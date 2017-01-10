Grand opening

Growing up, Marc Rodriguez was a huge fan of the Crusaders.
While he was at Resurrection, Rodriguez would love to see how the Father Judge High School basketball team would do. He loved checking out the games and during the summers, every year he would attend the school’s basketball camp.
“I went every year and learned a lot,” Rodriguez said. “I loved their uniforms. I would always see how they were doing.”
Rodriguez is no longer a Father Judge fan.
He is now the Father Judge man!
Rodriguez became the first ever Crusader to break the 1,000-point plateau when he sunk 27 points in Judge’s 68-60 Catholic League opening-night victory over highly touted Archbishop Wood. The school has been around for 62 years. The team has had plenty of great players, plenty of All-Catholic quality stars, they’ve even won Catholic League championships, but this was the first time a player was able to reach the milestone every high school basketball player dreams of when they first put on a pair of sneakers.
For Rodriguez, though, the honor wasn’t scoring all those points.
“I look at it differently, I look at it like I was able to honor all those great players who played before me, guys who never made it but were better players,” said Rodriguez, who later mentioned his current coach Sean Tait as one of those great players who never scored 1,000 points. “This isn’t about me. It’s very cool to have this, because I know so many great players played here, but I don’t look at it like it’s my record.”
Rodriguez was proud of the 1,000 points, but it seems well-wishers were even more thrilled by the achievement.
“I got more than 150 messages,” he said. “Text messages, Facebook, Snapchat, people were writing me all night. I tried to answer every one because it was really great to get all the messages. I was busier when I got home than I was during the game!”
On the surface, Rodriguez hitting the mark so early in the season could be looked at as a huge positive because he no longer has the milestone hanging over his head. But if you think that, you probably don’t know Rodriguez.
“I really didn’t worry too much about it,” he said. “I knew I was close. I knew I had over 900, but I wasn’t really worried about how many points I had. I figured that was something I’d get if I went out and played hard. I didn’t worry too much about scoring, I just worried about getting better as a team and making sure we had good team chemistry. We’ve been playing really well, so I was worried about that, I wasn’t worried about the other things. I figured I’d get it.”
Rodriguez has worked hard not only in helping the Crusaders, but in becoming a complete basketball player.
When he came into the league, he was known as a guy who could knock down a shot from anywhere on the floor.
He still has that ability, but now he can do a little bit of everything.
He’s put in work to become a complete player, and it definitely shows.
“The biggest thing I worked on was probably scoring off the dribble,” Rodriguez said. “I tried to work on everything. I think the biggest thing I worked on was to become a more mature player. But after that, finding a way to score off the dribble was my biggest thing.”
Rodriguez’s goals haven’t changed since the season began.
Every time his picture-perfect shot hits nothing but cotton, he’s establishing a school record. But the only record he cares about is the one that dictates where the Crusaders are in the Catholic League standings.
The Crusaders are 2-1 on the season with wins over Wood and St. Joe’s Prep and their only loss came on a buzzer-beater to Roman Catholic on Sunday. To be over .500 after a tough stretch of games means the Crusaders are in a good spot. The PCL is a tough league, but they’ve already met three of the better teams in the division.
But Rodriguez really isn’t focused on what his opponents are doing, his goal is to make sure his team is ready for the next game.
“After every game, win or lose, our motto is we are 0-0,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t want to focus on the last game, win or lose. We want to make sure we’re working hard to get ready. You can’t worry about the last game, so you work to get ready for the next one.”
Rodriguez is now working hard to make his senior year even more memorable.
Next year, he hopes to continue his basketball career, and he intends on picking a school shortly after his high school season ends. He’s hoping to make basketball a huge part of his future beyond college.
“I want to major in sports management,” said Rodriguez, who would like to follow in Tait’s footsteps and some day become a coach. “But that’s down the line. I definitely would like to see what happens after college and hopefully, if I can, play professionally, somewhere. That’s my dream.”
That’s his future dream.
Now, his dream is to win at Judge. And continue to be the best player he can be.
“I can’t say 1,000 points was a goal,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t really think about it that much. I’m worried a lot more about winning.
“We have really good players this year, it’s not just me. We are working together. It’s great to have (1,000 points), but it’s 0-0 and we’re worried about the next game.”
It’s that attitude that has so many future Crusaders cheering for Rodriguez. ••
