Congressman Boyle outlines second-term plans

Demo­crat­ic U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle re­leased the fol­low­ing state­ment after be­ing sworn in to a second term rep­res­ent­ing the 13th Con­gres­sion­al Dis­trict:

“I am honored to have the op­por­tun­ity to serve the people of Pennsylvania’s Thir­teenth Con­gres­sion­al Dis­trict for a second term in Con­gress. I look for­ward to work­ing with my col­leagues on both sides of the aisle to safe­guard core demo­crat­ic prin­ciples and find com­mon­sense solu­tions to the most press­ing chal­lenges fa­cing both the state of Pennsylvania and our na­tion. Through my newly formed Blue Col­lar Caucus, I will re­main laser-fo­cused on cre­at­ing good-pay­ing jobs and ex­pand­ing eco­nom­ic op­por­tun­ity so that hard­work­ing fam­il­ies across our dis­trict have a fair shot at a bet­ter fu­ture.

“I will op­pose any ef­fort to un­der­mine Medi­care or Medi­caid, and care­fully scru­tin­ize any Re­pub­lic­an cuts to the Af­ford­able Care Act. We must strengthen and im­prove the ACA rather than jeop­ard­ize the im­port­ant pro­tec­tions and crit­ic­al care the law provides to tens of mil­lions of Amer­ic­ans. Thir­teenth Dis­trict res­id­ents de­serve a Con­gress that is on their side, in­stead of Con­gres­sion­al grid­lock and dys­func­tion, and they want both parties to work to­geth­er to get things done on their be­half. Ad­voc­at­ing for my con­stitu­ents and de­liv­er­ing res­ults to im­prove the qual­ity of life for our com­munit­ies is my top pri­or­ity, and I look for­ward to con­tinu­ing my un­waver­ing com­mit­ment to all those who I am grate­ful to serve.”

The North­east is rep­res­en­ted in the state Sen­ate by Sens. Tina Tartagli­one (2nd dist.) and John Sabat­ina Jr. (D-5th dist.).

Tartagli­one was se­lec­ted by her peers to lead the Phil­adelphia del­eg­a­tion in the Sen­ate.

“As del­eg­a­tion chair, I will have an in­cred­ible op­por­tun­ity to in­flu­ence statewide policy and en­sure that Phil­adelphia’s needs are ad­dressed,” she said. “There are a great many policy chal­lenges and is­sues that are im­port­ant to the city and its cit­izens that can be re­solved if our del­eg­a­tion is united.”

Sev­en Sen­ate Demo­crats rep­res­ent Phil­adelphia in the 50-mem­ber body, which is con­trolled by Re­pub­lic­ans, 34-16. Tartagli­one is suc­ceed­ing Sen. Shir­ley Kit­chen, who re­tired.

“I have proudly served the City of Phil­adelphia for many years,” Tartagli­one said. “I am well aware of the prob­lems and is­sues it faces, but I am also con­fid­ent of its fu­ture. Lead­ing the del­eg­a­tion is a great hon­or, but it also car­ries with it tre­mend­ous re­spons­ib­il­it­ies.”

Tartagli­one was elec­ted to the Sen­ate in 1994. She is the long­time Demo­crat­ic chair­wo­man of the Sen­ate Labor and In­dustry Com­mit­tee.

Sabat­ina was ap­poin­ted to serve as minor­ity-party chair­man of the Sen­ate Trans­port­a­tion Com­mit­tee for the 2017-18 le­gis­lat­ive ses­sion.

The com­mit­tee is re­spons­ible for re­view­ing work re­lated to the Pennsylvania De­part­ment of Trans­port­a­tion and Pennsylvania Turn­pike Com­mis­sion.

“This is a sig­ni­fic­ant com­mit­tee that con­siders trans­port­a­tion is­sues im­pact­ing every corner of Pennsylvania. We are home to 120,000 miles of state and loc­al high­ways and 32,000 state and loc­al bridges and we have sig­ni­fic­ant routes for in­ter­state travel, so it’s cru­cial that they are prop­erly main­tained,” Sabat­ina said. “While we are mak­ing pro­gress on re­pair­ing our struc­tur­ally de­fi­cient roads and bridges, Pennsylvania still lags be­hind oth­er states in in­fra­struc­ture sta­bil­ity. In­vest­ing in our in­fra­struc­ture is not only an in­vest­ment in pub­lic safety, but also good jobs.

“I’m look­ing for­ward to work­ing with the com­mit­tee mem­bers to de­bate im­port­ant le­gis­la­tion that will sus­tain and im­prove our trans­port­a­tion sys­tems.”

The North­east is rep­res­en­ted by nine mem­bers in the state House of Rep­res­ent­at­ives.

They are Reps. Tom Murt (R-152nd dist.), Mar­tina White (R-170th dist.), Kev­in Boyle (D-172nd dist.), Mike Driscoll (D-173rd dist.), Ed Neilson (D-174th dist.), John Taylor (R-177th dist.), Jason Dawkins (D-179th dist.), Jared So­lomon (D-202nd dist.) and Isa­bella Fitzger­ald (D-203rd dist.).

Taylor is chair­man of the House Trans­port­a­tion Com­mit­tee.

Re­pub­lic­ans con­trol the House, 121-81. There is one va­cancy now that Demo­cratis Rep. Leslie Acosta resigned after plead­ing guilty to cor­rup­tion charges. ••

