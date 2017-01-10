Around Town: Jan. 11, 2017

John Birch So­ci­ety meet­ing on Tues­day

The John Birch So­ci­ety will meet on Tues­day, Jan. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Holmes­burg Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, at Rhawn and Dit­man streets.

The film Ex­pos­ing the En­emies of Free­dom will be show. It’s the fifth in the six-part series, The Con­sti­tu­tion is the Solu­tion. Re­fresh­ments will be provided.

The motto of the John Birch So­ci­ety is “Less Gov­ern­ment, More Re­spons­ib­il­ity and — With God’s Help — A Bet­ter World.” ••

Dis­counts avail­able for edu­cat­ors

Barnes & Noble Ne­sham­iny Mall will cel­eb­rate Edu­cat­or Ap­pre­ci­ation Days through Sunday, Jan. 15.

Dur­ing Edu­cat­or Ap­pre­ci­ation Days, Barnes & Noble will of­fer pub­lic, private and homeschool edu­cat­ors spe­cial dis­counts, in­clud­ing 25-per­cent off most mer­chand­ise like books, toys, mu­sic, movies and games. The dis­counts are avail­able in the store and at BN.com

There will also be the chance to win a se­lec­tion of books from Ster­ling Pub­lish­ing, val­ued at about $4,000.

For a chance to win the Ster­ling Pub­lish­ing sweepstakes, edu­cat­ors should vis­it Barnes & Noble Ne­sham­iny Mall and ask a book­seller how to enter.

These spe­cial of­fers are avail­able to pre-K to 12th-grade teach­ers and ad­min­is­trat­ors en­rolled in the free Barnes & Noble Edu­cat­or Dis­count pro­gram.

To take ad­vant­age of these of­fers, edu­cat­ors can ap­ply for their Barnes & Noble Edu­cat­or Dis­count Card at Barnes & Noble Ne­sham­iny Mall. The ap­plic­a­tion form can also be down­loaded at BN.com

Also, Barnes & Noble Ne­sham­iny Mall will host a spe­cial edu­cat­or night on Wed­nes­day, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. The even­ing will in­clude book re­com­mend­a­tions, product demon­stra­tions, chil­dren’s storytime and activ­ity, giveaways, a raffle and light re­fresh­ments. ••

Shab­bat Ser­vice at loc­al syn­agogue

Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. in Ta­cony, will hold a Shab­bat Ser­vice on Sat­urday, Jan. 14, at 9:30 a.m. Mean­while, the syn­agogue hosts ser­vices every Fri­day at 7:30 p.m.

Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai is look­ing for vo­lun­teers for its thrift shop.

The syn­agogue’s motto is, “We are big enough to serve you and small enough to know you.” For in­form­a­tion, call 215-624-9600 or email ourt­mkc@gmail.com ••

Brunch, book re­view at Tiffany Diner

The Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai Sis­ter­hood will spon­sor a brunch and book re­view on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Tiffany Diner, 9010 Roosevelt Blvd.

The cost is $28, which in­cludes choice of six en­trees.

The book The Bo­ston Girl will be re­viewed by Irene Re­it­er. Call 215-969-5346. ••

Food op­tions pro­gram avail­able for needy

The Co­ali­tion Against Hun­ger will teach the needy how to ob­tain free or in­ex­pens­ive food dur­ing a pro­gram on Wed­nes­day, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave.

Call 215-685-0522 or 215-685-0501. ••

Dances, drama show at Older Adult Cen­ter

The North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. in Rhawn­hurst, will host three up­com­ing dances and a drama show. The dances are set for 12:30 p.m. on Tues­days, Jan. 17 and 31, and Fri­day, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. The even­ing dance costs $4.

The show In­ter­view Your Brain is sched­uled for Tues­day, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $1. ••

School fun­draiser at Chick­ie’s & Pete’s

Chick­ie’s & Pete’s, 4010 Rob­bins Ave., hosts an acous­tic night fea­tur­ing loc­al tal­ent every Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. Ten per­cent of all food sales are donated to Blessed Trin­ity Re­gion­al School. ••

Schol­ar­ship ap­plic­a­tions now be­ing ac­cep­ted

State Rep. Ed Neilson (D-174th dist.) said the ap­plic­a­tion pro­cess is open for stu­dents to ap­ply for the Pennsylvania House Schol­ar­ship Pro­gram.

Neilson said the pro­gram is open to gradu­at­ing high school seni­ors who are Pennsylvania res­id­ents with plans to at­tend a Pennsylvania col­lege, uni­versity or ca­reer school as a full-time stu­dent. Stu­dents must have at­tained a min­im­um 3.0 cu­mu­lat­ive grade-point av­er­age in high school to be eli­gible. Oth­er factors taken in­to con­sid­er­a­tion are a stu­dent’s com­mit­ment to com­munity, lead­er­ship qual­it­ies, ex­tra­cur­ricular activ­it­ies and fin­an­cial need. A link to the ap­plic­a­tion for the schol­ar­ship pro­gram is now avail­able on Neilson’s web­site at pa­house.com/Neilson

The dead­line is March 1. Two schol­ar­ships will be awar­ded. Cre­ated by mem­bers of the Pennsylvania House, this schol­ar­ship is fun­ded by private dona­tions, in­clud­ing gifts from former and cur­rent House mem­bers. No tax dol­lars are used, and chil­dren of House mem­bers or their staff are not eli­gible. ••

Open house at Fath­er Judge

Fath­er Judge High School will hold an open house on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The school is loc­ated at 3301 Solly Ave.

To preregister, go to father­judge.com ••

Loc­al church to host rally

There will be a Stand Up For Life Rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. at St. Kath­er­ine of Si­ena Church, 9700 Frank­ford Ave.

Fea­tured speak­ers in­clude Chris­toph­er Smith, cre­at­or and com­poser of the Broad­way mu­sic­al, Amaz­ing Grace, and Katelyn D’Adamo of Gen­er­a­tion Life. Re­cep­tion to fol­low in the church base­ment. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.