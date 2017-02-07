Religious Events: Feb. 8, 2017

All Saints Epis­copal Church Rhawn­hurst 1811 Lo­ney St. Han­di­crafters meet Tues­days at 9:30 a.m. Holy Euchar­ist ser­vices on Sundays at 8 and 9:30 a.m. 215-342-6310, www.all­saint­s­rhawn­hurst.org.

All Saints Epis­copal Church Tor­res­dale, 9601 Frank­ford Ave. Liturgy of Word & Euchar­ist cel­eb­rated Wed­nes­day at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Heal­ing and Holy Euchar­ist Wed­nes­days at 9:30 a.m. Re­view of Scrip­tures Wed­nes­days at 10:30 a.m. ECW meets every second Wed­nes­day at 11:30 a.m. Young at Heart group meets every first and third Thursday at noon in Fel­low­ship Hall. Break­fast Club meets every second Sat­urday at 9 a.m. in Friend­ship Hall. 215-637-8787.

Be­rachah Church 400 Ash­bourne Road, Chel­ten­ham. Ask about ju­ni­or and seni­or high school youth groups, So­ter­ia (col­lege & ca­reer group), SPUDS (Seni­or Per­sons Un­der Di­vine Ser­vice), Bible stud­ies for men and wo­men, re­treats, Awana and oth­er activ­it­ies. Sunday school for all ages at 9:15 a.m. Sunday wor­ship ser­vice at 10:30 a.m. Nurs­ery avail­able for both. 215-379-8700, www.be­rachahchurch.org.

Beth­any Baptist Church 460 Rhawn St. Sunday Wor­ship Ser­vice at 10:45 a.m. Ex­cit­ing Kids’ Min­istry avail­able dur­ing the Sunday Wor­ship Ser­vice. Mid­week Pray­er Ser­vice Wed­nes­days at 7 p.m. “Wo­men of God Bible Study” and “Men of God Bible Study” meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Seni­or movie mat­in­ee held the last Sat­urday of each month at 1 p.m. Vari­ous Small Groups for all ages. 215-745-4800. www.beth­any­fox­chase.com

Beth­any United Church of Christ 6545 Rising Sun Ave. Adult Bible study Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday school for chil­dren and wor­ship ser­vice Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The Rising Son Cafe held second Sunday of each month at 9:30 a.m. 215-745-5231, www.Beth­a­nyChurch­Phila.org

Beth­el, the Church at Phil­adelphia Mills 903 Frank­lin Mills Circle. Sat­urday ser­vice at 6 p.m. Sunday ser­vices at 9, 10:15 and 11:45 a.m. 215-824-3000, www.FMchurch.net.

Beth­esda Pres­by­teri­an Church 808 Red Li­on Road. Sundays 9:30 a.m. Con­tem­por­ary Ser­vice, Sunday school for all ages. 11 a.m. tra­di­tion­al ser­vice. Tues­days, Girl Scouts 7 p.m. Fourth Tues­day, 10 a.m. wo­men’s circle. Second Wed­nes­day noon, leis­ure group. Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. pray­er meet­ing, 7:30 p.m. choir re­hears­al. Fri­day 7 p.m. King­dom Keep­ers (grades 1-6). 7 p.m., Un­hindered (youth 7th grade up). 7 p.m. Rock of Is­rael meet­ing. 215-464-3131, www.beth­es­d­apc.net.

Beth Emanuel Mes­si­an­ic Syn­agogue 10150 Bustleton Ave. Shab­bat ser­vice every Fri­day at 7:30 p.m. All are wel­come. 215-969-4569.

Brides­burg United Meth­od­ist Church 2717 Kirk­bride St. Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m. Wor­ship ser­vice at 10 a.m.

Burholme Baptist Church Cottman and Rising Sun av­en­ues. Op­por­tun­it­ies for wor­ship, fel­low­ship, Bible study, choir and in­struc­tion on Sundays at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Classes and choir with the Manna Bible In­sti­tute on Tues­days and Thursdays from 6:45 to 10 p.m. Re­ceive a bless­ing each Thursday at 5 p.m. 215-745-3483.

Camp­bell AME Church 1657 Kin­sey St. First Sundays: Wor­ship ser­vice and Com­mu­nion at 10 a.m. Second through fifth Sundays: Con­tem­por­ary ser­vice at 8 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Tra­di­tion­al ser­vice at 11 a.m. 215-288-2748.

Church Mov­ing Evan­gel­ist­ic Pente­cost­al of Love 7759 Frank­ford Ave. Bible study every Wed­nes­day at 7:30 p.m.. All ages wel­come. 267-225-7638.

Con­greg­a­tion Adath Je­shur­un 7763 Old York Road, Elkins Park. Vo­lun­teers are needed for the Cook for a Friend pro­gram. 215-635-6611.

Con­greg­a­tions of Ner Zedek 7520 Bustleton Ave. Ser­vices Monday through Fri­day at 7 a.m., Sat­urday and Sunday at 9 a.m. Even­ing ser­vices Monday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. 215-728-1155.

Con­greg­a­tions of Shaare Shamay­im 9768 Ver­ree Road. Sunday ser­vices at 8 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. Ser­vices at 6:40 and 7:30 a.m. Monday through Fri­day, and at 7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Fri­day Shab­bat ser­vices at 6:45 and 8:15 p.m. Sat­urday Shab­bat ser­vices at 9 and 9:30 a.m. and eight minutes be­fore sun­set. 215-677-1600.

Cres­centville United Meth­od­ist Church 412 Sen­t­ner St. (at Has­brook Av­en­ue). Sunday wor­ship at 9:30 a.m., fol­lowed by cof­fee hour. Wed­nes­day Ves­pers at 7 p.m. at Phil­adelphia Prot­est­ant Home chapel. 215-745-7115, www.cres­centvil­leumc.com.

Cross­roads Bible Church 855 Old Hunt­ing­don Pike, Hunt­ing­don Val­ley. Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Wor­ship at 10:30 a.m. Power Hour at 6 p.m. Youth group meets Fri­days at 7 p.m. Awana on Fri­days at 7 p.m. 215-379-3096.

Cross­roads Com­munity Church Holmes­burg loc­a­tion, 7721 Tor­res­dale Ave. Sunday Fel­low­ship at 10:30 a.m. Wor­ship at 11 a.m. Wissi­nom­ing loc­a­tion, 4706 Comly St. Sunday Fel­low­ship at 10:30 a.m. Wor­ship at 11. Brides­burg loc­a­tion, 2352 Or­tho­dox St. Sunday Wor­ship at 6 p.m. Min­is­tries for chil­dren at each loc­a­tion. 215-632-1564.

Dis­ston Me­mori­al Pres­by­teri­an Church 4500 Tyson Ave. Sunday school for all ages be­gins at 9:15 a.m. Wor­ship ser­vice at 10:15 a.m. Bible study and pray­er fel­low­ship Thursdays at 7 p.m. 215-332-2171.

Em­manuel Re­sur­rec­tion Epis­copal Church 8201 Frank­ford Ave. Holy Com­mu­nion Sundays at 10 a.m. Sunday school is held weekly for ages 3 to 12. Bible study Tues­days at 6 p.m. in Em­manuel House. Sun­set with God Wed­nes­days at 7 p.m. in the chapel. 215-624-8520 or www.em­manuelre­sur­rec­tion.org

Faith Luther­an Church 4150 Wood­haven Road. Tra­di­tion­al Sunday ser­vice at 8:15 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Con­tem­por­ary ser­vice at 11 a.m. Nurs­ery is avail­able. 215-637-4210, www.FaithLuther­an­Phil­adelphia.org.

Fel­low­ship Bible Church 13021 Wor­thing­ton Road. Sunday wor­ship ser­vices at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Pray­er and Bible study Sundays at 6 p.m. Youth night for grades one to 12 is held Wed­nes­days from 7 to 8:45 p.m. 215-677-7033.

First Grace Brethren Church Ox­ford Av­en­ue and Knorr Street. Small groups meet Sunday at 6 p.m. King­dom Kids, a min­istry for chil­dren in grades 1 through 7, meets at 7 p.m. 215-745-2799.

Fox Chase United Meth­od­ist Church 201 Lo­ney St. Sunday ser­vice at 9:30 a.m. 215-745-7415/7416, www.gbgm-gmc.org/fumc.

Frank­ford United Sev­enth-Day Ad­vent­ist Church 1814 Or­tho­dox St. Sab­bath school for adults and youth on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Sab­bath ser­vice at 11 a.m. Ad­vent­ist Youth at 3:30 p.m. (Var­ies dur­ing sun­set.) 215-743-0820.

Glor­ia Dei Church 570 Welsh Road, Hunt­ing­don Val­ley. Sat­urday night praise in the chapel at 5 p.m. Sunday ser­vice with hymns and Com­mu­nion in the chapel at 8 a.m. Cross­ways ser­vice (Con­tem­por­ary) at 9 a.m. in the sanc­tu­ary. Cathed­ral ser­vice (Tra­di­tion­al) in the sanc­tu­ary at 11 a.m. 215-947-8200, www.glori­adei.com.

Good News Phil­adelphia Church 309 Town­ship Line Road, Elkins Park is giv­ing away “The Secret of For­give­ness of Sin and Be­ing Born Again” book free of charge. 267-251-3407, green­pas­tures75@gmail.com.

Good Shep­herd Luther­an Church Cottman Av­en­ue and Er­drick Street. Wor­ship, fel­low­ship and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. 215-332-4110.

Grace City Church 8950 Ashton Road, Sundays. 10 a.m. gracecityph­illy.com.

Great­er Hope Fel­low­ship 8601 Tor­res­dale Ave. Train­ing for Reign­ing (Sunday school) at 10 a.m. Pray­er at 10:30 a.m. Wor­ship ser­vice at 11 a.m. In­ter­cess­ory pray­er at 7 p.m. Bible study at 7:30 p.m. 877-282-3568.

Holmes­burg United Meth­od­ist Church 8118 Frank­ford Ave. Sunday wor­ship ser­vices at 9:30. Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. King’s Kit­chen hot meal pro­gram, Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bible Study Tues­days at 1 p.m. and Wed­nes­days at 10 a.m. Church’s second hand shop open Wed­nes­days from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. Food Cup­board open Fri­days at 3 p.m. 215-624-6900.

Holy In­no­cents St. Paul’s Epis­copal Church Tor­res­dale and Tyson av­en­ues. Holy Euchar­ist Sundays at 8 a.m. ser­vice. Ser­vice with choir at 10 a.m. Sunday school and youth group at 11:30 a.m. 215-624-1144.

Holy Spir­it Luther­an Church Lor­etto Av­en­ue and Rob­bins Street. Sunday ser­vice at 9:30 a.m. Wor­ship ser­vice at 10 a.m. Bible study at 11 a.m. 215-535-2550.

Hun­gari­an Re­formed Church Meets at Glad­ing Me­mori­al Pres­by­teri­an Church, 1267 E. Chel­ten­ham Ave. Wor­ship ser­vice in Hun­gari­an every Sunday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Laszlo Ujj. 215-745-0549.

Hunt­ing­don Val­ley Pres­by­teri­an Church 2364 Hunt­ing­don Pike, Hunt­ing­don Val­ley. Con­tem­por­ary wor­ship Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday school for all ages at 10 a.m. Tra­di­tion­al wor­ship at 11 a.m. 215-947-5500.

Im­manuel Luther­an Church of Burholme 1013 Cottman Ave. Holy Com­mu­nion and Sunday school at 10 a.m. 215-342-8203.

Im­manuel Luther­an Church Somer­ton 14100 Wor­thing­ton Road (corner of Southamp­ton Road). Eng­lish ser­vice and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Fel­low­ship at 10:30 a.m. Ger­man ser­vice at 11 a.m. 215-464-1540, www.im­manuel­philly.org.

Im­pact­ing Your World Chris­ti­an Cen­ter New Found­a­tions Charter School, 8001 Tor­res­dale Ave. Bible study Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. 215-438-7838.

In­ter­na­tion­al Chris­ti­an Fel­low­ship Church 7957 Castor Ave. Wor­ship ser­vice every Sunday at 11 a.m. Com­mu­nion and heal­ing ser­vice. Sunday school for chil­dren. 215-342-3759 or www.je­susistheanswer.info

John­son Me­mori­al United Meth­od­ist Church Hawthorne Street and Long­shore Av­en­ue. Wor­ship every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the sanc­tu­ary. 215-338-4487, www.john­son­me­mori­alumc.org.

Kens­ing­ton “Old Brick” United Meth­od­ist Church 929 Marl­bor­ough St. Sunday ser­vice at 11:30 a.m. Com­mu­nion, first Sunday of the month dur­ing ser­vice. Bible study, second Sunday of the month after ser­vice. 215-634-2495.

Klein­Life Red Li­on Road and Jam­is­on Av­en­ue. Kabal­lat Shab­bat cel­eb­ra­tion is held every Fri­day at 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.

Liv­ing Wa­ters Ministy 7757 Frank­ford Ave. Sunday ser­vice at 10:30 a.m. Mid­week ser­vice Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Ser­vices are held in the first-floor sanc­tu­ary. 215-332-9688, Liv­ing­Wa­ter­sPhila@gmail.com.

Liv­ing Word Church 7916 Frank­ford Ave. Re­cov­ery with God meet­ing Mondays at 7 p.m. Wed­nes­day ser­vice at 7 p.m. Sunday school for all chil­dren and Sunday classes for age 18 and older at 10 a.m. Sunday ser­vice with nurs­ery and chil­dren’s church at 11 a.m. 215-333-5233, www.liv­ing­word­philly.org.

Mac­alester Tor­res­dale Pres­by­teri­an Church Crown and Mor­rell av­en­ues. Sunday wor­ship ser­vice at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. 215-637-7264.

May­fair Con­well Me­mori­al Baptist Church 3300 Tyson Ave. Sunday ser­vice 9-10 a.m. Chil­dren’s Corner, choir, bib­lic­al preach­ing and oc­ca­sion­al spe­cial con­tem­por­ary mu­sic­al se­lec­tions. Holy Com­mu­nion is served on the first Sunday of every month. Pas­tor Rod­ney Rag­wan. 215-333-1015 or www.may­fair-com­well­baptist­ch­urch.com

Mel­rose B’nai Is­rael Emanu-El 133 W. Chel­ten­ham Ave, Chel­ten­ham. Shab­bat ser­vices on Fri­days at 8 p.m. and Sat­urdays at 9:15 a.m. 215-635-1505.

Me­mori­al Church of St. Luke (Epis­copal) 1946 Welsh Road. Church school on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. Holy Euchar­ist on Sundays at 11 a.m. Con­tem­plat­ive pray­er Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. Celt­ic Euchar­ist with heal­ing Thursdays at 1 p.m. 215-969-3645.

Me­mori­al Pres­by­teri­an Church of Fox Chase 7902 Ox­ford Ave. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Sunday wor­ship ser­vice at 10:30 a.m. 215-745-2844.

Mount Zion Baptist Church-Holmes­burg 8101 Er­drick St. (at Welsh Road). Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. Wor­ship ser­vice Sundays at 10 a.m. 215-624-8869.

New Be­gin­ning Church of Phil­adelphia 4200 Roosevelt Blvd. Sunday wor­ship at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. 1-888-530-1999, Ext. 3, www.nbcop.org.

New Life Com­munity Church 2680 Hunt­ing­don Pike, Hunt­ing­don Val­ley. Adults Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. Wor­ship ser­vice at 10:30 a.m. Chil­dren’s wor­ship and nurs­ery is provided. 215-947-1880.

New Test­a­ment Church 6526 Rising Sun Ave. Bible study on Wed­nes­days from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

North­east Com­munity Church 3300 Tyson Ave. Sunday ser­vices at 11 a.m. in Eng­lish, Chinese and Al­bani­an. 215-331-6344, www.nc­cphilly.org.

Our Lady of Ransom Roosevelt Boulevard and Knorr Street. Mass is cel­eb­rated Monday through Sat­urday at 8 a.m. in the chapel. Vi­gil Mass on Sat­urday at 4 p.m. Sunday Mass at 9 and 11 a.m. in the main church. Mass for the deaf com­munity cel­eb­rated at 12:15 p.m. on the first and third Sundays in the chapel and in­ter­preted Mass on the second and fourth Sunday in the main church with the whole com­munity. 215-332-6166.

Pen­nepack Baptist Church 8732 Krewstown Road. Sunday ser­vice at 11 a.m. 215-673-4410, www.pen­nepack­baptist.org.

Phil­adelphia First Church of the Naz­arene 1707 Shelmire Ave., at the corner of Sum­mer­dale and Shelmire av­en­ues. Sunday wor­ship ser­vice at 10 a.m. “Af­ter­shock,” a wor­ship ser­vice led by the church youth, takes place at noon. Sunday school for adults and chil­dren of all ages at noon. Wed­nes­day pray­er at 7 p.m. 215-725-1144.

Phil­adelphia Holi­ness Apostol­ic Tab­er­nacle Phil­adelphia Prot­est­ant Home, 6500 Tabor Road. Ser­vices are held in the chapel on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. 215-410-8109.

Prince of Peace Luther­an Church (Lawn­crest) 6001 Col­gate St. Sunday wor­ship at 10 a.m. Bible study on Wed­nes­day at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. 215-342-3535, www.pop­philly.org.

Rhawn­hurst Baptist Church 2224 Rhawn St. Sunday school les­son at 9:45 a.m. Sunday ser­vice at 11 a.m. 215-742-9217.

Rhawn­hurst Pres­by­teri­an Church 7701 Lor­etto Ave. Chris­ti­an edu­ca­tion at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Praise and wor­ship at 10:35 a.m. Wor­ship at 11 a.m. Kids Club, Grapple and Bible study for ju­ni­or and seni­or high girls at 6 p.m. 215-342-2112.

St. An­drew’s-in-the-Field Epis­copal Church 500 Somer­ton Ave. Sunday ser­vices at 9 a.m. 215-673-5938.

St. Dav­id’s Luther­an Church 9169 Academy Road. Tra­di­tion­al wor­ship Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Re­joice ser­vice at 10:30 a.m. Wed­nes­day ser­vice at 7:30 p.m. 215-332-7424.

St. Domin­ic Par­ish 8506 Frank­ford Ave. A series of adult faith cat­eches­is (talks) con­tin­ues in the par­ish cen­ter on Mondays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Babysit­ting will be provided.

St. James Luther­an Church Castor Av­en­ue and Pratt Street. Tra­di­tion­al Sunday ser­vice at 10 a.m. 215-743-1828.

St. John’s Luther­an Church 3101 Tyson Ave. Sat­urday wor­ship and com­mu­nion at 5 p.m. Sunday wor­ship and com­mu­nion at 8 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Adult For­um Sundays at 9:45 a.m. and Adult Bible Study Wed­nes­days at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. 215-624-5505, www.stjohns­may­fair.org

St. Leo Church 6658 Key­stone St. Sunday Mass at 8 a.m. in the lower church. 215-333-0340.

St. Luke’s & Bish­op Hoff­man Re­formed Epis­copal Church 6701 Frank­ford Ave. Holy Com­mu­nion is held the first Sunday of every month. Sunday Bible school at 9 a.m. Sunday wor­ship ser­vice at 10 a.m. 215-333-4185.

St. Mark’s Church 4442 Frank­ford Ave. Anglic­an/Epis­copal wor­ship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Morn­ing pray­er at 11 a.m. daily, ex­cept Wed­nes­days at 10:30 a.m. 215-535-0635, www.StMarks­Fran­k­ford.org

St. Martha’s Cath­ol­ic Church 11301 Academy Road. Sat­urday Vi­gil Mass at 5 p.m. Sat­urday Con­fes­sions from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday Masses at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. Chil­dren’s Liturgy of the Word cel­eb­rated at 10 a.m. Mass. Week­day Masses at 8:15 a.m. All are wel­come. 215-632-3720.

St. Mar­tin of Tours Church 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. Daily Mass Monday through Fri­day at 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. Sat­urday Mass at 8:30 a.m. All Sunday, Vi­gil, and Holy Day Masses are cel­eb­rated in the lower church: Sat­urday Vi­gil 4 p.m., Sat­urday Brazili­an 7:30 p.m., Sunday Eng­lish 8 a.m. & noon, Sunday Span­ish 10 a.m. Holy days: Vi­gil 4 p.m., Eng­lish 8:30 a.m. & noon, Span­ish 7 p.m. Ad­or­a­tion of the Most Blessed Sac­ra­ment: Wed­nes­day 8:30 a.m. un­til 5 p.m., the Chap­let of Di­vine Mercy and be­ne­dic­tion 5 p.m. 215-535-2962.

St. Petri-Hope Luther­an Church 6816 Jack­son St. Adult Bible study Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Wor­ship ser­vice Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Chris­ti­an Kids Club Sundays at 4 p.m. All are wel­come! Vis­it www.saint­pet­ri­hope.org for in­form­a­tion and events.

St. Steph­en Or­tho­dox Cathed­ral 8598 Ver­ree Road. Di­vine Liturgy cel­eb­rated Sundays at 10 a.m. 215-745-3232.

St. Timothy Cath­ol­ic Church 3001 Levick St. Mass on Sat­urday at 8:30 a.m. Con­fes­sions on Sat­urday from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Sat­urday vi­gil in the up­per church at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass in the lower church at 6:30 a.m. Sunday Mass in the up­per church at 8:30 and 10 a.m. and noon. Daily Mass 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. Mass on Holy Days at 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. and 12:05 and 7 p.m. in the lower church. 215-624-6188.

St. Vladi­mir Ukrain­i­an Or­tho­dox Cathed­ral 6740 N. 5th St. (near Chel­ten­ham Av­en­ue). Di­vine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. 215-927-2287 or www.stvladi­mirsphila.org

St. Wil­li­am Church 6200 Rising Sun Ave. Eng­lish vi­gil Mass Sat­urdays at 5 p.m. Eng­lish Masses Sunday at 7:30 and 9 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. Span­ish Mass at 10:30 a.m. Pakistani Mass at 4 p.m. 215-745-1389.

Saints Tab­er­nacle Out­reach Min­is­tries Roosevelt Boulevard and Large Street. Sab­bath wor­ship sched­ule: Fri­days at 7 p.m., Sat­urday at 10 a.m., and Wed­nes­day at 7 p.m. 215-548-6011.

Saints United Luther­an Church 3200 Ry­an Ave. (at Sack­ett Street). Sunday wor­ship ser­vice at 10 a.m. Sunday school dur­ing wor­ship Septem­ber through June. All are wel­come. 215-624-6446.

Sev­en Mile Road Church 525 Welsh Road. Sunday ser­vice at 11 a.m. www.sev­en­mileroad­philly.org.

Ta­bas House 2101 Strahle St. Sab­bath ser­vice Fri­days at noon. Sab­bath lunch at 12:15 p.m. 215-745-3127.

Temple-Beth Am 971 Old York Road, Abing­ton. Ba­gels, Cof­fee and Torah held Sat­urdays at 9 a.m. fol­lowed by Shab­bat ser­vice. 215-886-8000. www.oyrt­betham.org.

Temple Beth Ami 9201 Old Bustleton Ave. Ser­vices Monday through Fri­day are at 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Ser­vices on Sat­urday and Sunday are at 9 a.m. Free adult Hebrew classes for all levels are held Wed­nes­days at 6 p.m. Grass­roots dis­cus­sions held every Sat­urday after ser­vices. Know­ledge of Hebrew is not re­quired. 215-673-2511.

Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai 4301 Tyson Ave. Fri­day ser­vices at 7:30 p.m. 215-624-9600.

The Main Thing Move­ment 4721 Un­ruh Ave. High­er Liberty study­ing bib­lic­al sal­va­tion and proph­ecies. Wed­nes­day nights at 7 p.m. 215-941-4710.

Third Re­formed Pres­by­teri­an Church 3024 By­berry Road (at Bar­bary). Sunday wor­ship at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Good News Club for ages 4 through sixth grade on Wed­nes­day from 7-8:15 p.m. www.third-re­formed.org

Trin­ity Church Ox­ford (Epis­copal) Ox­ford Av­en­ue at Long­shore Street. Holy Euchar­ist on Sundays at 8 and 10 a.m. Church school at 10 a.m. 215-745-6114, www.trin­i­tychurchox­ford.org.

United Meth­od­ist Church of the Good Shep­herd 10901 Calera Road. Sunday praise ser­vice and adult Bible class at 9 a.m. Tra­di­tion­al wor­ship ser­vice and youth Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. 215-632-1929.

United Meth­od­ist Church of the Re­deem­er 1128 Cottman Ave. Con­tem­por­ary wor­ship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., tra­di­tion­al wor­ship at 10 a.m. Chil­dren’s Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. Din­ner and Bible study Wed­nes­day at 6 p.m. 215-745-5963.

White­hall Baptist Church 3541 Avalon St. Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Church ser­vice Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Chil­dren’s church held dur­ing the wor­ship ser­vice. 215-637-9677.

Wissi­nom­ing Bible Fel­low­ship Church 4414 Van Kirk St. Sunday wor­ship at 10:30 a.m. Prac­tic­al Bible study for adults Wed­nes­days from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Youth group for teens in grades 6 to 12 meets Wed­nes­days from 7 to 8:30 p.m. 215-743-3751, www.my­wbfc.org.

Wissi­nom­ing United Meth­od­ist Church 4419 Comly St. Sunday ser­vice at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. 215-289-5957.••

