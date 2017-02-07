Students can nominate educators for favorite teacher contest

Barnes & Noble is hold­ing its sev­enth an­nu­al “Barnes & Noble My Fa­vor­ite Teach­er Con­test” for middle and high school stu­dents.

Stu­dents can nom­in­ate their teach­er by writ­ing es­says, poems or thank you let­ters that share how their teach­er has in­flu­enced their life and why they ap­pre­ci­ate and ad­mire them.

Par­ti­cip­at­ing schools col­lect the es­says and sub­mit them to their loc­al Barnes & Noble store, in­clud­ing the one at Ne­sham­iny Mall.

Entries are judged on the com­pel­ling nature of the teach­er’s in­spir­ing qual­it­ies, the sin­cer­ity of the stu­dent’s ap­pre­ci­ation and the qual­ity of ex­pres­sion and writ­ing. The loc­al win­ning teach­er will be re­cog­nized in April at an event held at Barnes & Noble in Ne­sham­iny Mall.

The stu­dent who wrote the win­ning es­say or poem will re­ceive a cer­ti­fic­ate of re­cog­ni­tion and will also be honored at the ce­re­mony.

Teach­ers from grades 1 through 12 are eli­gible for nom­in­a­tion. Awards for win­ning teach­ers, schools and stu­dents in­clude cash prizes and NOOK devices.

The dead­line is March 1 to enter the Barnes & Noble My Fa­vor­ite Teach­er Con­test. For in­form­a­tion, go to bn.com/my­fa­vor­iteteach­er ••

