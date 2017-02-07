Scrawny no more, Viking senior enjoys strong season

When he was a freshman, Hassan Ali saw himself as “scrawny.”
This year, he’s been a giant for the Northeast High School wrestling team.
Ali wrestles at 145 pounds for the Vikings, but he cast a huge shadow over the wrestling team because when the team needed a lift, he was there to give it.
That’s what three years of hard work will do for you.
“In the middle of the season of my freshman year, I was scrawny and small and I wanted to get bigger,” Ali said. “I saw a bunch of big kids and they wrestled, so I tried to come out. But coach told me no. He said you can’t start in the middle of the year, so I didn’t wrestle then. But I knew that I wanted to go out for the team as a sophomore.
“I came out as a sophomore and I loved it. It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s great.”
Ali is right.
Wrestling is one of the toughest sports to participate in, and the Northeast wrestling team puts in a lot of hard work to ensure it is always one of the best teams in the Public League.
Last year, the team emerged victorious in the championship, but this year the Vikings fell 49-15 in the championship.
Central had a lot of experience, and Northeast’s lineup was full of inexperienced grapplers who will see better days in future seasons.
But Ali’s days wrestling dual meets for the Vikings are over, and that’s a bitter pill to swallow because of how much he loves his teammates.
“I was devastated (to lose in the championship) because it’s my final year,” Ali said. “I was really upset because I got pinned (by Lucien Anderson). I beat him before, so I was ready to beat him again, but he got me. I was devastated.
“It’s upsetting because you want to win your senior year, it’s your last time wrestling with these guys. You really want to win when it’s your last year.”
Ali will never take the mats to wrestle as a team with the Vikings again, but this weekend he’ll be back representing the red and the black in the District 12 championships.
He has 16 wins on the season, and he’s looking to add a few more before he puts his Viking singlet away for good.
“I can’t wait to wrestle again,” Ali said. “I want to wrestle (Anderson) again because I don’t want my last time wrestling him to be a loss. He’s good. We did a lot of talking, both of us did. He got the last one, I want to get him again. He’s good, and I like wrestling him. I like to beat him a lot more than I like losing.”
Learning wrestling has been a chore for Ali because before he got to Northeast, he never tried it.
But Ali has learned a lot since moving to New York in 2005, and coming to Philadelphia in 2010.
“I am from Pakistan,” Ali said. “Growing up I never did wrestling. I played cricket and I swam a lot. In Pakistan, there are a lot of rivers, in the village I lived in, there were a lot of them, so I would swim. Wrestling is new to me, but I love it.”
Sports aren’t the only thing Ali has had to learn since coming to the states.
The Mayfair resident returned home in 2012 and was able to see a lot of his friends. He also got to eat home cooking.
“I was there for two months and it was fun,” Ali said.
“There are a lot of differences. The air is different. Everything is different. The food is very different.”
Next year, Ali will do another new thing, he’ll attend college.
Right now, he’s deciding between Drexel, La Salle, Arcadia and Holy Family, although he would consider going to a school where he could continue his wrestling career.
His goal is to become a physician’s assistant.
But before he starts college, he has work to do at Northeast. First with wrestling, and then with his former sport.
“I played lacrosse but didn’t play my junior year,” Ali said.
“They won the championship. This year, I’m coming back because they need a goalie and that’s what I do. I hope I can help them.
“They’re ready to defend the championship. I want to do my part and see if I can win one. It was great winning a wrestling championship as a junior, I want to have another chance to win one. It’s not wrestling, but I love lacrosse, too.”
Ali now has the chance to win two championships in as many years.
Not bad for a former scrawny kid.