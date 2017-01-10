All shook up

Phil­adelphia’s new sug­ary drink tax is cost­ing con­sumers money.

Hard to swallow: Many local supermarkets like ShopRite have signs posted in the beverage aisle noting which products are subject to Philadelphia’s beverage tax. City Council passed a bill that set the tax at 1.5 cents per ounce. PHOTO: MATTHEW HAUBENSTEIN

A new tax in town: A receipt from Mayfair Shop n Bag shows a beverage tax of $2.16 on a purchase of an A&W Root Beer 12-pack that originally cost $5.49. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Hey, op­pon­ents of the city’s new bever­age tax, it could be worse.

When May­or Jim Ken­ney first pro­posed tax­ing sug­ary and diet drinks, he set the rate at 3 cents per ounce.

In the end, City Coun­cil passed a bill that set the tax at 1.5 cents per ounce. Pro­ceeds are to go to pre-kinder­garten pro­grams and oth­er city ini­ti­at­ives.

The tax went in­to ef­fect on Jan. 1. It is ac­tu­ally on dis­trib­ut­ors, but they are ex­pec­ted to pass it on to re­tail­ers, who are ex­pec­ted to pass it on to you know who.

Op­pon­ents of the tax have taken the is­sue to court, but Com­mon Pleas Court Judge Gary Glazer dis­missed the suit.

“It is a vic­tory for Phil­adelphi­ans, who have waited far too long for in­vest­ment in their edu­ca­tion sys­tem and in their neigh­bor­hoods,” Ken­ney said. “I urge the soda in­dustry to ac­cept the judge’s rul­ing and do the right thing for the chil­dren of Phil­adelphia, many of whom struggle in the chilling grip of per­vas­ive poverty. The in­dustry has chosen not to chal­lenge bever­age taxes in oth­er mu­ni­cip­al­it­ies, and there is no reas­on to con­tin­ue pur­su­ing it here. Re­gard­less of their de­cision, the city will not stop pur­su­ing what those kids need most – qual­ity pre-K, com­munity schools and bet­ter parks, lib­rar­ies and rec cen­ters.”

The soda in­dustry has ap­pealed to state Com­mon­wealth Court. The city wants to go straight to the state Su­preme Court for a fi­nal an­swer.

The Phil­adelphi­ans Against Gro­cery Tax Co­ali­tion said prices will rise not only in stores, but at movie theat­ers, res­taur­ants and sport­ing events.

The co­ali­tion is­sued a state­ment that read, “More than 30,000 Phil­adelphi­ans and more than 1,600 busi­nesses and loc­al or­gan­iz­a­tions have joined to­geth­er to say that this tax un­fairly tar­gets work­ing fam­il­ies and small busi­nesses. Fam­il­ies will face an ad­di­tion­al tax bur­den even as the city has demon­strated that it has the re­sources to move for­ward with pre-K without this tax. We will con­tin­ue to op­pose this dis­crim­in­at­ory and re­gress­ive tax, which is not a sus­tain­able rev­en­ue source to sup­port im­port­ant ini­ti­at­ives like pre-K pro­grams.”

Items taxed in­clude soda, en­ergy drinks, sports drinks, iced tea, fruit punch, sweetened wa­ter and iced cof­fee. Even kids will have to empty their piggy banks, since Hugs are also taxed.

Items not taxed in­clude or­ange juice, to­mato juice and apple cider.

To meas­ure the im­pact of the tax, the Times bought a 12-pack of 12-ounce A&W Root Beer cans at May­fair Shop n Bag. The cost was $5.49. The 1.5-per­cent tax on 144 ounces of soda is $2.16, bring­ing the price to $7.65. Add in the 8-per­cent sales tax, and the fi­nal cost is $8.26.

The Shop n Bag, like many oth­er stores, has signs in the bever­age aisle not­ing which products are sub­ject to the tax.

Speak­ing of signs, Fink’s Ho­agies, 4633 Prin­ceton Ave. in Ta­cony, pos­ted on Face­book a pic­ture in­side the shop that reads, “Due to the fact that most Phil­adelphia elec­ted of­fi­cials do not un­der­stand how to run a busi­ness nor bal­ance a budget, the cit­izenry of Phil­adelphia have been hit with yet an­oth­er un­fair tax. Fink’s will no longer be part of this blatant rob­bery of hard work­ing Phil­adelphia tax­pay­er’s money.” The sign in­cludes the words “soda tax” in a circle with a slash through it and a men­tion that a cold 24-ounce sports wa­ter bottle is just $1. It’s got­ten some 1,300 likes and more than 1,700 shares.

The San­tucci’s bar/res­taur­ant at Knights and Wood­haven roads also took to Face­book, post­ing, “Just a friendly re­mind­er that with the start of the new year, the bever­age tax is now in ef­fect. Be­cause of this, we can no longer of­fer free re­fills. We apo­lo­gize for any in­con­veni­ence.”

Coun­cil passed the tax last June by a vote of 13-4. All the votes in fa­vor came from Demo­crats. The votes against came from Coun­cil’s three Re­pub­lic­ans, along with Demo­crat­ic Coun­cil­wo­man Maria Quinones Sanc­hez.

City Coun­cil Pres­id­ent Dar­rell Clarke urged the busi­ness com­munity to be a part­ner, not an obstacle, in the city’s pro­gress by drop­ping its ap­peal.

“Phil­adelphi­ans and the elec­ted Coun­cil mem­bers who rep­res­ent them over­whelm­ingly sup­port the ini­ti­at­ives the so-called soda tax will sup­port. Ex­pand­ing qual­ity pre-K to all chil­dren, par­tic­u­larly our most dis­ad­vant­aged and un­lucky kids, is a worthy in­vest­ment in our city’s fu­ture. Re­build­ing pub­lic spaces will en­hance the qual­ity of life in neigh­bor­hoods and cre­ate fam­ily-sus­tain­ing loc­al jobs for Phil­adelphia res­id­ents,” he said.

The loc­al busi­ness com­munity, rep­res­en­ted by the Great­er North­east Phil­adelphia Cham­ber of Com­merce, strongly op­poses the tax. Res­id­ent Pam Hen­shall and mem­bers from Wawa, Shop­Rite, Din­ing Car and Vil­lage Ca­ter­ing all met with the Ken­ney ad­min­is­tra­tion, but were not per­suaded.

The Cham­ber will host an in­form­a­tion­al ses­sion on the bever­age tax on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 8 to 9 a.m. at its of­fice at the Phil­adelphia Fed­er­al Cred­it Uni­on build­ing, 8025 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 200. Re­becca Lopez-Kriss, of the city De­part­ment of Rev­en­ue, will de­liv­er a Power­Point present­a­tion and an­swer ques­tions. The rev­en­ue de­part­ment has also cre­ated the web­site philly­bevtax.com

Hen­shall, the loc­al Cham­ber pres­id­ent, said some of the ini­ti­at­ives of the tax are noble, but that her mem­ber busi­nesses have con­cerns.

People liv­ing in places like Fox Chase, Park­wood and Mor­rell Park don’t have to go far to shop in the sub­urbs.

There’s a Shop­Rite at Frank­ford and Mor­rell av­en­ues. A sign out­side reads, “At­ten­tion Cus­tom­ers: There is no Phil­adelphia Bever­age Tax on any item that is in this week’s cir­cu­lar. Cour­tesy of Shop­Rite.”

That’s good, be­cause Shop­Rite has a sale on five 12-packs of Pep­si for $13.

But the tax could come shortly, and there is a smallish Acme a little over a mile away near Wood­haven Road in Ben­s­alem that is ready to take ad­vant­age. A sign out­side that store reads, “There is NO Philly Soda Tax here.”

Oth­er sub­urb­an stores that could be­ne­fit in­clude Red­ner’s, less than a half-mile away from the city bor­der on Knights Road in Ben­s­alem; Gi­ant, less than 1.5 miles north of the bor­der on Bustleton Pike in Feasterville; and a Gi­ant less than a mile north of the bor­der on Hunt­ing­don Pike in Hunt­ing­don Val­ley.

None of those stores had signs boast­ing of not hav­ing the city tax. Still, Phil­adelphia su­per­mar­kets worry that con­sumers will buy their soda - and eggs, but­ter, milk, etc. — else­where.

“North­east Phil­adelphia is so close to the Bucks County bor­der,” Hen­shall said. “People may just go to that Acme and buy their en­tire list.” ••

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.