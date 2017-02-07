Out on the town: Feb. 8, 2016

The North­east Times provides a weekly roundup of events.

Vis­ion for Equal­ity is spon­sor­ing Bob Pantano’s Dance Party on Fri­day, March 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cannstat­ter’s, 9130 Academy Road.

The cost is $35, or $300 for a table of 10. The even­ing will in­clude roast beef, salads, beer, soda, raffle bas­kets, si­lent auc­tion and dan­cing to mu­sic from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Vis­ion for Equal­ity sup­ports people with in­tel­lec­tu­al dis­ab­il­it­ies and aut­ism and their fam­il­ies.

Call 267-702-1601 or vis­it vis­ion­fore­qual­ity.org

Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will per­form on Sat­urday, Feb. 25, at the Mi­chael J. Cres­cenz Rising Sun VFW Post 2819, 6850 Mar­tins Mill Road.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Show time is 8 to 11 p.m.

Tick­ets cost $40 and in­clude show, draft beer and wine.

Call Tom Ry­an at 267-242-6106 or vis­it event­brite.com/e/derek-warfield-and-the-young-wolfe-tones-tick­ets-30310038140

Mil­lie Bobby Brown, an act­ress in the Net­flix drama series Stranger Things, will ap­pear at Wiz­ard World Com­ic Con, June 1-4 at the Pennsylvania Con­ven­tion Cen­ter.

Brown was nom­in­ated for a 2017 Screen Act­ors Guild Award for the role.

The event brings to­geth­er fans of all ages to cel­eb­rate movies, tele­vi­sion, gam­ing, live en­ter­tain­ment, com­ics, sci­ence fic­tion, graph­ic nov­els, toys, ori­gin­al art, col­lect­ibles and con­tests.

Oth­ers already sched­uled to at­tend in­clude Sean Gunn (Guard­i­ans of the Galaxy), Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Hor­ror Pic­ture Show) and Lou Fer­rigno (The In­cred­ible Hulk).

Wiz­ard World is also the place for cos­play, with fans show­ing off their best cos­tumes throughout the event.

For more in­form­a­tion, vis­it wiz­ard­world.com/com­ic­con/phil­adelphia

Fire­fly Mu­sic Fest­iv­al has an­nounced its 2017 lineup.

The head­liners will be The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pi­lots, Chance the Rap­per and Bob Dylan and His Band.

The lineup will also fea­ture Flume, Weez­er, The Shins, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more than 135 ad­di­tion­al acts.

The an­nu­al mu­sic and camp­ing fest­iv­al will re­turn to The Wood­lands June 15-18.

Gen­er­al ad­mis­sion and VIP pass op­tions are on sale at Fire­fly­Fest­iv­al.com

Gen­er­al ad­mis­sion passes start at $289.

“This year’s lineup boasts the most fan-driv­en acts we’ve ever had mixed with a vari­ety of up-and-com­ing artists and chart-top­ping per­formers,” said Chris­ti­ane Pheil, dir­ect­or of cre­at­ive pro­gram­ming at Fire­fly Mu­sic Fest­iv­al. “With our ded­ic­a­tion to our guest feed­back and the new at­trac­tions we’ll be rolling out in June, the 2017 fest­iv­al is draw­ing the highest level of ex­cite­ment from our team.”

Vari­ous ini­ti­at­ives will be­ne­fit St. Jude Chil­dren’s Re­search Hos­pit­al’s Mu­sic Gives to St. Jude Kids pro­gram.

For the lineup poster and lineup video, vis­it Fire­fly­Fest­iv­al.com ••

