Students honored with scholarships

The Comcast Foundation and Mayor Jim Kenney last week honored Somerton’s Widchard Faustin with the Gustave G. Amsterdam Leadership Award at the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce’s annual mayoral luncheon.
Comcast Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer David L. Cohen presented Faustin and the other winner, Fakira Awawdeh, with individual $5,000 scholarship awards at the luncheon, held at the Marriott hotel in Center City.
“Fakira and Widchard are two shining examples of the promise of this city as we look to the future and the contributions of the next generation,” Cohen said. “I know Gus would be proud of their dedication and commitment to furthering themselves while helping others.”
Faustin is pursuing a degree in computer science at Drexel University, planning to work in engineering one day. He maintained a 4.0 grade point average at Central High School and served as the vice president of Game Central, a club to help shy and younger students socialize with peers through technology. He earned a 4.0 GPA in his first semester of college. ••
