A powerful strategy

A photo finish: Adam Erickson shakes hands with Brendan Boyle after watching the U.S. Congress primary election results on May 20, 2014. PHOTO: Adam Erickson

Bigger and better: Adam Erickson was now-U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle’s largely untested campaign manager during the 2014 primary. Since then, Erickson has started his own consulting firm that counts candidates on both coasts among its clients. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

You’d think the Clin­ton or­gan­iz­a­tion would’ve had an ink­ling dur­ing the 2016 pres­id­en­tial cam­paign that fa­vor­able polling doesn’t al­ways res­ult in elec­tion day vic­tory.

For guid­ance on the sub­ject, all they had to do was look two years pri­or when one of their own, Mar­jor­ie Mar­gol­ies — Chelsea Clin­ton’s moth­er-in-law and a key con­gres­sion­al ally for Bill dur­ing his ten­ure in the Oval Of­fice — lost a primary bid to re­claim the 13th dis­trict seat in the U.S. House that she held from 1993 to ’95.

In Au­gust 2013, nine months ahead of her four-way primary con­test, Mar­gol­ies led the field with 43 per­cent sup­port among likely Demo­crat voters, ac­cord­ing to a poll com­mis­sioned by Mar­gol­ies. Somer­ton’s Brendan Boyle, then a state House mem­ber, was a dis­tant second with 15 per­cent.

But on elec­tion night, May 20, 2014, Boyle raked in 41 per­cent of the vote, de­feat­ing the run­ner-up Mar­gol­ies by 14 points and cap­it­al­iz­ing on some cam­paign themes that would re­sur­face in the pres­id­en­tial cam­paign two years later — namely work­ing-class angst and a re­jec­tion of the status quo.

Somer­ton-based polit­ic­al con­sult­ant Adam Er­ick­son was Boyle’s 29-year-old, largely un­tested cam­paign man­ager for that primary. Since then, the Bucks County nat­ive has par­layed that early vic­tory in­to his own suc­cess­ful con­sult­ing firm that counts can­did­ates on both coasts among its cli­ents as well as con­gres­sion­al and state of­fice hope­fuls in Pennsylvania and New Jer­sey.

Formerly a one-man op­er­a­tion, Er­ick­son’s Prin­ceton Strategies has grown to a staff of sev­en and partnered with a Bal­timore-based stra­tegic con­sult­ing firm to ex­pand its geo­graph­ic reach while work­ing with more non­profit and for-profit or­gan­iz­a­tions and found­a­tions in the D.C. area. Mean­while, Los Angeles City Coun­cil can­did­ate Joe Bray-Ali has hired Er­ick­son’s firm ahead of the March 7 mu­ni­cip­al elec­tion in the na­tion’s second-largest city.

“In polit­ic­al con­sult­ing, you can rise quite quickly if you’re smart and hard-work­ing and tal­en­ted,” Boyle said. “And Adam is all of those things. I would say Adam’s firm qual­i­fies as a na­tion­al firm. They’ve done a lot in Pennsylvania and New Jer­sey and are now work­ing in oth­er states. Adam’s already been a cam­paign man­ager for a con­gres­sion­al race and is do­ing statewide ju­di­cial races. So I con­tin­ue to ex­pect big things from him in the fu­ture.”

Er­ick­son may have been a little-known fig­ure in loc­al polit­ic­al circles be­fore Boyle’s 2014 con­gres­sion­al run, but he already pos­sessed a strong fa­mili­ar­ity with the area. Though born in Prin­ceton, Er­ick­son lived most of his form­at­ive years with his fam­ily in Ben­s­alem, where he at­ten­ded pub­lic grade schools as his fath­er stud­ied to be­come a Pres­by­teri­an min­is­ter.

After his fath­er’s or­din­a­tion, the fam­ily re­lo­cated to Kan­sas. Er­ick­son gradu­ated high school there and stud­ied busi­ness at Wichita State while work­ing as a res­taur­ant man­ager. His at­ten­tions turned to polit­ics dur­ing that peri­od of his life.

“I played ice hockey in high school, dis­lo­cated my hip and (de­veloped) rheum­at­oid arth­rit­is. Since 2003, I’ve had that pre-ex­ist­ing con­di­tion and have had dif­fi­culty get­ting health care in­sur­ance,” he said.

Er­ick­son looked to Barack Obama’s Af­ford­able Care Act as his solu­tion, but it took the ad­min­is­tra­tion years to im­ple­ment it. In 2011, he got in­volved on a com­mit­tee that helped set up a clin­ic for the un­in­sured and un­der­insured in Pratt, Kan­sas, in part­ner­ship with loc­al phys­i­cians and edu­ca­tion­al in­sti­tu­tions.

By 2012, Er­ick­son wanted to help Obama’s reelec­tion ef­fort to ad­voc­ate for the ACA.

“I didn’t know what a le­gis­lat­ive of­fice was or what a cam­paign of­fice did, but I found an in­tern­ship on Craig’s List with Brendan, who was a state rep and chair­man of the House Demo­crat Cam­paign Com­mit­tee,” Er­ick­son said.

The move back to Pennsylvania wasn’t so bad be­cause he still had fam­ily and friends in the area. The in­tern­ship did not pay, but Er­ick­son soon took a paid po­s­i­tion with Boyle’s broth­er Kev­in on his reelec­tion cam­paign in the 172nd PA House dis­trict. Er­ick­son learned about door-to-door cam­paign­ing, phone banks, mail­ings, fun­drais­ing and strategy.

“I got to sit in on all of the stra­tegic meet­ings. It was my first pay­ing elec­tion day,” he said.

He also real­ized that some of the skills he learned as a res­taur­ant man­ager, such as be­ing able to think on your feet and crisis man­age­ment, trans­lated well to the cam­paign arena.

His ca­reer as a cam­paign man­ager didn’t start off in sim­il­ar fash­ion, however. In fall 2012, school teach­er Mar­ie Cor­field hired him to dir­ect her run for New Jer­sey As­sembly in Somer­set County. Cor­field had gained some name re­cog­ni­tion and na­tion­al TV time for con­front­ing Gov. Chris Christie dur­ing a town hall meet­ing. She trailed her op­pon­ent by nine points a month be­fore elec­tion day and lost by less than one point.

As a minor­ity-party can­did­ate in a tra­di­tion­ally Re­pub­lic­an dis­trict, Cor­field re­ceived lim­ited fin­an­cial help from the state party, which non­ethe­less main­tained a ma­jor­ity in the As­sembly.

In mid-2013, Er­ick­son landed a job man­aging U.S. Rep. Frank Pal­lone’s run for U.S. Sen­ate, where he faced a four-per­son field that in­cluded the fron­trun­ning Ne­wark May­or Cory Book­er. It was a spe­cial elec­tion to fill the seat left va­cant by the death of Sen. Frank Lauten­berg.

Book­er rode his already soar­ing name re­cog­ni­tion and pop­ular­ity to a land­slide vic­tory in the Au­gust primary and 10-point win in the Oc­to­ber gen­er­al.

“We beat every­body else ex­cept for Su­per­man,” Er­ick­son said. “The first cam­paign I was in­volved in was a win and the next two were losses. In the first, I think, we out­per­formed ex­pect­a­tions. And in the second, we were go­ing against a big name in Book­er. But I was able to keep in con­tact with Pal­lone and was still con­fid­ent in my abil­it­ies.”

Yet, with back-to-back de­feats on his re­sume, Er­ick­son surely had some con­vin­cing to do to win over his next cli­ent. Brendan Boyle, fa­cing the biggest race of his own ca­reer, put his trust in the former in­tern.

“I was a heavy, 30-point un­der­dog against an es­tab­lish­ment can­did­ate, so a lot of the big name-type people were go­ing to some of the oth­er cam­paigns,” Boyle said. “I really wanted someone who would fit in­to our cam­paign who was young, hard-work­ing, hungry and someone who would just be a de­cent per­son to work with, and who was tal­en­ted.

“He was the cam­paign man­ager. Between my­self, my broth­er, our con­sult­ant Ken Snyder and my chief of staff, Dan Lod­ise, there were a num­ber of us, a group of five or six that were in the bunker, try­ing to reach the right de­cisions when we had to make those de­cisions.”

Con­ven­tion­al wis­dom said that the cam­paign was un­der-fun­ded and out-gunned. Boyle ended up rais­ing less money than any of his op­pon­ents — who also in­cluded state Sen. Daylin Leach and phys­i­cian Val Arkoosh — for what ended up be­ing the most ex­pens­ive con­gres­sion­al primary in the coun­try that cycle, ac­cord­ing to Boyle. The can­did­ates spent up­wards of $7 mil­lion as a group.

Judging by the res­ults, Boyle’s mes­sage res­on­ated the most with voters.

“Our mes­sage in ’14 was about giv­ing op­por­tun­it­ies to work­ing fam­il­ies and we won by a lot more than we were sup­posed to,” Er­ick­son said. “People, es­pe­cially in this re­gion, are con­cerned about what hap­pens to the middle class and what the fu­ture holds.”

Boyle be­lieves that Don­ald Trump tapped in­to the same sen­ti­ment and voters dur­ing his pres­id­en­tial cam­paign, while Clin­ton and her ad­visers in the Demo­crat es­tab­lish­ment missed the boat. Boyle cites Or­eos as a prime ex­ample.

In a Ju­ly 2015 speech from the House floor, he called for a boy­cott of Or­eos and oth­er Nabisco/Mondelez products in re­sponse to the com­pany’s clos­ure of its North­east Phil­adelphia bakery. More than 300 loc­al work­ers lost their jobs as the com­pany ex­pan­ded pro­duc­tion in Mex­ico. Boyle’s plea didn’t res­on­ate with his Demo­crat col­leagues.

But after Nabisco/Mondelez laid off an­oth­er 500 work­ers in Chica­go months later, Trump an­nounced that he’d nev­er again eat Or­eos. And “no more Or­eos” chants per­meated his cam­paign ral­lies.

“The pres­id­en­tial can­did­ate who ended up talk­ing about it and mak­ing a big deal about it was Don­ald Trump,” Boyle said.

Er­ick­son didn’t stick around for Boyle’s 34-point win over Dee Ad­cock in the 2014 gen­er­al elec­tion. In­stead, he re­united with Pal­lone as he won reelec­tion to his U.S. House seat.

Er­ick­son cre­ated Prin­ceton Strategies in Feb­ru­ary 2015 at Boyle’s former cam­paign of­fice at 13050 Bustleton Ave. and brought in Col­lin Sewell as a seni­or as­so­ci­ate. The two had met on Cor­field’s cam­paign.

The firm ran suc­cess­ful ju­di­cial cam­paigns in Mont­gomery County and mu­ni­cip­al coun­cil cam­paigns in Edis­on and Sum­mit, New Jer­sey.

Last year, Er­ick­son as­so­ci­ate Za­ck Arnold man­aged Jared So­lomon’s suc­cess­ful run for the 202nd dis­trict seat in the Pennsylvania House. So­lomon ous­ted Mark Co­hen, the longest-serving le­gis­lat­or in state his­tory, in a re­match of his nar­row de­feat to Co­hen in 2014.

“(Er­ick­son) has great polit­ic­al in­stincts,” So­lomon said. “Both of us felt very com­fort­able with one an­oth­er boun­cing around ideas. It’s al­ways good as a can­did­ate to have someone that can clearly tell you when they don’t think you’re mak­ing the right de­cision and they push back on that. And we have that type of com­fort in our re­la­tion­ship.

“We worked to­geth­er to re­vamp our whole op­er­a­tion for fun­drais­ing, mail, com­mu­nic­a­tion with the me­dia, elec­tion day get out the vote and the over­all field plan.”

But Prin­ceton Strategies has tasted de­feat, too. Last year, the firm ended up on the los­ing end of Joe Ho­hen­stein’s chal­lenge of 16-term Re­pub­lic­an state Rep. John Taylor. Sim­ul­tan­eously, the firm lost a con­gres­sion­al race in South Jer­sey, as Dave Cole fell by 23 points to 11-term in­cum­bent Frank Lo­Bi­ondo.

So the tem­plate, no mat­ter how suc­cess­ful in the past, nev­er guar­an­tees fu­ture per­form­ance.

“When you have a loss in the back of your mind, it pushes you to keep work­ing, to keep go­ing un­til one in the morn­ing,” Er­ick­son said. “Every cam­paign is very spe­cif­ic. Every­one is dif­fer­ent. After any elec­tion, you can al­ways point to the ‘what ifs.’ ” ••

