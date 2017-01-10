Congressman Boyle outlines second-term plans

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle released the following statement after being sworn in to a second term representing the 13th Congressional District:
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of Pennsylvania’s Thirteenth Congressional District for a second term in Congress. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to safeguard core democratic principles and find commonsense solutions to the most pressing challenges facing both the state of Pennsylvania and our nation. Through my newly formed Blue Collar Caucus, I will remain laser-focused on creating good-paying jobs and expanding economic opportunity so that hardworking families across our district have a fair shot at a better future.
“I will oppose any effort to undermine Medicare or Medicaid, and carefully scrutinize any Republican cuts to the Affordable Care Act. We must strengthen and improve the ACA rather than jeopardize the important protections and critical care the law provides to tens of millions of Americans. Thirteenth District residents deserve a Congress that is on their side, instead of Congressional gridlock and dysfunction, and they want both parties to work together to get things done on their behalf. Advocating for my constituents and delivering results to improve the quality of life for our communities is my top priority, and I look forward to continuing my unwavering commitment to all those who I am grateful to serve.”
The Northeast is represented in the state Senate by Sens. Tina Tartaglione (2nd dist.) and John Sabatina Jr. (D-5th dist.).
Tartaglione was selected by her peers to lead the Philadelphia delegation in the Senate.
“As delegation chair, I will have an incredible opportunity to influence statewide policy and ensure that Philadelphia’s needs are addressed,” she said. “There are a great many policy challenges and issues that are important to the city and its citizens that can be resolved if our delegation is united.”
Seven Senate Democrats represent Philadelphia in the 50-member body, which is controlled by Republicans, 34-16. Tartaglione is succeeding Sen. Shirley Kitchen, who retired.
“I have proudly served the City of Philadelphia for many years,” Tartaglione said. “I am well aware of the problems and issues it faces, but I am also confident of its future. Leading the delegation is a great honor, but it also carries with it tremendous responsibilities.”
Tartaglione was elected to the Senate in 1994. She is the longtime Democratic chairwoman of the Senate Labor and Industry Committee.
Sabatina was appointed to serve as minority-party chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee for the 2017-18 legislative session.
The committee is responsible for reviewing work related to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
“This is a significant committee that considers transportation issues impacting every corner of Pennsylvania. We are home to 120,000 miles of state and local highways and 32,000 state and local bridges and we have significant routes for interstate travel, so it’s crucial that they are properly maintained,” Sabatina said. “While we are making progress on repairing our structurally deficient roads and bridges, Pennsylvania still lags behind other states in infrastructure stability. Investing in our infrastructure is not only an investment in public safety, but also good jobs.
“I’m looking forward to working with the committee members to debate important legislation that will sustain and improve our transportation systems.”
The Northeast is represented by nine members in the state House of Representatives.
They are Reps. Tom Murt (R-152nd dist.), Martina White (R-170th dist.), Kevin Boyle (D-172nd dist.), Mike Driscoll (D-173rd dist.), Ed Neilson (D-174th dist.), John Taylor (R-177th dist.), Jason Dawkins (D-179th dist.), Jared Solomon (D-202nd dist.) and Isabella Fitzgerald (D-203rd dist.).
Taylor is chairman of the House Transportation Committee.
Republicans control the House, 121-81. There is one vacancy now that Democratis Rep. Leslie Acosta resigned after pleading guilty to corruption charges. ••
You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.