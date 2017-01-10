Eating healthy in 2017

What’s the skinny on los­ing some fat? It’s Janu­ary, the tra­di­tion­al month for res­ol­u­tions to eat bet­ter and to lose some weight.

We all know to avoid too many sug­ary drinks for good health. But swal­low­ing May­or Ken­ney’s new tax on sweetened drinks may force us all to take a Big Gulp… of wa­ter. The Phil­adelphia City Coun­cil ap­proved a 1.5-cents-per-ounce “soda tax” on June 16, 2016 that be­came ef­fect­ive on New Year’s Day.

As en­acted, the tax ac­tu­ally af­fects many dif­fer­ent kinds of bever­ages — in­clud­ing ar­ti­fi­cially sweetened bever­ages such as diet soda. The tax ap­plies to car­bon­ated and un­car­bon­ated drinks, sports drinks (pre-sweetened Gat­o­rade and Powerade), pre-sweetened cof­fees, teas and lem­on­ades, con­cen­trated fruit and ve­get­able juices, sweetened wa­ter, rice and al­mond and cashew milks, and en­ergy drinks, among oth­er bever­ages.

Your wal­let will be light­er, but you’ll still need ex­er­cise to trim that physique. Did you know that our roughly three-pound brains con­sume about 20 per­cent of our daily in­take of cal­or­ies? Chal­lenge your brain to work harder, and the burn is on. Think about it. Have you ever seen a fat thinker? Cer­tainly, not Rod­in’s “The Thinker.” There’s not an ounce of fat on that statuesque body. Buddha? No, think again. The Buddha (Siddhartha Gautama) was a spir­itu­al lead­er. The laugh­ing Buddha, also known as the Fat Buddha, not the same Buddha, is as­so­ci­ated with good for­tune and luck. Be­sides ex­er­cising men­tal agil­ity, some car­dio or aer­obic ex­er­cise along with smal­ler por­tions and good food choices will help your cause.

My dad was way ahead of his time. Many of the cur­rent nou­veau, trendy foods and grains of today were foods that he ate years ago as a mat­ter of course. A bowl of oat­meal, sprinkled lib­er­ally with wheat germ, sweetened with honey, topped with a few wal­nuts or al­monds and rais­ins, and ac­com­pan­ied by a ba­nana, star­ted his day. He also con­sumed eggs, in­clud­ing the yolks, apple cider vin­eg­ar, dan­deli­on greens and apples — all foods that are good for you. Trust me, he was no health nut. However, what’s old is of­ten new again.

Start your day with my dad’s oat­meal break­fast, con­veni­ently com­bined in­to en­ergy bars.

WHEAT GERM EN­ERGY BARS

2 cups old-fash­ioned oats

1/3 cup coconut flakes

1/3 cup wal­nuts or al­monds, chopped

2 ta­ble­spoons sun­flower or pump­kin seeds

1/2 cup wheat germ

1/2 tsp. cin­na­mon

1/2 cup rais­ins, chopped

1 large egg

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 tea­spoon bak­ing soda

1/8 tsp. apple cider vin­eg­ar

1/8 tea­spoon salt

2/3 cup honey

2/3 cup smooth pea­nut but­ter

Pre­heat oven to 350 de­grees.

Lightly grease an 8 x 8-inch pan.

In me­di­um bowl, thor­oughly mix oats, coconut, wal­nuts or al­monds, sun­flower or pump­kin seeds, wheat germ, and cin­na­mon. Stir in rais­ins.

In an­oth­er bowl, whisk egg, vanilla, bak­ing soda, vin­eg­ar, and salt. Add honey and pea­nut but­ter, stir­ring un­til smooth and creamy.

Pour honey/pea­nut but­ter mix­ture in­to dry in­gredi­ents and stir to com­bine.

Trans­fer mix­ture in­to pre­pared pan and bake 25 minutes or un­til golden brown and slightly firm to touch.

Cool com­pletely. Cut in­to bars.

Eat well, live long, en­joy! ••

Con­grat­u­la­tions to Anne Tralies, who sub­mit­ted this re­cipe, and was chosen in a ran­dom draw­ing.

Anne is the Decem­ber win­ner of a $100 Shop­Rite gift card.

Here is her re­cipe:

APPLE CRUMB PIE

Your fa­vor­ite flaky pie crust

6 tart apples, peeled and chopped

½ cup sug­ar

1 Tb­sp. cin­na­mon

2-3 Tb­sp. but­ter, cut in pieces

In a bowl, mix to­geth­er the sug­ar and cin­na­mon. Sprinkle the sug­ar/cin­na­mon mix­ture over the apples in your pie crust. Top with but­ter pieces.

Crumb Top­ping:

3/4 cup flour

1/2 cup sug­ar

1/3 cup but­ter

Mix in­gredi­ents with your hands, form­ing crumbs, and sprinkle on top of pie.

Bake at 450 de­grees for 10 minutes.

Then bake at 350 de­grees for 35 minutes.

