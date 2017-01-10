Around Town: Jan. 11, 2017

John Birch Society meeting on Tuesday
The John Birch Society will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Holmesburg Recreation Center, at Rhawn and Ditman streets.
The film Exposing the Enemies of Freedom will be show. It’s the fifth in the six-part series, The Constitution is the Solution. Refreshments will be provided.
The motto of the John Birch Society is “Less Government, More Responsibility and — With God’s Help — A Better World.” ••
Discounts available for educators
Barnes & Noble Neshaminy Mall will celebrate Educator Appreciation Days through Sunday, Jan. 15.
During Educator Appreciation Days, Barnes & Noble will offer public, private and homeschool educators special discounts, including 25-percent off most merchandise like books, toys, music, movies and games. The discounts are available in the store and at BN.com
There will also be the chance to win a selection of books from Sterling Publishing, valued at about $4,000.
For a chance to win the Sterling Publishing sweepstakes, educators should visit Barnes & Noble Neshaminy Mall and ask a bookseller how to enter.
These special offers are available to pre-K to 12th-grade teachers and administrators enrolled in the free Barnes & Noble Educator Discount program.
To take advantage of these offers, educators can apply for their Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card at Barnes & Noble Neshaminy Mall. The application form can also be downloaded at BN.com
Also, Barnes & Noble Neshaminy Mall will host a special educator night on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. The evening will include book recommendations, product demonstrations, children’s storytime and activity, giveaways, a raffle and light refreshments. ••
Shabbat Service at local synagogue
Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. in Tacony, will hold a Shabbat Service on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9:30 a.m. Meanwhile, the synagogue hosts services every Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai is looking for volunteers for its thrift shop.
The synagogue’s motto is, “We are big enough to serve you and small enough to know you.” For information, call 215-624-9600 or email ourtmkc@gmail.com ••
Brunch, book review at Tiffany Diner
The Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai Sisterhood will sponsor a brunch and book review on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Tiffany Diner, 9010 Roosevelt Blvd.
The cost is $28, which includes choice of six entrees.
The book The Boston Girl will be reviewed by Irene Reiter. Call 215-969-5346. ••
Food options program available for needy
The Coalition Against Hunger will teach the needy how to obtain free or inexpensive food during a program on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave.
Call 215-685-0522 or 215-685-0501. ••
Dances, drama show at Older Adult Center
The Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. in Rhawnhurst, will host three upcoming dances and a drama show. The dances are set for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 17 and 31, and Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening dance costs $4.
The show Interview Your Brain is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $1. ••
School fundraiser at Chickie’s & Pete’s
Chickie’s & Pete’s, 4010 Robbins Ave., hosts an acoustic night featuring local talent every Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. Ten percent of all food sales are donated to Blessed Trinity Regional School. ••
Scholarship applications now being accepted
State Rep. Ed Neilson (D-174th dist.) said the application process is open for students to apply for the Pennsylvania House Scholarship Program.
Neilson said the program is open to graduating high school seniors who are Pennsylvania residents with plans to attend a Pennsylvania college, university or career school as a full-time student. Students must have attained a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade-point average in high school to be eligible. Other factors taken into consideration are a student’s commitment to community, leadership qualities, extracurricular activities and financial need. A link to the application for the scholarship program is now available on Neilson’s website at pahouse.com/Neilson
The deadline is March 1. Two scholarships will be awarded. Created by members of the Pennsylvania House, this scholarship is funded by private donations, including gifts from former and current House members. No tax dollars are used, and children of House members or their staff are not eligible. ••
Open house at Father Judge
Father Judge High School will hold an open house on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The school is located at 3301 Solly Ave.
To preregister, go to fatherjudge.com ••
Local church to host rally
There will be a Stand Up For Life Rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave.
Featured speakers include Christopher Smith, creator and composer of the Broadway musical, Amazing Grace, and Katelyn D’Adamo of Generation Life. Reception to follow in the church basement. ••
