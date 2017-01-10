Eating healthy in 2017

What’s the skinny on losing some fat? It’s January, the traditional month for resolutions to eat better and to lose some weight.
We all know to avoid too many sugary drinks for good health. But swallowing Mayor Kenney’s new tax on sweetened drinks may force us all to take a Big Gulp… of water. The Philadelphia City Council approved a 1.5-cents-per-ounce “soda tax” on June 16, 2016 that became effective on New Year’s Day.
As enacted, the tax actually affects many different kinds of beverages — including artificially sweetened beverages such as diet soda. The tax applies to carbonated and uncarbonated drinks, sports drinks (pre-sweetened Gatorade and Powerade), pre-sweetened coffees, teas and lemonades, concentrated fruit and vegetable juices, sweetened water, rice and almond and cashew milks, and energy drinks, among other beverages.
Your wallet will be lighter, but you’ll still need exercise to trim that physique. Did you know that our roughly three-pound brains consume about 20 percent of our daily intake of calories? Challenge your brain to work harder, and the burn is on. Think about it. Have you ever seen a fat thinker? Certainly, not Rodin’s “The Thinker.” There’s not an ounce of fat on that statuesque body. Buddha? No, think again. The Buddha (Siddhartha Gautama) was a spiritual leader. The laughing Buddha, also known as the Fat Buddha, not the same Buddha, is associated with good fortune and luck. Besides exercising mental agility, some cardio or aerobic exercise along with smaller portions and good food choices will help your cause.
My dad was way ahead of his time. Many of the current nouveau, trendy foods and grains of today were foods that he ate years ago as a matter of course. A bowl of oatmeal, sprinkled liberally with wheat germ, sweetened with honey, topped with a few walnuts or almonds and raisins, and accompanied by a banana, started his day. He also consumed eggs, including the yolks, apple cider vinegar, dandelion greens and apples — all foods that are good for you. Trust me, he was no health nut. However, what’s old is often new again.
Start your day with my dad’s oatmeal breakfast, conveniently combined into energy bars.
WHEAT GERM ENERGY BARS
2 cups old-fashioned oats
1/3 cup coconut flakes
1/3 cup walnuts or almonds, chopped
2 tablespoons sunflower or pumpkin seeds
1/2 cup wheat germ
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 cup raisins, chopped
1 large egg
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/8 tsp. apple cider vinegar
1/8 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup honey
2/3 cup smooth peanut butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Lightly grease an 8 x 8-inch pan.
In medium bowl, thoroughly mix oats, coconut, walnuts or almonds, sunflower or pumpkin seeds, wheat germ, and cinnamon. Stir in raisins.
In another bowl, whisk egg, vanilla, baking soda, vinegar, and salt. Add honey and peanut butter, stirring until smooth and creamy.
Pour honey/peanut butter mixture into dry ingredients and stir to combine.
Transfer mixture into prepared pan and bake 25 minutes or until golden brown and slightly firm to touch.
Cool completely. Cut into bars.
Eat well, live long, enjoy! ••
Congratulations to Anne Tralies, who submitted this recipe, and was chosen in a random drawing.
Anne is the December winner of a $100 ShopRite gift card.
Here is her recipe:
APPLE CRUMB PIE
Your favorite flaky pie crust
6 tart apples, peeled and chopped
½ cup sugar
1 Tbsp. cinnamon
2-3 Tbsp. butter, cut in pieces
In a bowl, mix together the sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle the sugar/cinnamon mixture over the apples in your pie crust. Top with butter pieces.
Crumb Topping:
3/4 cup flour
1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup butter
Mix ingredients with your hands, forming crumbs, and sprinkle on top of pie.
Bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes.
Then bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
