Reunions: Feb. 8, 2017

ELE­MENT­ARY SCHOOLS

Our Lady of Mount Car­mel

(Third and Wolf streets)

• Class of June ’61. Look­ing for alumni in­ter­ested in a re­union. Email mag­gie2st@ya­hoo.com.

St. Anne

• Class of ‘58. Try­ing to loc­ate former class­mates to plan a re­union. Jack Re­illy, 215-579-1711 or email johnreilly44@gmail.com.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Kens­ing­ton High School for Girls

• Class of 1967. 50th re­union in Oc­to­ber. Look­ing for class­mates. Con­tact Lynn Dix­on at alynndix­on@gmail.com

West Cath­ol­ic

• Class of 1971. Re­union on April 21. Hag­gerty’s Cafe, 2373 MacDade Blvd., Holmes. 7 to 10 p.m. $25. Open bar, DJ.

Little Flower

• Class of 1967. 50th re­union on April 23. FOP Lodge 5. Barb Cum­mings, 610-689-5566 or lit­tle­flower­1967re­union@gmail.com. Lit­tle­flower­1967re­union.org

OTH­ER RE­UNIONS

Navy Re­unions

• Vis­it HullNum­ber.com for a list­ing of re­unions. The site is a free ser­vice en­abling Navy ship­mates to re­new old friend­ships. There are cur­rently more than 8,700 Navy ship, sub­mar­ine and air squad­ron per­son­nel rosters lis­ted. ••

