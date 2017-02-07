Pets of the Week: Feb. 8, 2017

Breezy ready for winds of change
Breezy is a handsome young adult male who came to Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave., as a stray. His tag number is A34397765.
The dog is not only good looking, but smart. He knows the “sit” and “stay” commands, and seems house trained. He’s eager to please.
Adoption hours are weekdays from 1 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••
Meredith ready for forever home
Meredith and her siblings were rescued from living under a shed last spring. She was unhappy at first, but has adjusted to her new home as part of Northeast Animal Rescue. She comes running and meowing for her food, and romps around with her siblings. Meredith, 10 months old, is spayed and current on vaccinations, and has tested negative for the feline immunodeficiency and leukemia viruses.
For more information, visit nar.rescuegroups.org ••
