Out on the town: Feb. 8, 2016

Vision for Equality is sponsoring Bob Pantano’s Dance Party on Friday, March 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cannstatter’s, 9130 Academy Road.
The cost is $35, or $300 for a table of 10. The evening will include roast beef, salads, beer, soda, raffle baskets, silent auction and dancing to music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Vision for Equality supports people with intellectual disabilities and autism and their families.
Call 267-702-1601 or visit visionforequality.org
Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will perform on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Michael J. Crescenz Rising Sun VFW Post 2819, 6850 Martins Mill Road.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Show time is 8 to 11 p.m.
Tickets cost $40 and include show, draft beer and wine.
Call Tom Ryan at 267-242-6106 or visit eventbrite.com/e/derek-warfield-and-the-young-wolfe-tones-tickets-30310038140
Millie Bobby Brown, an actress in the Netflix drama series Stranger Things, will appear at Wizard World Comic Con, June 1-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Brown was nominated for a 2017 Screen Actors Guild Award for the role.
The event brings together fans of all ages to celebrate movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, science fiction, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles and contests.
Others already scheduled to attend include Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show) and Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk).
Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans showing off their best costumes throughout the event.
For more information, visit wizardworld.com/comiccon/philadelphia
Firefly Music Festival has announced its 2017 lineup.
The headliners will be The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper and Bob Dylan and His Band.
The lineup will also feature Flume, Weezer, The Shins, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more than 135 additional acts.
The annual music and camping festival will return to The Woodlands June 15-18.
General admission and VIP pass options are on sale at FireflyFestival.com
General admission passes start at $289.
“This year’s lineup boasts the most fan-driven acts we’ve ever had mixed with a variety of up-and-coming artists and chart-topping performers,” said Christiane Pheil, director of creative programming at Firefly Music Festival. “With our dedication to our guest feedback and the new attractions we’ll be rolling out in June, the 2017 festival is drawing the highest level of excitement from our team.”
Various initiatives will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Music Gives to St. Jude Kids program.
For the lineup poster and lineup video, visit FireflyFestival.com ••
