Suspect to stand trial for murder of Northeast teen

A $35 marijuana deal pre­cip­it­ated a shoot­ing that claimed the life of a 14-year-old North­east Phil­adelphia boy, who was neither the seller nor buy­er, ac­cord­ing to testi­mony yes­ter­day at a pre­lim­in­ary hear­ing for the al­leged killer.

At the con­clu­sion of the two-hour court ses­sion fea­tur­ing some­times con­tra­dict­ory wit­nesses, Mu­ni­cip­al Court Judge Patrick Dugan ordered Samir Price, 19, to stand tri­al for the murder of North­east High fresh­man Ian Wil­sey at Brous and Dever­eaux av­en­ues in Lower May­fair last Nov. 28.

“We’re not here to de­term­ine guilt or in­no­cence today, but I can say what’s hap­pen­ing on the streets of North­east Phil­adelphia,” Dugan told the courtroom gal­lery, which in­cluded the vic­tim’s moth­er Kelly, as well as sev­er­al of the de­fend­ant’s friends.

“It used to be a place where kids could be kids. Now we’ve got kids out there buy­ing drugs, selling drugs and car­ry­ing guns. And we have a 14-year-old kid who’s dead. And you can’t push the re­play but­ton. There’s no do-over.”

Kelly Wil­sey sat with re­l­at­ives in the front row of the gal­lery and wept, head in hands, for much of the hear­ing, which in­cluded testi­mony from her son’s friend, Nich­olas Mat­teucci, 17, an ad­mit­ted low-level “weed” deal­er; as well as Mi­chael Wash­ing­ton, 22, who had driv­en Price and an­oth­er young man to meet Mat­teucci at about 9 p.m. on the night of the shoot­ing.

Wil­sey had spent much of that af­ter­noon with Mat­teucci and ac­com­pan­ied him to the corner where Mat­teucci planned to con­duct the sale. Mat­teucci said he thought of Wil­sey “like my little broth­er.” Wil­sey knew of the drug deal, but was not in­volved in it.

“Ian was not there selling drugs with me. He was not do­ing noth­ing. He was just my friend,” Mat­teucci test­i­fied dur­ing dir­ect ex­am­in­a­tion by As­sist­ant Dis­trict At­tor­ney Dani­elle Burkavage.

Mat­teucci, who test­i­fied un­der an im­munity agree­ment with pro­sec­utors, said he and Wil­sey were hanging out at Mat­teucci’s house when he re­ceived a phone call from an ac­quaint­ance nick­named “Ant” who wanted to buy $35 worth of weed. Mat­teucci had sold small bags to the same cus­tom­er six or sev­en times pre­vi­ously, usu­ally in the neigh­bor­hood around North­east High.

About a week be­fore the shoot­ing, Mat­teucci had just com­pleted a sale to Ant when an un­known man ap­proached Mat­teucci and warned him not to sell drugs in the neigh­bor­hood be­cause it wasn’t his “turf.” But the threat didn’t amount to any­thing at the time, Mat­teucci said. Wil­sey wasn’t with Mat­teucci then.

On Nov. 28, Mat­teucci and Ant agreed to meet at Brous and Dever­eaux, about two-and-a-half miles from North­east High. When Mat­teucci and Wil­sey ar­rived there, Ant ap­peared to be alone. He gave $40 in cash to Mat­teucci, who handed over the drugs and gave Ant a $5 bill as change.

Ant dropped the bill to the ground. As Mat­teucci bent to pick it up, he heard the click of someone cock­ing a gun and spot­ted two more guys ap­proach­ing them on foot. He re­cog­nized one of them as the same man who had warned him about selling drugs a week earli­er. The oth­er guy had a hood­ie pulled tightly around his face and was point­ing a gun.

“I only saw one gun and I turned around and told Ian to run. I star­ted run­ning and heard gun­shots. I didn’t run past (Wil­sey). I thought he was with me,” Mat­teucci said.

The gun­man fired three or four shots, ac­cord­ing to Mat­teucci. One of the bul­lets struck Wil­sey in the right side of his back and traveled through his torso with an up­ward tra­ject­ory, ex­it­ing through the left side of his chest.

“I heard him go down and heard him yell. I wanted to turn back but I knew there was noth­ing I could do so I ran for help,” Mat­teucci said.

The slug in­jured Wil­sey’s spine, spin­al cord, left lung and heart, ac­cord­ing to As­sist­ant Dis­trict At­tor­ney Jude Con­roy. Po­lice rushed Wil­sey to Aria-Jef­fer­son Health’s Tor­res­dale cam­pus, where he was pro­nounced dead at 9:37 p.m.

Mat­teucci ran home and locked him­self in his room. When po­lice showed up at his door later that night, he told them that he and Wil­sey had been walk­ing to a loc­al store for a snack when they ran in­to Ant by co­in­cid­ence. Then two men ap­proached them and began shoot­ing for an un­known reas­on.

On the wit­ness stand, Mat­teucci ad­mit­ted that he with­held in­form­a­tion about the drug deal be­cause he was afraid and didn’t want his mom to know he was selling dope. He fi­nally came clean with his fam­ily and po­lice four days later. When po­lice in­ter­viewed him again, they showed him sev­er­al sus­pects’ pho­tos. Al­though Mat­teucci nev­er got a good look at the gun­man, he re­cog­nized one of the pho­tos as the guy who had warned him a week earli­er about selling drugs near North­east High. It was Mi­chael Wash­ing­ton.

Wash­ing­ton, in his testi­mony on Tues­day, iden­ti­fied Price as the shoot­er but con­tra­dicted some of what Mat­teucci told the court. Like Wil­sey’s friend, Wash­ing­ton also test­i­fied with im­munity.

Un­der Con­roy’s dir­ect ex­am­in­a­tion, Wash­ing­ton said that he drove to Ant’s house on the night of the shoot­ing and planned to take his friend some­where to buy marijuana. When he ar­rived at Ant’s house, Price was also there.

The three young men pooled their cash and went to meet Mat­teucci at the ap­poin­ted street corner. Wash­ing­ton first let Ant out of the car, then drove around the block to park. Wash­ing­ton test­i­fied that nobody in the car men­tioned rob­bing or shoot­ing any­one that night.

But as the drug trans­ac­tion was con­clud­ing, Wash­ing­ton and Price ex­ited the car and ap­proached the corner on foot. Wash­ing­ton saw Mat­teucci and Wil­sey start to run. Then he saw Price pull a gun and heard Ant blurt out, “Hit them nig­gas.”

Price fired once from the middle of the street at a range of about 15 feet. He fired sev­er­al more times as he jogged to­ward the flee­ing tar­gets.

Af­ter­ward in the car, “I asked him what was that for? Why did he do what he did? He had a blank look on his face, an ‘I don’t know’ look,” Wash­ing­ton said.

Ant was sim­il­arly angered by Price’s ac­tions, said Wash­ing­ton, who nev­er asked Ant why he had ap­par­ently urged Price to at­tack Mat­teucci and Wil­sey.

The pro­sec­utors did not call Ant to testi­fy, but Con­roy iden­ti­fied him for the re­cord as An­thony Al­leyne, 20. A state­ment giv­en by Al­leyne to po­lice hours after the shoot­ing also im­plic­ated Price.

Con­roy read a por­tion of Al­leyne’s state­ment in court des­pite ob­jec­tions by de­fense at­tor­neys Ro­ger Schrad­ing and An­drea Konow on grounds of hearsay. Dugan over­ruled the ob­jec­tions.

Al­leyne al­legedly told de­tect­ives that in the car on the way to the drug buy, “Samir told me not to pay for (the drugs), just to take it. I said, ‘Chill out. That’s my young boy.’ ”

Con­roy said that de­tails of the case re­main act­ively un­der in­vest­ig­a­tion. Dugan set Price’s Com­mon Pleas Court ar­raign­ment for Feb. 28. ••

