Grand opening

In Judge’s PCL open­er against Wood, Marc Rodrig­uez be­came the first Cru­sader to score 1,000 points. He’s now a Cru­sader le­gend.

Notching 1,000 points wasn’t Marc Rodriguez’s goal, but his scoring is a big reason the Crusaders are 2-1 in PCL play. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Marc Rodriguez hopes to continue his basketball career next year, but right now the only thing he cares about is winning at Judge. MARIA YOUNG / Times photo

Grow­ing up, Marc Rodrig­uez was a huge fan of the Cru­saders.

While he was at Re­sur­rec­tion, Rodrig­uez would love to see how the Fath­er Judge High School bas­ket­ball team would do. He loved check­ing out the games and dur­ing the sum­mers, every year he would at­tend the school’s bas­ket­ball camp.

“I went every year and learned a lot,” Rodrig­uez said. “I loved their uni­forms. I would al­ways see how they were do­ing.”

Rodrig­uez is no longer a Fath­er Judge fan.

He is now the Fath­er Judge man!

Rodrig­uez be­came the first ever Cru­sader to break the 1,000-point plat­eau when he sunk 27 points in Judge’s 68-60 Cath­ol­ic League open­ing-night vic­tory over highly touted Arch­bish­op Wood. The school has been around for 62 years. The team has had plenty of great play­ers, plenty of All-Cath­ol­ic qual­ity stars, they’ve even won Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ships, but this was the first time a play­er was able to reach the mile­stone every high school bas­ket­ball play­er dreams of when they first put on a pair of sneak­ers.

For Rodrig­uez, though, the hon­or wasn’t scor­ing all those points.

“I look at it dif­fer­ently, I look at it like I was able to hon­or all those great play­ers who played be­fore me, guys who nev­er made it but were bet­ter play­ers,” said Rodrig­uez, who later men­tioned his cur­rent coach Sean Tait as one of those great play­ers who nev­er scored 1,000 points. “This isn’t about me. It’s very cool to have this, be­cause I know so many great play­ers played here, but I don’t look at it like it’s my re­cord.”

Rodrig­uez was proud of the 1,000 points, but it seems well-wish­ers were even more thrilled by the achieve­ment.

“I got more than 150 mes­sages,” he said. “Text mes­sages, Face­book, Snapchat, people were writ­ing me all night. I tried to an­swer every one be­cause it was really great to get all the mes­sages. I was busier when I got home than I was dur­ing the game!”

On the sur­face, Rodrig­uez hit­ting the mark so early in the sea­son could be looked at as a huge pos­it­ive be­cause he no longer has the mile­stone hanging over his head. But if you think that, you prob­ably don’t know Rodrig­uez.

“I really didn’t worry too much about it,” he said. “I knew I was close. I knew I had over 900, but I wasn’t really wor­ried about how many points I had. I figured that was something I’d get if I went out and played hard. I didn’t worry too much about scor­ing, I just wor­ried about get­ting bet­ter as a team and mak­ing sure we had good team chem­istry. We’ve been play­ing really well, so I was wor­ried about that, I wasn’t wor­ried about the oth­er things. I figured I’d get it.”

Rodrig­uez has worked hard not only in help­ing the Cru­saders, but in be­com­ing a com­plete bas­ket­ball play­er.

When he came in­to the league, he was known as a guy who could knock down a shot from any­where on the floor.

He still has that abil­ity, but now he can do a little bit of everything.

He’s put in work to be­come a com­plete play­er, and it def­in­itely shows.

“The biggest thing I worked on was prob­ably scor­ing off the dribble,” Rodrig­uez said. “I tried to work on everything. I think the biggest thing I worked on was to be­come a more ma­ture play­er. But after that, find­ing a way to score off the dribble was my biggest thing.”

Rodrig­uez’s goals haven’t changed since the sea­son began.

Every time his pic­ture-per­fect shot hits noth­ing but cot­ton, he’s es­tab­lish­ing a school re­cord. But the only re­cord he cares about is the one that dic­tates where the Cru­saders are in the Cath­ol­ic League stand­ings.

The Cru­saders are 2-1 on the sea­son with wins over Wood and St. Joe’s Prep and their only loss came on a buzzer-beat­er to Ro­man Cath­ol­ic on Sunday. To be over .500 after a tough stretch of games means the Cru­saders are in a good spot. The PCL is a tough league, but they’ve already met three of the bet­ter teams in the di­vi­sion.

But Rodrig­uez really isn’t fo­cused on what his op­pon­ents are do­ing, his goal is to make sure his team is ready for the next game.

“After every game, win or lose, our motto is we are 0-0,” Rodrig­uez said. “We don’t want to fo­cus on the last game, win or lose. We want to make sure we’re work­ing hard to get ready. You can’t worry about the last game, so you work to get ready for the next one.”

Rodrig­uez is now work­ing hard to make his seni­or year even more mem­or­able.

Next year, he hopes to con­tin­ue his bas­ket­ball ca­reer, and he in­tends on pick­ing a school shortly after his high school sea­son ends. He’s hop­ing to make bas­ket­ball a huge part of his fu­ture bey­ond col­lege.

“I want to ma­jor in sports man­age­ment,” said Rodrig­uez, who would like to fol­low in Tait’s foot­steps and some day be­come a coach. “But that’s down the line. I def­in­itely would like to see what hap­pens after col­lege and hope­fully, if I can, play pro­fes­sion­ally, some­where. That’s my dream.”

That’s his fu­ture dream.

Now, his dream is to win at Judge. And con­tin­ue to be the best play­er he can be.

“I can’t say 1,000 points was a goal,” Rodrig­uez said. “I didn’t really think about it that much. I’m wor­ried a lot more about win­ning.

“We have really good play­ers this year, it’s not just me. We are work­ing to­geth­er. It’s great to have (1,000 points), but it’s 0-0 and we’re wor­ried about the next game.”

It’s that at­ti­tude that has so many fu­ture Cru­saders cheer­ing for Rodrig­uez. ••

Joe Ma­son can be reached at 215-354-3035

or jma­son@bsmphilly.com