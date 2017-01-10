Decision to close St. Martin of Tours convent sparks outrage

Hun­dreds of St. Mar­tin of Tours alumni and cur­rent and former pa­rish­ion­ers have taken to Face­book, ex­press­ing sad­ness and con­demning a de­cision to close the con­vent.

The Sis­ters, Ser­vants of the Im­macu­late Heart of Mary have lived in the con­vent, at Lor­etto Av­en­ue and Sanger Street in Ox­ford Circle, since 1925.

The de­cision was made by the Rev. John Mey­ers, the church pas­tor, after dis­cus­sions with his pas­tor­al coun­cil and IHM lead­er­ship.

“We’re cer­tainly grate­ful for all the Sis­ters have done for 90-some years,” he said.

Mey­ers, who is the only full-time priest at the par­ish, will ad­dress the is­sue in Sunday’s bul­let­in. He said space is at a premi­um, and that while the nuns’ de­par­ture is “a pain­ful and sad thing,” act­ive pa­rish­ion­ers need a so­cial and spir­itu­al set­ting.

No use has been fi­nal­ized for the con­vent, which houses eight nuns. Mey­ers said that ru­mors that the con­vent will be­come a Span­ish her­it­age cen­ter are “a com­plete fab­ric­a­tion.”

Sis­ter El­len Giardino, the prin­cip­al, broke the news in a let­ter to par­ents and guard­i­ans last Fri­day. The nuns will move out by June 30.

“I will re­main as prin­cip­al of St. Mar­tin of Tours School and Sis­ter Ag­nes will re­main with me as she con­tin­ues to serve in her vari­ous roles,” the prin­cip­al wrote.

“We will live in a nearby con­vent and com­mute daily to school. Sis­ter Jean­nine, Sis­ter St. James, Sis­ter Pa­tri­cia Wolfe, Sis­ter Ju­lia Ann and Sis­ter Susan will be as­signed to oth­er min­is­tries. These Sis­ters are greatly af­fected by their leav­ing our school. Their pres­ence will be a tre­mend­ous loss to SMT.”

The over­whelm­ing ma­jor­ity of posts on the St. Mar­tin of Tours Face­book page have been in sup­port of the nuns and in op­pos­i­tion to the pas­tor’s de­cision. They have clashed with Vin­cent Mey­ers, the pas­tor’s broth­er. The pas­tor de­scribed his broth­er as “not ex­actly a pro­fes­sion­al dip­lo­mat.” The Rev. Mey­ers quit Face­book dur­ing the pres­id­en­tial elec­tion.

St. Mar­tin of Tours was once a flour­ish­ing par­ish and at one time had more than 2,700 stu­dents.

But en­roll­ment and church at­tend­ance really star­ted to drop in the mid-1990s with chan­ging demo­graph­ics in Ox­ford Circle, Sum­mer­dale, North­wood and Frank­ford — the neigh­bor­hoods that feed the par­ish and school. The num­ber of nuns, too, began to de­cline, with lay teach­ers as­sum­ing a lar­ger role. Mey­ers noted that no St. Mar­tin’s pa­rish­ion­er has be­come an IHM nun since 1976.

In 2013, St. Mar­tin’s began be­ing man­aged by In­de­pend­ence Mis­sion Schools, and en­roll­ment has grown. The par­ish no longer over­sees the school, but does own the con­vent.

The school had no role in the de­cision to close the con­vent, and its long-term lease is not af­fected by its clos­ure.

“See­ing the de­par­ture of our IHM sis­ters is sad for all of us who wit­nessed their deep love and sup­port,” ex­plains SMT School Board Pres­id­ent Bob Adams. “We we are blessed to be a part of IMS which is step­ping up to help pre­serve Cath­ol­ic edu­ca­tion for the chil­dren of Ox­ford Circle, Phil­adelphia and sur­round­ing. We have a really bright fu­ture here.”

The Sis­ters will serve out the school year. They will be honored on April 22 at the school’s second an­nu­al To­geth­er To­wards To­mor­row Gala, tak­ing place at Le­onardo Heli­copter (formerly Agust­aWest­land).

“We will miss the Sis­ters who are leav­ing SMT and we are ex­tremely grate­ful for their ser­vice to the school and the com­munity,” said In­de­pend­ence Mis­sion Schools pres­id­ent Anne McGoldrick. “We are blessed with the con­tin­ued lead­er­ship of Sis­ter El­len and Sis­ter Ag­nes and we look for­ward to the out­come of our work with the IHM con­greg­a­tion to pre­serve the leg­acy of the Sis­ters for dec­ades to come.” ••

