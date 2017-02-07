Washington Eagles flying high

Taniya Christian is one of the leaders of the George Washington High School girls basketball team. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Freshman Ireland Smith has made an impact on the Eagles. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

He ex­pec­ted them to be good.

He didn’t ex­pect them to be this good.

He is George Wash­ing­ton High School bas­ket­ball coach Chris Re­id and they are the Eagles, who are in the midst of hav­ing a ter­rif­ic cam­paign.

“I had a feel­ing we could be good, but they’re fur­ther along than I thought they’d be,” Re­id said. “They are def­in­itely ahead of where I thought we’d be. They just play really well to­geth­er.”

Their op­pon­ents bet­ter get used to it.

The Eagles jumped out to a 12-0 re­cord and are now 14-1, 11-1 in the Pu­bic League Amer­ic­an Di­vi­sion, and in the pro­cess be­came the first Wash­ing­ton team to win the di­vi­sion in girls bas­ket­ball.

And this isn’t a group of vet­er­ans who are hav­ing a ca­reer year. This is a sol­id group of play­ers who will all be back.

The start­ing lineup con­sists of fresh­man point guard Ire­land Smith, sopho­more guard Tan­iya Chris­ti­an, ju­ni­or guard Asia Jones, sopho­more power for­ward Isa­bella Vazquez and sopho­more cen­ter Janet Dav­is.

This team is to­geth­er for the long haul.

“I knew we were go­ing to be good right away be­cause as soon as we all got on the floor, we had great chem­istry,” Vazquez said. “We had a con­nec­tion right away. It’s get­ting bet­ter, but it was very good from the start.”

It helps that the team is well roun­ded.

Any of the starters could post huge num­bers if they want to, but be­cause they value each pos­ses­sion and share the bas­ket­ball, it’s much harder to stop the team.

Vazquez leads the team in scor­ing with just over 11 points per game. Smith pitches in with 10.7. Chris­ti­an comes in with 10.4 points per game, and Jones is av­er­aging just un­der 10.

It’s vir­tu­ally im­possible to de­cide who you have to stop be­cause every­one on the floor is cap­able of put­ting up points.

And that means trouble for op­pon­ents.

“We’re all friends and we all want to see every­one do well,” Chris­ti­an said. “Our friend­ships have got­ten (stronger) as we play. And we love win­ning.”

Smith is the new­est mem­ber of the team, and when she de­cided to go to Wash­ing­ton, she was a key in­gredi­ent.

The Eagles needed a point guard to help run the of­fense. And while every­one knew she had tal­ent, it’s tough to come in­to high school as a ninth-grader and run the show.

But she’s done ex­actly what they needed. It helps that she has the trust of her team­mates.

“I was nervous at first, I didn’t know what to ex­pect,” Smith said. “But now I don’t even think about it. It really means a lot that they all have my back.

“This team is a fam­ily. I trust them all and when I’m play­ing, I’ll get it to any of them. I trust them all with the ball and they trust me. That means a lot.”

While Smith has been a huge part of the chem­istry, it’s not just her.

It’s that the oth­er girls have bon­ded more.

“Last year we were good, but we wer­en’t as to­geth­er,” Dav­is said. “Last year, we were learn­ing from coach and get­ting used to each oth­er. I saw we were much closer when we star­ted play­ing sum­mer league. We bon­ded a lot.

“We talk a lot now, about bas­ket­ball and oth­er stuff. We’re more friends now.”

The friendly Eagles are now hop­ing to stay to­geth­er as long as they can. The team has a play­off game Wed­nes­day at Sayre. That’s the first step in the Eagles’ road to what they hope is a cham­pi­on­ship sea­son.

A long run would be great, but if they don’t make it, it helps that the en­tire start­ing lineup will re­turn next year.

And even then, only one will be a seni­or.

“This year has been great be­cause I’m a ju­ni­or, but I don’t have to be a big lead­er be­cause every­one is cool and we all like each oth­er,” Jones said. “I was con­fid­ent that we would have a good year when it star­ted, and every­one has played even bet­ter than we thought. I think it’s be­cause we have tal­ent, but we’re play­ing as a team.”

The co­hes­ive­ness is prob­ably the greatest strength on this team, and it’s def­in­itely made Re­id’s job easi­er.

And when the coach is happy, every­one is happy.

“I’m really proud of where we are, this is the best team, re­cord-wise, we’ve had in I don’t know how long,” Re­id said. “It’s fun to watch them grow.

“They’re good, but it’s fun be­cause they can be bet­ter. They really want to learn. They make mis­takes, but they learn from them. People are now look­ing out for Wash­ing­ton.” ••