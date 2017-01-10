Far NE man surrenders after hit-and-run

A Far North­east man has sur­rendered to Ben­s­alem po­lice to face charges that he ran down and crit­ic­ally in­jured a bi­cyc­list with his pickup truck on New Year’s morn­ing then fled the scene.

James J. Hash­er, 40, walked in­to the Ben­s­alem po­lice sta­tion on Jan. 4, two days after in­vest­ig­at­ors had re­leased pho­tos of the sus­pect’s truck to the pub­lic in hope of identi­fy­ing the own­er. “Nu­mer­ous tip­sters” told de­tect­ives where to find the truck, po­lice said. It was parked at a re­pair shop on the 4900 block of Dever­eaux St. in Wissi­nom­ing.

The own­er al­legedly ad­mit­ted that he was driv­ing the truck at the time of the crash, which oc­curred at about 9:35 a.m. on the 700 block of Ten­nis Ave. in An­dalusia.

Po­lice iden­ti­fied the vic­tim as Le­onard Golin, but did not dis­close his age. He was rid­ing a bi­cycle east­bound on Ten­nis Av­en­ue to­ward State Road when an east­bound pickup truck’s pas­sen­ger side mir­ror struck him. Golin suffered a broken leg and oth­er un­spe­cified in­jur­ies. The truck left the scene but an­oth­er passing mo­tor­ist found the vic­tim and summoned help.

Hash­er, of the 3300 block of Comly Road, was charged with caus­ing an ac­ci­dent in­volving per­son­al in­jury, leav­ing the scene and care­less driv­ing. ••

