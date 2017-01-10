Fountain finding happiness on the mat at Judge

Now, you can’t keep Caesar Foun­tain away from the wrest­ling room.

But when he first star­ted six years ago, it was hard to get him there.

“I really didn’t want to do it, my dad signed me up and I didn’t like it,” said Foun­tain, a sopho­more on the Fath­er Judge wrest­ling team. “I star­ted lik­ing it right away, but I didn’t want to do it. It didn’t look too fun, but it’s great. Be­fore I wrestled, I played foot­ball, but after I star­ted wrest­ling ser­i­ously, I stopped and fo­cused on that.”

The fact that Foun­tain loves wrest­ling prob­ably has a lot to do with him be­ing so suc­cess­ful on the mats, par­tic­u­larly this year.

As a fresh­man, he won 22 matches, but so far this year, he’s been on a roll.

He’s 11-2 on the sea­son, in­clud­ing win­ning his 138-pound weight class at the Buck­skin Clas­sic at Con­es­toga Val­ley High School.

In Cath­ol­ic League com­pet­i­tion, he’s a per­fect 2-0 thus far.

“Things have been go­ing really good, I think I’m in great shape and I’m do­ing things I should be do­ing,” said Foun­tain, who lives in Wissi­nom­ing. “You al­ways want to win matches in the Cath­ol­ic League, but I was really happy I did well at Con­es­toga be­cause there you’re wrest­ling against kids who com­pete for state cham­pi­on­ships. We saw a bunch of kids there who made states, and you think if you can wrestle there and win, maybe you can com­pete for a state cham­pi­on­ship.”

For Foun­tain, his sopho­more year has star­ted off bet­ter than his fresh­man year be­cause when he ar­rived at prac­tice dur­ing the pre­season, he knew ex­actly what to ex­pect.

Last year, work­ing out with the Cru­saders was an eye open­er, but something that def­in­itely made him tough­er and strive to work harder.

“Last year, I thought I was com­ing in in shape, but as soon as we star­ted prac­ti­cing, I knew I had a lot of work to do,” said Foun­tain, who wrestled in Ben­s­alem be­fore high school. “It’s such a dif­fer­ence. I think Judge works as hard as any­one. The coaches here really want you to be ready. It’s tough, but it pre­pares you. We’re ready for any­thing.”

Among the things he and his team­mates are ready­ing for is a chance to re­peat as Cath­ol­ic League champs.

The Cru­saders gradu­ated a lot of tal­ent from the team that de­feated Arch­bish­op Wood in the fi­nals a year ago. In that one, Foun­tain got the match star­ted on the right foot with an 8-6 de­cision over Brett Yoos in the open­ing bout and then-ju­ni­or Tyler Elfv­in, who also won the Buck­skin Clas­sic, fol­lowed with a vic­tory, giv­ing the Cru­saders mo­mentum en route to the plaque.

Win­ning a cham­pi­on­ship was the per­fect end­ing to the team sea­son, and one Foun­tain be­lieves his team can do again.

“Every­one says we lost a lot and we did, but I think we’re very good this year, too,” Foun­tain said. “We’re tough. I think we’re the toughest team. I think that will help us a lot. Our goal is to win again and we’ll work for it.

“I think we’re go­ing to open some eyes. We got a bunch of great guys. I think the young­er guys are work­ing very hard.”

While win­ning a team title would be a great ac­com­plish­ment for the team, Foun­tain has his sights set on mak­ing noise as an in­di­vidu­al.

Last year, he had hopes of do­ing that but an un­for­tu­nate in­jury ended any hope of ad­van­cing past sec­tion­als.

“In the sec­tion­al fi­nal, I tore my MCL,” Foun­tain said. “It was tough. I wanted to go on, but I didn’t have a chance. It hurt a lot and I couldn’t really do any­thing.

“I didn’t like not be­ing able to wrestle. I really wanted to get back out. But it happened my fresh­man year. I’m glad it’s over. I didn’t like watch­ing, I really wanted to be wrest­ling. I think it made me want to wrestle more.”

Now he just has to stay healthy and keep up the hard work in the wrest­ling room.

“We’re ready,” Foun­tain said. “We know what we have to do. We’re in great shape. The coaches have us ready. We just have to go out and win.”