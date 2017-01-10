Calendar of Events: Jan. 11, 2017

Thursday, Jan. 12

EVENTS

Adult Paint­ing Classes Re­sur­rec­tion Re­gion­al Cath­ol­ic School, Castor and Shelmire av­en­ues. Be­gin­ners and more ex­per­i­enced stu­dents will re­ceive in­di­vidu­al­ized in­struc­tions in their choice of me­dia. Ten-week ses­sions avail­able Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. or Fri­days from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cost and inf.: 215-742-1127.

Amer­ic­an Red Cross Blood Dona­tions 1401 Rhawn St. 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Also Monday through Wed­nes­day, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Fri­day, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sat­urday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or red­cross­blood.org

Arts & Crafts North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Bingo St. Anne Seni­or Com­munity Cen­ter, 2607 E. Cum­ber­land St. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Bingo at 12:30 p.m. Also Mondays. Free trans­port­a­tion. 215-426-9799.

Car­dio Kick­box­ing with Sheryl Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 7:15 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.

Ceram­ics Vo­gt Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 6700 Cot­tage St. 6 to 9 p.m. $8 a class. 215-685-8753.

Chess North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Dance Classes Tor­res­dale Play­ground, 9550 Frank­ford Ave. Jazz, bal­let and tap. 6-7 p.m. (ages 3-7), 7-8 (ages 7-13), 8-9 (teens/adults). $5 re­gis­tra­tion fee. $20 per month. 215-685-9392.

En­hance Fit­ness St. Anne’s Seni­or Cen­ter, 2607 E. Cum­ber­land St. 10:30 a.m. Also Fri­days. For age 50 or older. 215-426-9799.

Heal­ing Ex­er­cise Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Free. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.

Karaoke North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. Thursdays (ex­cept third Thursday) from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.

Kids Sho­tokan Kar­ate Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 7:15 p.m. 215-613-1070.

Knit­ting Club Mitchell Play­ground, 3700 White­hall Lane. 6-8 p.m. $5. 215-685-9394.

Lunch and En­ter­tain­ment Klein­Life: Rhawn­hurst, 2101 Strahle St. Noon to 2 p.m. 215-745-3127.

Range of Mo­tion Ex­er­cise Klein­Life: Rhawn­hurst, 2101 Strahle St. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.

Sho­tokan Kar­ate Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 8 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.

Sil­ver Sneak­er Clas­sic Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 9 a.m. $3. 215-613-1070.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers Mus­cu­lar Strength and Range of Mo­tion Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Free for Sil­ver­Sneak­ers. There is a fee for guests. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Wii Bowl­ing Peter Bressi North­east Seni­or Cen­ter, 4744 Frank­ford Ave. 12:30 p.m. 215-831-2926.

Yoga Pi­car­i­ello Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 10811 Calera Road. Yoga for all levels. Bring your own mat. $25 per month or $8 per class. 6:50 to 8:15 p.m. 267-738-8393.

Yoga with Gina Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 6:15 p.m. 215-613-1070.

Zumba with Den­ise Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter. 10980 Nor­com Road. $5 drop-in fee. 6:15 p.m. 215-698-3012.

Zumba Gold for Seni­ors Cath­ol­ic So­cial Ser­vices, 7340 Jack­son St. 11 a.m. to noon. $3 per ses­sion. 215-624-5920 or rthompson@chs-ad­phila.org

MEET­INGS

Burholme Com­munity Town Watch and Civic As­so­ci­ation United Meth­od­ist Church of the Re­deem­er, Cottman and Lawndale av­en­ues. 7 p.m. 215-722-4901.

Nar-Anon North­east Phil­adelphia Liven­grin Found­a­tion, 9140 Academy Road. For any­one af­fected by someone’s drug ad­dic­tion. 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Nicot­ine An­onym­ous Paul’s Run, 9896 Bustleton Ave. This is a 12-step sup­port pro­gram for those who want to stop us­ing nicot­ine. 4:30 p.m. 215-939-6491.

West Tor­res­dale Civic As­so­ci­ation 8th Po­lice Dis­trict, 3100 Red Li­on Road. 6:30 p.m. Com­munity is­sues af­fect­ing Academy Road to Frank­ford Av­en­ue, north of Grant Av­en­ue. wtca19114@gmail.com

Fri­day, Jan. 13

EVENTS

Amer­ic­an Red Cross Blood Dona­tions Aria Health Tor­res­dale Cam­pus, 10800 Knights Road. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or red­cross­blood.org

Be­gin­ner Line Dan­cing May­fair Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. 10 to 11 a.m. $3. 215-683-1994.

Be­gin­ner Mat Yoga Fox Chase Lib­rary, Rhawn and Jeanes streets. Noon to 1 p.m. Bring a mat. Through May 26. 267-738-8393.

Bingo Our Lady of Con­sol­a­tion Par­ish, 7051 Tulip St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Park­ing in church lot. Han­di­capped ac­cess­ible. 215-333-0442.

Chair Yoga Fox Chase Lib­rary, Rhawn and Jeanes streets. 10:50 to 11:50 a.m. Through May 26. 267-738-8393.

Chil­dren’s Tum­bling Vo­gt Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 6700 Cot­tage St. Chil­dren 4 and older can learn tum­bling. 6 to 8 p.m. 215-685-8753.

Civil Air Patrol 8501 State Road. Learn aerospace, mil­it­ary lead­er­ship, drill and more. For boys and girls ages 12 through 19. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. 267-250-6311.

Clay Cre­ations St. Anne’s Seni­or Cen­ter, 2607 E. Cum­ber­land St. Fri­days 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-426-9799.

Dance Classes for Chil­dren Lower May­fair Play­ground, Rob­bins Av­en­ue and Hawthorne Street. Jazz and hip-hop for ages 4 to 6 at 6:15 p.m. and ages 7 to 10 at 7:15 p.m. 215-685-1227.

Dance Classes Phil­adelphia Dance Cen­ter, 8702 Crispin St. Boys hip-hop. 6-7 p.m. 267-475-7005.

King­dom Keep­ers Chris­ti­an Kids Club Beth­esda Pres­by­teri­an Church, 808 Red Li­on Road. 7-8:30 p.m. Stor­ies, mu­sic, art, sports, games, crafts, snacks, con­tests, fel­low­ship and monthly sea­son­al activ­it­ies. For kids in first through fifth grades. 215-464-3131 or beth­es­d­apc.com

Line Dance Party Johnny Tocco oldies/line dance party hos­ted by Miss Susan’s En­ter­tain­ment & Dance. Al­bert’s Cafe, Grant and Academy. $5 cov­er/cash bar. 7 to 11 p.m. Free les­sons avail­able. 215-280-9765 or miss­susan@ve­r­i­zon.net

Line Dan­cing North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. Fri­days at 9:30 a.m., Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Wed­nes­days at 12:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.

Owl Prowl Camp­fire Churchville Nature Cen­ter, 501 Churchville Lane, Churchville. 5 p.m. $6 for adults and $4 for chil­dren. 215-357-4005.

Seni­or Cit­izens Club Lower May­fair Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 3015 Rob­bins Ave. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 215-685-1227.

Ser­vice Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. 7:30 p.m. 215-624-9600.

Shuffle­board North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 2:30 to 4 p.m. Board avail­able to mem­bers at oth­er times. 215-685-0576.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Mus­cu­lar strength train­ing class. Fri­days from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Mondays and Wed­nes­day from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. $2 per class if not covered by your in­sur­ance. 215-685-0576. Also at: Aria Health, Tor­res­dale Cam­pus. 10800 Knights Road. Fri­days. $6 per class. 9 to 10 a.m. 215-612-4576.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers Cir­cuit Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 10 a.m. 215-698-3012.

Sil­ver­Splash Klein Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Free for Sil­ver­Sneak­ers. $5 for guests. 8:45 a.m. Also Mondays and Wed­nes­days. 215-698-7300.

Single Seni­ors 62-plus in­vited to happy hour from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Call for loc­a­tion. 215-380-9144.

Span­ish Classes May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. Classes for be­gin­ners. Noon to 1 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.

Storytime with Mr. Paul 10 a.m. Holmes­burg Lib­rary, 7810 Frank­ford Ave. Chil­dren’s lib­rar­i­an Mr. Paul will read Tacky the Pen­guin by Helen Lester and About Pen­guins by Cath­ryn Sill. 215-685-8756.

Texas Hold’em North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Also Tues­days. 215-685-0576.

Tum­bling with JoJo Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 3:30 p.m. www.tum­bling­with­jojo.com

Youth Group Min­istry Beth­esda Pres­by­teri­an Church, 808 Red Li­on Road. 7-9 p.m. For stu­dents in sixth through 12th grades. Sports, fel­low­ship, mu­sic and art. 215-464-3131 or beth­es­d­apc.com

Zumba Gold Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Zumba Gold with Miri­am Mar­tinez. Free for Sil­ver & Fit. Fee for guests. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.

MEET­INGS

St. Mar­tin of Tours Seni­or Group School hall, 5701 Lor­etto Ave. 11 a.m. Any­one 50 or older wel­come for cof­fee, dough­nuts, bingo and pinochle.

Wid­ow & Wid­ower Sup­port Group North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Sat­urday, Jan. 14

EVENTS

Arts and Crafts Class for Chil­dren Vo­gt Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 6700 Cot­tage St. First month and re­gis­tra­tion is $25, then $20 per month. 11 a.m. to noon. 215-685-8753.

Bas­ket Work­shop Churchville Nature Cen­ter, 501 Churchville Lane, Churchville. 1-5 p.m. Group will make 10-inch egg bas­ket. $35. 215-357-4005.

Brownies Dorsey Play­ground, 6501 He­ger­man St. Suit­able for girls in first and second grades. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 215-685-8734.

Car­dio Ket­tle­bell with Jack­ie Moon Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.

Com­puter Class North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave. Hindi Com­puter Ba­sics for New Amer­ic­ans. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Com­puter Class North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave. Com­puter Ba­sics. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Crafty Kids Ry­erss Man­sion & Lib­rary, 7370 Cent­ral Ave., 215-685-0599. Meets second Sat­urday of the month. Free but dona­tions are wel­come.

Early Morn­ing Bird Walk Churchville Nature Cen­ter, 501 Churchville Lane, Churchville. 8-10 a.m. Con­tin­ues Jan. 21. 215-357-4005.

Flea Mar­ket VFW Post 1597, 901 Bel­levue Ave., Croy­don. 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No charge for space rent­als. Dona­tions ac­cep­ted for vet­er­ans table. 267-307-7916.

Gym­nastics Dorsey Play­ground, 6501 He­ger­man St. Suit­able for ages 5 to 8. $5. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-8734.

Storytime How Do Di­no­saurs Choose Their Pets? Barnes & Noble, Ne­sham­iny Mall. 11 a.m. 215-364-4235.

Pi­l­ates with Wendy Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070 or www.nc­cfun.org

Preschool Pro­gram Re­gis­tra­tion Mitchell Play­ground, 3700 White­hall Lane. Four- and 5-year-old Pre-K pro­gram on Mondays, Wed­nes­days and Fri­days, 9 a.m. to noon. $95 per month. 3-year-old preschool pro­gram on Tues­days and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon. $70 per month. 215-685-9394.

Shab­bat Ser­vice Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. 9:30 a.m. 215-624-9600.

Tum­bling Dorsey Play­ground, 6501 He­ger­man St. Tum­bling for kids ages 4 to 14. 10 a.m. 215-685-8734.

MEET­INGS

Singles 55+ Break­fast Call for loc­a­tion. 10:30 a.m. 215-695-0510.

Sunday, Jan. 15

EVENTS

Amici Op­era Com­pany 4 p.m. Puccini’s To­sca. Private home, 1617-1619 N. Mis­sis­sippi Ave., Venice Park, N.J. $20. 215-224-0257 or ami­ci­op­era.com

Brunch and Book Re­view Tiffany Diner, 9010 Roosevelt Blvd. 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai Sis­ter­hood. $28, in­cludes choice of six en­trees. Book re­view by Irene Re­it­er of The Bo­ston Girl. 215-969-5346.

Dance Classes Phil­adelphia Dance Cen­ter, 8702 Crispin St. Bal­let, ac­ro­bat­ics, tap. 1:30 to 3 p.m. 267-475-7005.

Kid’s Club St. Petri-Hope Church 6816 Jack­son St. Kids from kinder­garten through sixth grade are wel­come. Hear stor­ies of our faith, make crafts, and learn how to play hand­bells. 4 to 5 p.m. 215-333-4103.

Lenape Storytelling and Games Churchville Nature Cen­ter, 501 Churchville Lane, Churchville. 2 p.m. $5. 215-357-4005.

Mus­cu­lar Strength & Range of Move­ment Class Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Free for mem­bers. Guests $5. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.

Sculpt & Tone Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070.

Thrift Shop Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also week­days from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-624-9130.

Thrift Store Me­mori­al Church of St. Luke’s,1946 Welsh Road. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. 215-969-3645.

Yoga 4:30 p.m. St. Luke’s Par­ish Hall, 1946 Welsh Road. $10 per class, bring mat. 215-969-3645.

Yoga Phil­adelphia Dance Cen­ter, 8702 Crispin St. 7 p.m. 267-475-7005.

MEET­INGS

Over­eat­ers An­onym­ous Naz­areth Hos­pit­al 2nd floor con­fer­ence room, 2601 Holme Ave. 12-step pro­gram for all eat­ing dis­orders. 10:30 a.m. Also on Fri­days at 6 p.m. 215-745-9661.

Wo­men’s Al-Anon Meet­ing 4945 Friend­ship St. Meet­ing for wo­men af­fected by a loved one’s drink­ing. 3 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

EVENTS

Cat Ad­op­tion Petco, 9717 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Grant Av­en­ue). 6-8 p.m. Sponsored by ACCT Philly.

Mar­tin Luth­er King Day of Ser­vice Mount Zion Baptist Church, 8101 Er­drick St. (at Welsh Road). 9 a.m. to noon. Con­tin­ent­al break­fast, dis­cus­sion on con­flict res­ol­u­tion, clean­ing of church kit­chen, art, po­etry, writ­ing and stor­ies. Col­lec­tion of canned goods. 215-624-8869.

New Vis­ions. Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sup­port group led by Amy Juarez of the As­so­ci­ated Ser­vices for the Blind & Visu­ally Im­paired. $1 dona­tion. Lunch is avail­able. 215-698-7300, Ext. 184.

Tai Chi at Glen Fo­erd 5001 Grant Ave., 215-632-5330. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Re­gis­tra­tion re­quired.

MEET­INGS

Al-Anon St. An­selm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road. 7:30-9 p.m.

May­fair Civic As­so­ci­ation, May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. Meets the third Monday of odd-numbered months, 7 p.m. may­fair­civicas­so­ci­ation.com

Sup­port­ive Older Wo­men’s Net­work (S.O.W.N.) North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9:30 a.m.

Tues­day, Jan. 17

EVENTS

Adult Mar­tial Arts Classes Max My­ers Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 1601 Heller­man St. Classes held Tues­day and Fri­day even­ings and Sat­urday af­ter­noons. $45 per month. Call for time and inf.: 215-685-1242.

Ceram­ics North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Ceram­ic Classes Dis­ston Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 4423 Long­shore Ave. Tues­days and Thursdays. 7 to 9 p.m. 215-335-1163.

Chair Yoga St. Anne’s Seni­or Cen­ter, 2607 E. Cum­ber­land St. 9:30 a.m. For age 50 or older. No class on second Tues­day of the month. 215-426-9799.

Com­puter As­sist­ance Peter Bressi North­east Seni­or Cen­ter, 4744 Frank­ford Ave. 1 p.m. One-on-one ses­sions avail­able by ap­point­ment. 215-831-2926.

Com­puter Class North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave. In­ter­me­di­ate Word. 5:30-7:15 p.m.

Cre­at­ing with the Col­or Wheel St. Anne’s Seni­or Cen­ter, 2607 E. Cum­ber­land St. 12:30 to 2 p.m. Par­ti­cipants will mix paint to cre­ate a col­or wheel and use this col­or tech­nique to cre­ate a design. 215-426-9799.

Cub Scout Pack 160 Im­manuel Luther­an Church, 1013 Cottman Ave. Fam­ily-ori­ented pro­gram is de­signed for boys ages 7 to 10. 7 p.m. 215-783-6405.

Dance North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 p.m. Con­tin­ues Jan. 31.

Dance Classes Phil­adelphia Dance Cen­ter, 8702 Crispin St. Adult hip-hop. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 267-475-7005.

Ex­er­cise Class North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. Tues­days and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Great­er Phil­adelphia Chor­ale Re­hears­als St. Jerome school hall, 8100 Col­fax St. All sing­ers are in­vited. 7-8:30 p.m. 215-313-5363.

Kids Tum­bling Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. Ages 3-6. 215-698-3012.

Knit­ting Nook Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Make lap cov­ers, hats, shawls and booties for chil­dren and adults who are re­ceiv­ing treat­ments for ser­i­ous ill­nesses at loc­al hos­pit­als. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Life Coach Train­ing Sem­in­ar Learn how to change lives while em­bra­cing your own. Sem­inars held in the North­east. In­quire for loc­a­tion. Re­gister. 7 p.m. 215-725-1995 or email paula@li­fe­coach­philly.com.

Lunch & Bingo Klein­Life: Rhawn­hurst, 2101 Strahle St. Lunch 11:30 a.m., bingo 1 p.m.

Pinochle Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Sculpt & Tone with Wendy Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 6 p.m. $5 per class drop-in fee. 215-698-3012.

Sil­ver­Sneak­er Cir­cuit Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 9 a.m. $3 drop-in fee. 215-613-1070.

Singing St. John Neu­mann Home, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd. The Sounds of Liberty men’s a cap­pella chor­us is hold­ing open au­di­tions for spring per­form­ances. 7 to 10 p.m. 267-423-4254.

Span­ish Classes May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. Classes for ad­vanced level. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.

Tai Chi May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. 10 a.m. 215-683-1994.

Tone Class Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. $3. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.

Turbo Kick. Mitchell Play­ground, 3700 White­hall Lane. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Bring a mat. $5. 215-685-9394.

Yoga Boyle Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 13024 Stevens Road. 7 to 8 p.m. $10. mast.mal­lory@ya­hoo.com

Yoga Lack­man Play­ground, 1101 Bart­lett St. Class is for all levels. Bring a yoga mat. $5 per class. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-971-0404.

Zumba Jar­del Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the pub­lic. $5 per ses­sion. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 215-685-0596.

Zumba Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter. 10980 Nor­com Road. 7:15 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nc­cfun.org

In­ter­me­di­ate iPad Class Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 10 a.m. 215-698-7300.

Zumba Gold Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Free for Ath­let­ic, Sil­ver­Sneak­ers and Sil­ver & Fit mem­bers. $5. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.

MEET­INGS

Al-Anon Meet­ing St. John’s Luther­an Church, Hawthorne and Tyson av­en­ues. 1 to 2:30 p.m.

John Birch So­ci­ety 7-9 p.m. Holmes­burg Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, Rhawn and Dit­man streets. DVD present­a­tion on The Con­sti­tu­tion is the Solu­tion. Re­fresh­ments. Con­tin­ues Feb. 21.

Lawn­crest Com­munity As­so­ci­ation St. Wil­li­am so­cial hall, Argyle and Rob­bins streets. 7 p.m. 215-342-5642.

N.A. Meet­ing for Friends and Fam­ily of Ad­dicts Aria Tor­res­dale, Man­sion House con­fer­ence room, Red Li­on and Knights roads. 7 to 8:20 p.m. 215-535-2962.

Morn­ing Glor­ies Vo­gt Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, Cot­tage and Un­ruh streets. For men and wo­men 50 or older. 10:30 a.m. Speak­ers, re­fresh­ments, bingo. 215-338-4767.

North­wood Academy Charter School Board 5:30 p.m. 4621 Castor Ave. Fu­ture meet­ings on Feb. 21, March 20, April 18, May 15 and June 19. north­woodcs.org

North­wood Civic As­so­ci­ation St. James Luther­an Church, Castor Av­en­ue and Pratt Street. 7 p.m. 215-856-3310.

Rotary Club of Frank­ford-North­east Ash­burn­er Inn, 8400 Tor­res­dale Ave. The group meets for lunch every Tues­day from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Weight Loss Group Tre­vose Be­ha­vi­or Modi­fic­a­tion Pro­gram. 5:30 p.m. Bucks County Tech­no­logy Park, 4800 Street Road, Tre­vose. For an ap­plic­a­tion, send a stamped self-ad­dressed en­vel­ope to P.O. Box 11674, Phil­adelphia, PA 19116.

Wo­men’s Em­power­ment Group The Share Cen­ter, 7137 Tor­res­dale Ave. 7 p.m. 856-308-5650.

Wed­nes­day, Jan. 18

EVENTS

Ab Blast Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 5:30 to 6 p.m. 215-698-3012.

Amici Op­era Com­pany Puccini’s To­sca. Franco and Luigi’s, 1549 S. 13th St. (at Task­er Street). 6 p.m. $44.95, in­cludes din­ner. 215-224-0257 or 215-755-8903.

Art Class North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. Class is taught by a pro­fes­sion­al in­struct­or. 2 to 4 p.m. 215-685-0576.

Boot Camp with John Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 7:15 p.m. $5 per class drop-in fee. 215-613-1070.

Car­dio Ket­tle­bell with Dot­tie O Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 6 to 7 p.m. $5 drop-in. 215-698-3012.

Car­dio Workout Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Fee. 1 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Chess Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 2 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Child and Teen Act­ing Classes Port­side Arts Cen­ter, 2531 E. Le­high Ave. Act­ing classes for kids ages 5 to 17. Classes are sor­ted by age. 4 to 8 p.m. 215-427-1514.

Com­puter Class North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave. In­ter­me­di­ate Ex­cel. 5:30-7:15 p.m.

Core Train­ing Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. $5. 7 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Dance Classes Phil­adelphia Dance Cen­ter, 8702 Crispin St. Con­tem­por­ary, mu­sic­al theat­er, jazz and im­prov. 267-475-7005.

Dance and Tone May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. 6:30 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.

Drama Class Lower May­fair Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 3015 Rob­bins Ave. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 8 to 14. Call to re­gister. 215-685-1227.

E-book Help Tor­res­dale Lib­rary, 3079 Holme Ave. Noon to 4 p.m. Bring e-read­er. Con­tin­ues Jan. 25.

Food Op­tions North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave. Presen­ted by the Co­ali­tion Against Hun­ger. 6-7:30 p.m. 215-685-0522, 215-685-0501.

Kids Fit Mix with Tyler Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 6:45 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nc­cfun.org

Kim Red­din Yid­dish Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Con­ver­sa­tion­al and in­form­al group cel­eb­rat­ing Yid­dish in song and speech. 10:40 a.m. 215-698-7300.

Life Coach In­tro­duc­tion Learn how to move for­ward in re­la­tion­ships ca­reer and chal­lenges. Sem­inars held in the North­east. In­quire for loc­a­tion. 7 p.m. 215-725-1995 or email paula@li­fe­coach­philly.com.

Line Dan­cing. Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 1:15 p.m. Free. 215-698-7300.

Mah Jongg. Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abing­ton. 7 p.m. Bring your card or buy one. 215-886-8000.

Mah Jongg Rose­mary Montagno Seni­or Cen­ter, 12601 Town­send Road. 10 a.m. 215-673-7734.

Pi­ano Les­sons North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 1:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.

Pinochle Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Pinochle Rose­mary Montagno Seni­or Cen­ter, 12601 Town­send Road. 10 a.m. 215-673-7734.

Scrabble Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Second-Hand Shop Ann’s At­tic, Holmes­burg United Meth­od­ist Church, 8118 Frank­ford Ave. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dona­tions ac­cep­ted. Pro­ceeds be­ne­fit the church’s daily meal pro­gram and weekly food cup­board.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. 11 a.m. $3 if not a mem­ber. 215-683-1994.

Sil­ver­Sneak­er Yoga Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.

Smoking Ces­sa­tion Classes Naz­areth Hos­pit­al, sev­enth-floor re­hab con­fer­ence room, 2601 Holme Ave. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Every Wed­nes­day through Feb. 22. Re­gister: 215-335-7727.

Tai Chi St. Anne’s Seni­or Cen­ter, 2607 E. Cum­ber­land St. 10 a.m. For age 50 or older. 215-426-9799.

Tru­ancy Pre­ven­tion Work­shop CORA Ser­vices, 8540 Ver­ree Road, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Par­ents and chil­dren wel­come. RS­VP to Ser­ena Lofton at 215-701-2774. Lunch will be provided. Free child care onsite. Gift card raffles.

Tum­bling Pro­gram Vo­gt Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 6700 Cot­tage St. $20 per month plus a one-time re­gis­tra­tion fee of $5. 7 p.m. 215-685-8753.

Vis­it­a­tion, Pray­er and Ven­er­a­tion. Golden-domed Ukrain­i­an Cath­ol­ic Cathed­ral of the Im­macu­late Con­cep­tion, 830 N. Frank­lin St. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. View the Vat­ic­an-au­thor­ized full-size rep­lica of the Shroud of Tur­in. Also open Sat­urdays from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Young at Heart Single Seni­ors. Din­ner. Also break­fast on Sat­urdays. 215-695-0510.

Zumba Mitchell Play­ground, 3700 White­hall Lane. Drop-ins wel­come. $5. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-685-9394.

Zumba with Zuly Good Shep­herd Meth­od­ist Church, 10910 Calera Road. $6 walk-in fee. 7 p.m. 215-612-0728.

MEET­INGS

8th Po­lice Dis­trict PSA-2 7 p.m. at Christ the King School Lib­rary, 3205 Chester­field Road. Usu­ally on the third Wed­nes­day of the month. Dis­cuss po­lice-re­lated is­sues for the area between Wil­lits Road and Red Li­on Road, from Roosevelt Boulevard to the Delaware River. 215-686-3080.

De­pres­sion Bi­polar Sup­port Group 8220 Castor Ave, fourth floor. 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. 267-343-7558.

GRASP St. Timothy’s Luther­an Church, 7965 Fill­more St. Meet­ing for any­one griev­ing who has lost someone to drugs or al­co­hol dis­ease. 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Jew­ish Cul­ture Club North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Mar­ine Corps League, All Di­vi­sions De­tach­ment FOP Hall, 11630 Car­oline Road. New mem­bers in­vited. Meets third Wed­nes­day of the month. 7:30 p.m. 267-281-2228.

Park­wood Civic As­so­ci­ation 7 p.m. St. An­selm Church par­ish hall, 12670 Dunks­ferry Road.

S.O.S. Cath­ol­ic Singles Over Sixty Lunch at Crack­er Bar­rel Res­taur­ant, Ne­sham­iny Mall, 3611 Ho­ri­zon Blvd., Tre­vose. 2 p.m. 215-742-5798.

Sun­shine Club Klein­Life: Rhawn­hurst, 2101 Strahle St. 9:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.

Sup­port­ive Older Wo­men’s Net­work (S.O.W.N.) Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. A for­um for wo­men to sup­port each oth­er. Free. 215-698-7300.

Zumba House­man Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 5091 Sum­mer­dale Ave. (at God­frey Av­en­ue). 7 to 8 p.m. $5 each class. 215-685-1240.

Thursday, Jan. 19

EVENTS

Aer­obic Yoga Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. $5. 7 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Amer­ic­an Red Cross Blood Dona­tions Aria Health Frank­ford Cam­pus, 4900 Frank­ford Ave. 7 a.m. to noon. 1-800-RED CROSS or red­cross­blood.org

Ball­room Dance North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. $2. 215-685-0576.

Bingo Cannstat­ter Volks­fest Ver­ein, 9130 Academy Road. Sponsored by Die Al­ten Her­ren des Cannstat­ters. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 215-332-0121.

Com­puter Class North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1:30 to 4 p.m. 215-685-0576. 215-698-7300 Ext. 129.

Com­puter Class North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave. Com­puter Ba­sics. 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Girl Scouts Im­manuel Luther­an School, 1015 Cottman Ave. For girls in grades one to 12. 7 p.m. as­lla@aol.com

Lec­ture Sponsored by RS­VP Phil­adelphia. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Geared to vet­er­ans. Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Lunch. Held every third Thursday. 267-345-7787.

Low Vis­ions. Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sup­port group led by Bette Homer of the As­so­ci­ated Ser­vices for the Blind & Visu­ally Im­paired. $1 dona­tion. Lunch is avail­able. 215-698-7300, Ext. 184.

Mov­ing On Post Be­reave­ment. 10:30 a.m. Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Free. 215-698-7300.

Phil­adelphia’s First Toast­mas­ters Club Phil­adelphia Prot­est­ant Home, 6500 Tabor Road. 7 to 9 p.m. Mem­bers learn to im­prove pub­lic speak­ing and lead­er­ship skills and de­vel­op ef­fect­ive com­mu­nic­a­tion skills. Re­fresh­ments. $5. Con­tin­ues every first and third Thursday of the month. 215-518-9319.

Pinochle Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Zumba Jar­del Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the pub­lic. $5 per ses­sion. 8 to 9 p.m. 215-685-0596.

MEET­INGS

Alan­on Paul’s Run board­room, 9896 Bustleton Ave. 7-8 p.m.

AL-Anon Be­gin­ners Meet­ing Naz­areth Hos­pit­al (Mari­an Hall), 2601 Holme Ave. For any­one af­fected by a loved one’s drink­ing. 7 to 7:45 p.m. Han­di­capped ac­cess­ible.

Al-Anon Cross­roads Com­munity Church, 7721 Tor­res­dale Ave. 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Al-Anon Be­gin­ners. 7:30-9 p.m. Liven­grin Found­a­tion, 4833 Hul­meville Road, Ben­s­alem.

Friends of Pennypack Park Deer Mead­ows Re­tire­ment Com­munity, 8301 Roosevelt Blvd., main en­trance (rear of com­plex), 7:30 p.m., 215-934-PARK. Group meets third Thursday every month.

Rhawn­hurst Civic As­so­ci­ation/Eyes and Ears 6:30 p.m. Rhawn­hurst Pres­by­teri­an Church, 7701 Lor­etto Ave.

St. Cecil­ia Seni­ors 535 Rhawn St. New mem­bers al­ways wel­comed. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-742-5018.

Up­per Holmes­burg Civic As­so­ci­ation St. Domin­ic’s Mari­an Hall, 8532 Frank­ford Ave., 7 p.m. The group meets monthly on the third Thursday ex­cept Ju­ly and Au­gust.

VENDOR ALERTS

In­door Flea Mar­ket St. Hubert High School, Cottman and Tor­res­dale av­en­ues. Jan. 28. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spaces $20. Space and table, $25. shfleamar­ket@gmail.com or 215-624-6840, Ext. 243.

