Op-ed: Soda tax having negative impact on small businesses

I am a Republican, pro-business, at-large member of Philadelphia City Council. I’m also a pragmatist. I understand that a major American city like Philadelphia must constantly look for innovative ways to bolster the tax base. It’s also incumbent upon government officials to protect the citizenry from harm. However, in attempting to achieve both of these admirable goals in the recent history of Philadelphia, city officials may have unwittingly fallen victim to the law of unintended consequences. In other words, city officials may have achieved outcomes that were not the ones foreseen and intended by their original actions.
I am talking specifically about the city’s passage of the controversial beverage tax and, more recently, the Board of Health’s changes to existing tobacco retailing regulations in the city. The unintended consequences of the beverage tax, which went into effect Jan. 1 of this year, can already be seen. Despite city officials’ claims to the contrary, the vast majority of beverage distributors are passing on the tax to retailers, who are passing on the tax to consumers. Agitated consumers aren’t taking the sticker shock well. Many have simply stopped purchasing beverages sweetened with real sugar or artificial sweetening agents. Many more are simply taking a brief jaunt to the nearby suburbs or New Jersey to buy their favorite beverages, avoiding the 1.5 cents-per-ounce tax altogether. Some retailers, in protest of the tax, have stopped carrying any beverage but water in order to avoid the ire of irritated shoppers. Opponents of the beverage tax – I, among them – feared these exact outcomes. Many small corner store businesses are experiencing significant revenue loss since the tax went into effect. Soda, iced tea, fruit drinks, energy drinks and other sweetened beverages are “door-openers” for most mom-and-pop shops. The purchase of drinks leads to the purchases of other products. If customers are no longer entering their stores for cold drinks, they’re not buying anything else, either. It likely won’t be long until underground markets arise, with unlicensed people selling sweetened beverages out of the backs of trucks and warehouses across the city.
I also know the damage the beverage tax is already inflicting on beverage companies and those workers in affiliated industries. Pepsi, Coca-Cola and Canada Dry, which have major bottling operations in Philadelphia and the region and employ hundreds of workers, aren’t making as much product. Teamsters’ union truck drivers who move products for the big three are seeing their paychecks cut in half because they’re simply moving much less product. These all constitute more unintended consequences of the beverage tax. The primary goals of the beverage tax – to raise sustainable, annual revenue to fund quality pre-K and the Rebuild Philadelphia program – are laudable, but I and many others share a genuine concern that this type of unreliable, non-projectable tax will not generate the revenue required to fully fund these large-scale initiatives. One need only read the city controller’s recent, eye-opening report on the Nutter administration’s much-ballyhooed cigarette tax to understand the dangers of this type of tax. Cigarette tax revenues for fiscal 2017 are projected to be nearly $26 million below the city’s initial projections, according to the city controller’s office.
Speaking of tobacco, although I understand City Hall’s well-intentioned attempt to help Philadelphians by reducing the number of cigarette smokers in the city, I fear government may have again gone too far. In the fall of 2016, the city’s Board of Health voted to adopt changes to the existing tobacco retailing regulations. The new rules, which went into effect Jan. 1, stop the granting of permits for tobacco sales within 500 feet of schools and create new density requirements, as well as density planning districts, that will prevent small businesses from reselling their business locations with the ability to renew tobacco permits.
These density requirements allow only one tobacco retailer per 1,000 residents by planning district. Under these density requirements, all existing businesses with a permit are “grandfathered” in, but if an owner decided to sell or transfer the business to someone else and the business is in a high-density district, then the permit would not be granted, nor would any new business wishing to apply be granted a new permit. The new regulations provide a 180-day window, beginning Jan. 1, 2017, to apply for a permit to resell your tobacco license one time, provided that 75 percent of your sales are related to tobacco.
There is no argument - cigarette smoking is bad for your health. We ought to be encouraging people to quit and doing what we can to prevent young people from starting. But the city’s heavy-handed, overly-regulated approach sends another anti-business message to the outside world. These new regulations will adversely affect the value of small businesses in the city that sell what is still a legal product. I see it as City Council’s responsibility to make local business owners aware of the timeline to apply to resell their tobacco licenses and to protect small business owners by making them aware of these confusing new regulations. That’s why I sponsored a City Council resolution authorizing the Committee on Commerce and Economic Development to conduct hearings regarding the Board of Health’s new regulations relating to tobacco retailing licensing. In the city’s efforts to wipe out smoking, we cannot wipe out small corner businesses in the process. Unfortunately, these new regulations and taxes only add to Philadelphia’s anti-business reputation, which hurts our development prospects.
Once again, the law of unintended consequences has reared its ugly head. ••
Al Taubenberger (R-at large) is a city councilman who lives in Fox Chase. Email him at al.taubenberger@phila.gov