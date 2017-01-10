Fountain finding happiness on the mat at Judge

Now, you can’t keep Caesar Fountain away from the wrestling room.
But when he first started six years ago, it was hard to get him there.
“I really didn’t want to do it, my dad signed me up and I didn’t like it,” said Fountain, a sophomore on the Father Judge wrestling team. “I started liking it right away, but I didn’t want to do it. It didn’t look too fun, but it’s great. Before I wrestled, I played football, but after I started wrestling seriously, I stopped and focused on that.”
The fact that Fountain loves wrestling probably has a lot to do with him being so successful on the mats, particularly this year.
As a freshman, he won 22 matches, but so far this year, he’s been on a roll.
He’s 11-2 on the season, including winning his 138-pound weight class at the Buckskin Classic at Conestoga Valley High School.
In Catholic League competition, he’s a perfect 2-0 thus far.
“Things have been going really good, I think I’m in great shape and I’m doing things I should be doing,” said Fountain, who lives in Wissinoming. “You always want to win matches in the Catholic League, but I was really happy I did well at Conestoga because there you’re wrestling against kids who compete for state championships. We saw a bunch of kids there who made states, and you think if you can wrestle there and win, maybe you can compete for a state championship.”
For Fountain, his sophomore year has started off better than his freshman year because when he arrived at practice during the preseason, he knew exactly what to expect.
Last year, working out with the Crusaders was an eye opener, but something that definitely made him tougher and strive to work harder.
“Last year, I thought I was coming in in shape, but as soon as we started practicing, I knew I had a lot of work to do,” said Fountain, who wrestled in Bensalem before high school. “It’s such a difference. I think Judge works as hard as anyone. The coaches here really want you to be ready. It’s tough, but it prepares you. We’re ready for anything.”
Among the things he and his teammates are readying for is a chance to repeat as Catholic League champs.
The Crusaders graduated a lot of talent from the team that defeated Archbishop Wood in the finals a year ago. In that one, Fountain got the match started on the right foot with an 8-6 decision over Brett Yoos in the opening bout and then-junior Tyler Elfvin, who also won the Buckskin Classic, followed with a victory, giving the Crusaders momentum en route to the plaque.
Winning a championship was the perfect ending to the team season, and one Fountain believes his team can do again.
“Everyone says we lost a lot and we did, but I think we’re very good this year, too,” Fountain said. “We’re tough. I think we’re the toughest team. I think that will help us a lot. Our goal is to win again and we’ll work for it.
“I think we’re going to open some eyes. We got a bunch of great guys. I think the younger guys are working very hard.”
While winning a team title would be a great accomplishment for the team, Fountain has his sights set on making noise as an individual.
Last year, he had hopes of doing that but an unfortunate injury ended any hope of advancing past sectionals.
“In the sectional final, I tore my MCL,” Fountain said. “It was tough. I wanted to go on, but I didn’t have a chance. It hurt a lot and I couldn’t really do anything.
“I didn’t like not being able to wrestle. I really wanted to get back out. But it happened my freshman year. I’m glad it’s over. I didn’t like watching, I really wanted to be wrestling. I think it made me want to wrestle more.”
Now he just has to stay healthy and keep up the hard work in the wrestling room.
“We’re ready,” Fountain said. “We know what we have to do. We’re in great shape. The coaches have us ready. We just have to go out and win.”