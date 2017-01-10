Far NE man surrenders after hit-and-run

A Far Northeast man has surrendered to Bensalem police to face charges that he ran down and critically injured a bicyclist with his pickup truck on New Year’s morning then fled the scene.
James J. Hasher, 40, walked into the Bensalem police station on Jan. 4, two days after investigators had released photos of the suspect’s truck to the public in hope of identifying the owner. “Numerous tipsters” told detectives where to find the truck, police said. It was parked at a repair shop on the 4900 block of Devereaux St. in Wissinoming.
The owner allegedly admitted that he was driving the truck at the time of the crash, which occurred at about 9:35 a.m. on the 700 block of Tennis Ave. in Andalusia.
Police identified the victim as Leonard Golin, but did not disclose his age. He was riding a bicycle eastbound on Tennis Avenue toward State Road when an eastbound pickup truck’s passenger side mirror struck him. Golin suffered a broken leg and other unspecified injuries. The truck left the scene but another passing motorist found the victim and summoned help.
Hasher, of the 3300 block of Comly Road, was charged with causing an accident involving personal injury, leaving the scene and careless driving. ••
