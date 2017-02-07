Students can nominate educators for favorite teacher contest

Barnes & Noble is holding its seventh annual “Barnes & Noble My Favorite Teacher Contest” for middle and high school students.
Students can nominate their teacher by writing essays, poems or thank you letters that share how their teacher has influenced their life and why they appreciate and admire them.
Participating schools collect the essays and submit them to their local Barnes & Noble store, including the one at Neshaminy Mall.
Entries are judged on the compelling nature of the teacher’s inspiring qualities, the sincerity of the student’s appreciation and the quality of expression and writing. The local winning teacher will be recognized in April at an event held at Barnes & Noble in Neshaminy Mall.
The student who wrote the winning essay or poem will receive a certificate of recognition and will also be honored at the ceremony.
Teachers from grades 1 through 12 are eligible for nomination. Awards for winning teachers, schools and students include cash prizes and NOOK devices.
The deadline is March 1 to enter the Barnes & Noble My Favorite Teacher Contest. For information, go to bn.com/myfavoriteteacher ••
