Scrawny no more, Viking senior enjoys strong season

When he was a fresh­man, Has­san Ali saw him­self as “scrawny.”

This year, he’s been a gi­ant for the North­east High School wrest­ling team.

Ali wrestles at 145 pounds for the Vik­ings, but he cast a huge shad­ow over the wrest­ling team be­cause when the team needed a lift, he was there to give it.

That’s what three years of hard work will do for you.

“In the middle of the sea­son of my fresh­man year, I was scrawny and small and I wanted to get big­ger,” Ali said. “I saw a bunch of big kids and they wrestled, so I tried to come out. But coach told me no. He said you can’t start in the middle of the year, so I didn’t wrestle then. But I knew that I wanted to go out for the team as a sopho­more.

“I came out as a sopho­more and I loved it. It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s great.”

Ali is right.

Wrest­ling is one of the toughest sports to par­ti­cip­ate in, and the North­east wrest­ling team puts in a lot of hard work to en­sure it is al­ways one of the best teams in the Pub­lic League.

Last year, the team emerged vic­tori­ous in the cham­pi­on­ship, but this year the Vik­ings fell 49-15 in the cham­pi­on­ship.

Cent­ral had a lot of ex­per­i­ence, and North­east’s lineup was full of in­ex­per­i­enced grap­plers who will see bet­ter days in fu­ture sea­sons.

But Ali’s days wrest­ling dual meets for the Vik­ings are over, and that’s a bit­ter pill to swal­low be­cause of how much he loves his team­mates.

“I was dev­ast­ated (to lose in the cham­pi­on­ship) be­cause it’s my fi­nal year,” Ali said. “I was really up­set be­cause I got pinned (by Lu­cien An­der­son). I beat him be­fore, so I was ready to beat him again, but he got me. I was dev­ast­ated.

“It’s up­set­ting be­cause you want to win your seni­or year, it’s your last time wrest­ling with these guys. You really want to win when it’s your last year.”

Ali will nev­er take the mats to wrestle as a team with the Vik­ings again, but this week­end he’ll be back rep­res­ent­ing the red and the black in the Dis­trict 12 cham­pi­on­ships.

He has 16 wins on the sea­son, and he’s look­ing to add a few more be­fore he puts his Vik­ing sing­let away for good.

“I can’t wait to wrestle again,” Ali said. “I want to wrestle (An­der­son) again be­cause I don’t want my last time wrest­ling him to be a loss. He’s good. We did a lot of talk­ing, both of us did. He got the last one, I want to get him again. He’s good, and I like wrest­ling him. I like to beat him a lot more than I like los­ing.”

Learn­ing wrest­ling has been a chore for Ali be­cause be­fore he got to North­east, he nev­er tried it.

But Ali has learned a lot since mov­ing to New York in 2005, and com­ing to Phil­adelphia in 2010.

“I am from Pakistan,” Ali said. “Grow­ing up I nev­er did wrest­ling. I played crick­et and I swam a lot. In Pakistan, there are a lot of rivers, in the vil­lage I lived in, there were a lot of them, so I would swim. Wrest­ling is new to me, but I love it.”

Sports aren’t the only thing Ali has had to learn since com­ing to the states.

The May­fair res­id­ent re­turned home in 2012 and was able to see a lot of his friends. He also got to eat home cook­ing.

“I was there for two months and it was fun,” Ali said.

“There are a lot of dif­fer­ences. The air is dif­fer­ent. Everything is dif­fer­ent. The food is very dif­fer­ent.”

Next year, Ali will do an­oth­er new thing, he’ll at­tend col­lege.

Right now, he’s de­cid­ing between Drexel, La Salle, Ar­ca­dia and Holy Fam­ily, al­though he would con­sider go­ing to a school where he could con­tin­ue his wrest­ling ca­reer.

His goal is to be­come a phys­i­cian’s as­sist­ant.

But be­fore he starts col­lege, he has work to do at North­east. First with wrest­ling, and then with his former sport.

“I played lacrosse but didn’t play my ju­ni­or year,” Ali said.

“They won the cham­pi­on­ship. This year, I’m com­ing back be­cause they need a goalie and that’s what I do. I hope I can help them.

“They’re ready to de­fend the cham­pi­on­ship. I want to do my part and see if I can win one. It was great win­ning a wrest­ling cham­pi­on­ship as a ju­ni­or, I want to have an­oth­er chance to win one. It’s not wrest­ling, but I love lacrosse, too.”

Ali now has the chance to win two cham­pi­on­ships in as many years.

Not bad for a former scrawny kid.