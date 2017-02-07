Washington Eagles flying high

He expected them to be good.
He didn’t expect them to be this good.
He is George Washington High School basketball coach Chris Reid and they are the Eagles, who are in the midst of having a terrific campaign.
“I had a feeling we could be good, but they’re further along than I thought they’d be,” Reid said. “They are definitely ahead of where I thought we’d be. They just play really well together.”
Their opponents better get used to it.
The Eagles jumped out to a 12-0 record and are now 14-1, 11-1 in the Pubic League American Division, and in the process became the first Washington team to win the division in girls basketball.
And this isn’t a group of veterans who are having a career year. This is a solid group of players who will all be back.
The starting lineup consists of freshman point guard Ireland Smith, sophomore guard Taniya Christian, junior guard Asia Jones, sophomore power forward Isabella Vazquez and sophomore center Janet Davis.
This team is together for the long haul.
“I knew we were going to be good right away because as soon as we all got on the floor, we had great chemistry,” Vazquez said. “We had a connection right away. It’s getting better, but it was very good from the start.”
It helps that the team is well rounded.
Any of the starters could post huge numbers if they want to, but because they value each possession and share the basketball, it’s much harder to stop the team.
Vazquez leads the team in scoring with just over 11 points per game. Smith pitches in with 10.7. Christian comes in with 10.4 points per game, and Jones is averaging just under 10.
It’s virtually impossible to decide who you have to stop because everyone on the floor is capable of putting up points.
And that means trouble for opponents.
“We’re all friends and we all want to see everyone do well,” Christian said. “Our friendships have gotten (stronger) as we play. And we love winning.”
Smith is the newest member of the team, and when she decided to go to Washington, she was a key ingredient.
The Eagles needed a point guard to help run the offense. And while everyone knew she had talent, it’s tough to come into high school as a ninth-grader and run the show.
But she’s done exactly what they needed. It helps that she has the trust of her teammates.
“I was nervous at first, I didn’t know what to expect,” Smith said. “But now I don’t even think about it. It really means a lot that they all have my back.
“This team is a family. I trust them all and when I’m playing, I’ll get it to any of them. I trust them all with the ball and they trust me. That means a lot.”
While Smith has been a huge part of the chemistry, it’s not just her.
It’s that the other girls have bonded more.
“Last year we were good, but we weren’t as together,” Davis said. “Last year, we were learning from coach and getting used to each other. I saw we were much closer when we started playing summer league. We bonded a lot.
“We talk a lot now, about basketball and other stuff. We’re more friends now.”
The friendly Eagles are now hoping to stay together as long as they can. The team has a playoff game Wednesday at Sayre. That’s the first step in the Eagles’ road to what they hope is a championship season.
A long run would be great, but if they don’t make it, it helps that the entire starting lineup will return next year.
And even then, only one will be a senior.
“This year has been great because I’m a junior, but I don’t have to be a big leader because everyone is cool and we all like each other,” Jones said. “I was confident that we would have a good year when it started, and everyone has played even better than we thought. I think it’s because we have talent, but we’re playing as a team.”
The cohesiveness is probably the greatest strength on this team, and it’s definitely made Reid’s job easier.
And when the coach is happy, everyone is happy.
“I’m really proud of where we are, this is the best team, record-wise, we’ve had in I don’t know how long,” Reid said. “It’s fun to watch them grow.
“They’re good, but it’s fun because they can be better. They really want to learn. They make mistakes, but they learn from them. People are now looking out for Washington.” ••