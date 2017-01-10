Gunmen rob two near Frankford terminal

A pack of armed gunmen attacked a man and woman in separate robberies near the Frankford Transportation Center early Tuesday.
An 18-year-old woman reported that she had just exited the El station at about 12:15 a.m. when one of the assailants jumped her on the 5100 block of Frankford Ave., police said. The thug grabbed her around the neck, pistol whipped her in the head and demanded money. The attacker was accompanied by three accomplices, according to the victim.
After the teen surrendered her designer wallet, which contained her ID and bank cards, all four suspects punched and kicked her repeatedly in the ribs while demanding cash. When the suspects fled in an unknown direction, the victim was able to walk herself to Aria-Jefferson Health’s Frankford hospital, where she was treated and released.
Some 25 minutes later, a 29-year-old man encountered perhaps the same group of four robbers on the 5000 block of Griscom St. The suspects pulled up to him in a white Chevy Impala with tinted windows. Three of the men exited the car brandishing weapons, including two handguns and a shotgun. They ordered the victim to the ground, demanded money and searched his pockets. One of the crooks kicked him in the face, then one fired his gun. The bullet grazed the victim in the left side.
The robbers stole the man’s wallet, ID and credit cards, then fled. The victim summoned police and was taken to Aria-Jefferson Health’s Torresdale Campus in stable condition. He was treated and released.
Police said that the assailants were described as three or four black males of unknown age. They wore dark hoodies, dark pants, half masks, knitted hats and gloves. They were seen in a white Chevy Impala sedan with tinted windows. Call 215-686-3153 to report information. ••
