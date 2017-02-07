Pets of the Week: Feb. 8, 2017

Breezy ready for winds of change

Breezy is a hand­some young adult male who came to Phil­adelphia’s An­im­al Care and Con­trol, at 111 W. Hunt­ing Park Ave., as a stray. His tag num­ber is A34397765.

The dog is not only good look­ing, but smart. He knows the “sit” and “stay” com­mands, and seems house trained. He’s eager to please.

Ad­op­tion hours are week­days from 1 to 8 p.m. and week­ends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••

Meredith ready for forever home

Meredith and her sib­lings were res­cued from liv­ing un­der a shed last spring. She was un­happy at first, but has ad­jus­ted to her new home as part of North­east An­im­al Res­cue. She comes run­ning and meow­ing for her food, and romps around with her sib­lings. Meredith, 10 months old, is spayed and cur­rent on vac­cin­a­tions, and has tested neg­at­ive for the fe­line im­mun­ode­fi­ciency and leuk­emia vir­uses.

For more in­form­a­tion, vis­it nar.res­cuegroups.org ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.