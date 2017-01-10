Former prosecutor seeking Republican nod for D.A.

Re­pub­lic­an Beth Gross­man an­nounced her can­did­acy last week for dis­trict at­tor­ney, stand­ing out­side a pawn­shop that was once her par­ents’ candy store.

The an­nounce­ment took place at 3149 Kens­ing­ton Ave., near the Al­legheny Av­en­ue stop on the El.

“I worked here dur­ing school breaks. I bought my prom dress on the Av­en­ue. I have seen how crime and drugs can de­teri­or­ate a neigh­bor­hood,” she said.

Gross­man is a former 21-year as­sist­ant dis­trict at­tor­ney and one­time chief of staff at the city De­part­ment of Li­censes and In­spec­tions.

Her slo­gan is “Beth, NOT Seth.” The in­cum­bent dis­trict at­tor­ney is Demo­crat Seth Wil­li­ams, who is be­ing chal­lenged in the primary by former city Man­aging Dir­ect­or Rich Negrin, former fed­er­al pro­sec­utor Joe Khan, former Mu­ni­cip­al Court Judge Teresa Carr Deni and law­yer and real es­tate de­veloper Mi­chael Un­ter­mey­er.

An East Falls res­id­ent, she will be court­ing Re­pub­lic­ans, in­de­pend­ents and what she calls “anti-cor­rup­tion” Demo­crats.

When she was young­er, she lived in the North­east, but moved to Hunt­ing­don Val­ley and gradu­ated from Lower Mo­re­land High School in 1986. She has a polit­ic­al sci­ence de­gree from Penn State and a law de­gree from Temple, then star­ted work­ing for the dis­trict at­tor­ney’s of­fice.

“I am proud to have been hired by Dis­trict At­tor­ney Lynne Ab­ra­ham,” she said.

Un­ter­mey­er, a former seni­or deputy at­tor­ney gen­er­al and Phil­adelphia as­sist­ant dis­trict at­tor­ney, joined the race last week. He was the Re­pub­lic­an can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney in 2009 and ran on the GOP tick­et for City Coun­cil at large in 2011. He also ran in the 2007 Demo­crat­ic primary for sher­iff.

“I want to re­store pub­lic con­fid­ence in the Dis­trict At­tor­ney’s Of­fice and let Phil­adelphi­ans know that pub­lic safety is our num­ber one con­cern,” he said.

Un­ter­mey­er pro­poses char­ging heroin deal­ers with hom­icide whenev­er their heroin res­ults in the death of an in­di­vidu­al.

Fraternal Or­der of Po­lice Lodge 5 en­dorsed Seth Wil­li­ams when he un­suc­cess­fully chal­lenged in­cum­bent Lynne Ab­ra­ham in the 2005 dis­trict at­tor­ney’s Demo­crat­ic primary and again in ‘09 when Wil­li­ams won a primary after Ab­ra­ham de­cided to not run again.

Wil­li­ams had an easy 2013 re-elec­tion, but now faces at least four Demo­crats in the primary. The FOP will not be with him.

The uni­on is angry be­cause Wil­li­ams did not pro­sec­ute former Eagles run­ning back Le­Sean Mc­Coy for al­legedly as­sault­ing off-duty cops in an Old City bar.

The last straw came last week, when Wil­li­ams de­clined to pur­sue charges against a 16-year-old girl who slapped a po­lice of­ficer dur­ing a brawl in West Phil­adelphia.

FOP pres­id­ent John McNesby is­sued a crit­ic­al state­ment about Wil­li­ams, men­tion­ing re­ports of a fed­er­al in­vest­ig­a­tion in­to his non­profit and polit­ic­al ac­tion com­mit­tee.

“Once again, the Dis­trict At­tor­ney of Phil­adelphia has chosen to dis­reg­ard his re­spons­ib­il­ity and look the oth­er way when a Po­lice Of­ficer is as­saul­ted,” McNesby said. “First, there was the Mc­Coy de­bacle in which Wil­li­ams turned against the po­lice, and now this. The young wo­man who freely ad­mit­ted as­sault­ing a uni­formed Of­ficer on duty is al­lowed to walk away with ab­so­lutely no ac­count­ab­il­ity by a Dis­trict At­tor­ney too busy dodging Fed­er­al Sub­poen­as to do the job he was sworn to do. It has been very dis­ap­point­ing over the past sev­en years watch­ing a once prom­ising Dis­trict At­tor­ney de­gen­er­ate in­to a mor­ally and eth­ic­ally chal­lenged side­line play­boy. Phil­adelphia’s cit­izens and Phil­adelphia Po­lice def­in­itely de­serve bet­ter.”

Phil­adelphia Com­mon Pleas Court Judge El­len Ceisler, a Demo­crat, last week an­nounced her can­did­acy for Pennsylvania Com­mon­wealth Court, which is re­spons­ible for hand­ling all ap­peals from county and state gov­ern­ment­al agen­cies.

“I’m run­ning be­cause the Com­mon­wealth Court pro­foundly im­pacts all cit­izens of this state on a wide range of im­port­ant so­cial, eco­nom­ic and gov­ern­ment­al is­sues,” she said.

Ceisler was elec­ted in 2007. After spend­ing her first six years in the Crim­in­al Di­vi­sion presid­ing over ma­jor felony tri­als, she was as­signed to the Civil Mo­tions Court, where she’s presided over hun­dreds of ap­peals from city gov­ern­ment agen­cies.

From 1997 to 2005, Ceisler served as deputy dir­ect­or and then dir­ect­or of the In­teg­rity and Ac­count­ab­il­ity Of­fice for the Phil­adelphia Po­lice De­part­ment. In that ca­pa­city, she audited the op­er­a­tions, policies and prac­tices of the po­lice de­part­ment to min­im­ize mis­con­duct, im­prove the ef­fect­ive­ness of the de­part­ment’s op­er­a­tions and en­hance pub­lic con­fid­ence in the de­part­ment.

Ceisler has also served as a pro­sec­utor, lit­ig­at­or, in­vest­ig­at­ive pro­du­cer for CBS News, con­sult­ant to the School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia on stu­dent dis­cip­lin­ary pro­ced­ures and dir­ect­or of spe­cial in­vest­ig­a­tions for the City Con­trol­ler’s Of­fice.

“My back­ground has uniquely pre­pared me to serve on this im­port­ant court,” Ceisler said. “I re­gard a seat on the Com­mon­wealth Court as the cul­min­a­tion of all the know­ledge and skills that I have gained in gov­ern­ment and law over the past thirty years. I be­lieve I have the ex­per­i­ence, in­teg­rity, in­de­pend­ence and pas­sion to ef­fect­ively serve the cit­izens of Pennsylvania.”

There are two open­ings on Com­mon­wealth Court. The primary is May 16.

On Wed­nes­day and Thursday of this week, state Sen. Scott Wag­n­er was sched­uled to an­nounce his can­did­acy for gov­ernor at six busi­nesses throughout Pennsylvania.

Wag­n­er is a Re­pub­lic­an from York County.

Demo­crat­ic Gov. Tom Wolf, also from York County, is ex­pec­ted to seek a second term next year.

The first Eliza­beth War­ren PA meetup will take place on Wed­nes­day, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Pub 36, at Frank­ford and Shef­field av­en­ues.

The meetup will provide an op­por­tun­ity for in­di­vidu­als to get ac­quain­ted, dis­cuss their reas­ons for sup­port­ing the lib­er­al Mas­sachu­setts sen­at­or for pres­id­ent in 2020, and to agree on next steps. The event is free to at­tend, though drinks are not provided. ••

