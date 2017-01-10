Bank robber suspected in second heist

Authorities have re-released surveillance photos of a man who allegedly robbed a Northeast bank on Christmas Eve because he is now a suspect in a second bank robbery on Jan. 4.
The latest hold-up occurred at BB&T Bank at 12051 Knights Road. At about 3:18 p.m., the robber flashed a gun to a teller and demanded money. After the teller surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash, the crook fled northbound on Knights Road toward a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot.
The robber was described as a man in his mid- to late 30s with medium-brown skin, dark hair, dark eyes and a thin build. Witnesses said he may be of Middle Eastern or south Asian descent. He wore a black windbreaker, khaki pants and a black knit cap.
On Dec. 24 at about 12:35 p.m., a robber with a similar description showed a demand note to a teller at Citizens Bank, 2516 Welsh Road. He obtained cash and fled on foot. He was further described as about 5 feet 9 inches tall with black-framed eyeglasses, a dark green winter jacket, black knit cap and black scarf.
Call 215-418-4000 to report a tip. ••
