-around bad
I am amazed that Mayor Kenney would risk the credibility of his whole administration over a punitive soda tax that he never bothered to campaign for. Does he want police chasing soda bootleggers who buy in the suburbs, and sell out of their cars?
This is a very regressive tax. The senior citizen or poor person pays the same exact tax as a millionaire. I expect that some grocers will spread the tax over multiple items, so that even if you don’t drink soda, you’ll pay more anyway.
New Jersey just raised its gas tax 23 cents a gallon, in line with Pennsylvania raising its gasoline tax to a nation-high of 78 cents a gallon. Think about it -— when you fill up your tank, you’re paying nearly $15 in state tax.
Did any of these elected officials campaign, saying, “Vote for me and much higher gas taxes?”
Government arrogance has never been higher, nor has its alliance with big business and big media ever been more corrupt. The bigger the government’s reach, the smaller the citizen’s freedom.
Do they think that the rise of Donald Trump (and to some extent , Bernie Sanders) is a fluke?
People are angry that our leaders are so remote, unresponsive and arrogant about what’s best for us.
People shouldn’t have to ask why a very imperfect Donald Trump was elected president. Expect a lot of “little Trumps” to be elected in the near future.
Richard Iaconelli
Rhawnhurst
No benefits to pre-K
So the mayor and certain members of City Council were able to shove the beverage tax down the throats of the citizens of Philadelphia. But here’s the truth they don’t want you to know about pre-K programs, and I invite anyone to research it for themselves.
The Department of Education, after 50 years, has concluded that they have hardly any research confirming Head Start’s effectiveness.
In a 2010 article, Is Head Start Working For American Students, the findings were as follows:
“The study demonstrated that children’s attendance in Head Start has no demonstrable impact on their academic, socio-emotional, or health status at the end of first grade. That’s right. If you were a mother who lost the lottery, couldn’t get your child into Head Start, and had to care for her at home, she was no worse off at the end of first grade than she would have been had she gotten into Head Start.” (Grover J. Russ Whitehurst, Jan 21, 2010).
The Department of Health and Human Services also reported in 2010, “Head Start has little to no effect on cognitive, social-emotional, health or parenting outcomes of participating children.”
So, congratulations mayor and those on City Council who voted for the beverage tax, you’ve managed to possibly cost the city more jobs, including union jobs, create more financial burden for businesses and the citizens of Philadelphia and will ultimately cause more people to leave the city, further eroding the tax base.
And all for something that has proven to be ineffective, with a taxpayer tab of $180 billion since 1965.
Way to go, geniuses.
Peter DiGiuseppe
Rhawnhurst
Vote out tax supporters
Would you purchase a $20,000 automobile and pay $10,000 in sales tax? Would you buy a new $600 kitchen appliance and pay $300 in sales tax?
Of course you wouldn’t. That is 50 percent in taxes. That would be ridiculous.
Well, that is what our City Council members voted into law for their constituents… an excise tax of 1.5 cents per ounce on most beverages purchased in the City of Philadelphia.
This tax, constantly referred to (inaccurately) as a sugary drink tax, also includes diet beverages and even vitamin-enhanced flavored waters.
Although we were given warning that this would commence on Jan. 1, I wonder how many citizens actually took time to do the math to realize how much we were being taken over by our elected “representatives” A gallon of iced tea — regular or diet — is 128 ounces. At 1.5 cents per ounce, the tax on that is $1.92. So, if that iced tea is on sale for $2, the tax rate on that purchase is 96 percent, almost double the price of the item. In some cases, the tax is more than the actual cost.
How dare they call themselves our “representatives?” Representatives are defined as “people chosen to act and speak on behalf of a wider group.”
I’m sorry, but these people do not speak for me. With the exception of the three Republican Council members and one lone Democrat — Councilwoman Maria D. Quinones-Sanchez — every member of Philadelphia’s City Council voted to burden its citizens with this tax. I give Ms. Quinones-Sanchez much credit for upholding her personal convictions and refusing to vote along with her party lines.
This was all done under the premise of encouraging Philadelphians to make healthier choices (then why the tax on diet drinks and vitamin enhanced waters?) and also to fund a universal Pre-K program. While Pre-K is a noble cause and important, it should not be a burden on, for example, senior citizens living on a fixed income who just want to purchase some iced tea. I’m sure their wants and needs do not lie with a Pre-K program.
How about the thousands of college students attending school in the city? I’m sure their universities will pass this tax on to them in the form of more expensive meal plans in the future. So, for everyone who may benefit, there are countless others who will only find this a hardship and will see no difference in their lives.
I and many others will be traveling a few short miles to Bucks, Montgomery or Delaware County to purchase their bulk beverages in the future. However, everyone does not have the means or the time to take advantage of that option.
Why a “per ounce” tax? There has to be a better solution. Perhaps some new faces on City Council would be able to come up with something. Yes, new faces. I urge every Philadelphian to call, write or email the present City Council members and voice your dissatisfaction. Or, better yet, show them in the next election. Stop voting for the same people over and over just because they might have done your cousin’s friend’s uncle a favor, or because they shook your hand at a train station, or just because it’s easier to pull that big lever than to actually vote for an individual based on their own merit (no matter what their political party) and who will be a true representative of the people of Philadelphia.
Barbara Perkis
Winchester Park
Unhappy with soda tax
Usually, when writing a newspaper, I write about my personal opinion on something. This time is different. Because this time, it’s the people talking. I say this because I have received countless Facebook posts and messages by people with their displeasure of the soda tax. This tax does not talk to the will of the people.
I have yet to meet anybody who believes that the city will get the revenue that they think they will get from the soda tax. All this is going to do is force people to shop in other areas outside the city. This will have a huge consequences on the Philadelphia economy. Businesses will leave, and jobs will be lost.
It’s obvious that Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council didn’t see the repercussions of this tax. The time has come for the people to be heard. I hope this editorial starts that process. Our mayor and City Council have to realize that their special interest is not always the interest of the people.
David Lee
Chalfont
Another tax hike in Philly
Let’s look at just some of the Philadelphia taxes we have had shoved at us. I repeat, just some:
Sales taxes (now at 8 percent in case you lost count); income tax; school, property and transfer taxes; residential parking fees; cable taxes; and vehicle inspection tax.
Now, the soda tax, which was pushed through even though some of our illustrious Council people knew that at least half was going to the city’s slush fund.
Why no attempt to collect the hundreds of millions owed the city from delinquent property taxes, utilities, water and sewer? How many vehicles do you see on the streets with expired tags, stickers?
Oh, that’s right, that would take work. Work seems to be something that Council abhors. Plus, they don’t get any kickback from that.
Tom Chiaccio
Pennypack Woods
