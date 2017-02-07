Students honored with scholarships

The Com­cast Found­a­tion and May­or Jim Ken­ney last week honored Somer­ton’s Wid­chard Faustin with the Gust­ave G. Am­s­ter­dam Lead­er­ship Award at the Great­er Phil­adelphia Cham­ber of Com­merce’s an­nu­al may­or­al lunch­eon.

Com­cast Seni­or Ex­ec­ut­ive Vice Pres­id­ent and Chief Di­versity Of­ficer Dav­id L. Co­hen presen­ted Faustin and the oth­er win­ner, Fakira Awawdeh, with in­di­vidu­al $5,000 schol­ar­ship awards at the lunch­eon, held at the Mar­ri­ott hotel in Cen­ter City.

“Fakira and Wid­chard are two shin­ing ex­amples of the prom­ise of this city as we look to the fu­ture and the con­tri­bu­tions of the next gen­er­a­tion,” Co­hen said. “I know Gus would be proud of their ded­ic­a­tion and com­mit­ment to fur­ther­ing them­selves while help­ing oth­ers.”

Faustin is pur­su­ing a de­gree in com­puter sci­ence at Drexel Uni­versity, plan­ning to work in en­gin­eer­ing one day. He main­tained a 4.0 grade point av­er­age at Cent­ral High School and served as the vice pres­id­ent of Game Cent­ral, a club to help shy and young­er stu­dents so­cial­ize with peers through tech­no­logy. He earned a 4.0 GPA in his first semester of col­lege. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.