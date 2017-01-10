Bank robber suspected in second heist

Au­thor­it­ies have re-re­leased sur­veil­lance pho­tos of a man who al­legedly robbed a North­east bank on Christ­mas Eve be­cause he is now a sus­pect in a second bank rob­bery on Jan. 4.

The latest hold-up oc­curred at BB&T Bank at 12051 Knights Road. At about 3:18 p.m., the rob­ber flashed a gun to a tell­er and de­man­ded money. After the tell­er sur­rendered an un­dis­closed amount of cash, the crook fled north­bound on Knights Road to­ward a Dunkin’ Donuts park­ing lot.

The rob­ber was de­scribed as a man in his mid- to late 30s with me­di­um-brown skin, dark hair, dark eyes and a thin build. Wit­nesses said he may be of Middle East­ern or south Asi­an des­cent. He wore a black wind­break­er, khaki pants and a black knit cap.

On Dec. 24 at about 12:35 p.m., a rob­ber with a sim­il­ar de­scrip­tion showed a de­mand note to a tell­er at Cit­izens Bank, 2516 Welsh Road. He ob­tained cash and fled on foot. He was fur­ther de­scribed as about 5 feet 9 inches tall with black-framed eye­glasses, a dark green winter jack­et, black knit cap and black scarf.

Call 215-418-4000 to re­port a tip. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.