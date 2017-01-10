Gunmen rob two near Frankford terminal

A pack of armed gun­men at­tacked a man and wo­man in sep­ar­ate rob­ber­ies near the Frank­ford Trans­port­a­tion Cen­ter early Tues­day.

An 18-year-old wo­man re­por­ted that she had just ex­ited the El sta­tion at about 12:15 a.m. when one of the as­sail­ants jumped her on the 5100 block of Frank­ford Ave., po­lice said. The thug grabbed her around the neck, pis­tol whipped her in the head and de­man­ded money. The at­tack­er was ac­com­pan­ied by three ac­com­plices, ac­cord­ing to the vic­tim.

After the teen sur­rendered her de­sign­er wal­let, which con­tained her ID and bank cards, all four sus­pects punched and kicked her re­peatedly in the ribs while de­mand­ing cash. When the sus­pects fled in an un­known dir­ec­tion, the vic­tim was able to walk her­self to Aria-Jef­fer­son Health’s Frank­ford hos­pit­al, where she was treated and re­leased.

Some 25 minutes later, a 29-year-old man en­countered per­haps the same group of four rob­bers on the 5000 block of Griscom St. The sus­pects pulled up to him in a white Chevy Im­pala with tin­ted win­dows. Three of the men ex­ited the car bran­dish­ing weapons, in­clud­ing two hand­guns and a shot­gun. They ordered the vic­tim to the ground, de­man­ded money and searched his pock­ets. One of the crooks kicked him in the face, then one fired his gun. The bul­let grazed the vic­tim in the left side.

The rob­bers stole the man’s wal­let, ID and cred­it cards, then fled. The vic­tim summoned po­lice and was taken to Aria-Jef­fer­son Health’s Tor­res­dale Cam­pus in stable con­di­tion. He was treated and re­leased.

Po­lice said that the as­sail­ants were de­scribed as three or four black males of un­known age. They wore dark hood­ies, dark pants, half masks, knit­ted hats and gloves. They were seen in a white Chevy Im­pala sedan with tin­ted win­dows. Call 215-686-3153 to re­port in­form­a­tion. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.