Op-ed: Soda tax having negative impact on small businesses

I am a Re­pub­lic­an, pro-busi­ness, at-large mem­ber of Phil­adelphia City Coun­cil. I’m also a prag­mat­ist. I un­der­stand that a ma­jor Amer­ic­an city like Phil­adelphia must con­stantly look for in­nov­at­ive ways to bol­ster the tax base. It’s also in­cum­bent upon gov­ern­ment of­fi­cials to pro­tect the cit­izenry from harm. However, in at­tempt­ing to achieve both of these ad­mir­able goals in the re­cent his­tory of Phil­adelphia, city of­fi­cials may have un­wit­tingly fallen vic­tim to the law of un­in­ten­ded con­sequences. In oth­er words, city of­fi­cials may have achieved out­comes that were not the ones fore­seen and in­ten­ded by their ori­gin­al ac­tions.

I am talk­ing spe­cific­ally about the city’s pas­sage of the con­tro­ver­sial bever­age tax and, more re­cently, the Board of Health’s changes to ex­ist­ing to­bacco re­tail­ing reg­u­la­tions in the city. The un­in­ten­ded con­sequences of the bever­age tax, which went in­to ef­fect Jan. 1 of this year, can already be seen. Des­pite city of­fi­cials’ claims to the con­trary, the vast ma­jor­ity of bever­age dis­trib­ut­ors are passing on the tax to re­tail­ers, who are passing on the tax to con­sumers. Agit­ated con­sumers aren’t tak­ing the stick­er shock well. Many have simply stopped pur­chas­ing bever­ages sweetened with real sug­ar or ar­ti­fi­cial sweet­en­ing agents. Many more are simply tak­ing a brief jaunt to the nearby sub­urbs or New Jer­sey to buy their fa­vor­ite bever­ages, avoid­ing the 1.5 cents-per-ounce tax al­to­geth­er. Some re­tail­ers, in protest of the tax, have stopped car­ry­ing any bever­age but wa­ter in or­der to avoid the ire of ir­rit­ated shop­pers. Op­pon­ents of the bever­age tax – I, among them – feared these ex­act out­comes. Many small corner store busi­nesses are ex­per­i­en­cing sig­ni­fic­ant rev­en­ue loss since the tax went in­to ef­fect. Soda, iced tea, fruit drinks, en­ergy drinks and oth­er sweetened bever­ages are “door-open­ers” for most mom-and-pop shops. The pur­chase of drinks leads to the pur­chases of oth­er products. If cus­tom­ers are no longer en­ter­ing their stores for cold drinks, they’re not buy­ing any­thing else, either. It likely won’t be long un­til un­der­ground mar­kets arise, with un­li­censed people selling sweetened bever­ages out of the backs of trucks and ware­houses across the city.

I also know the dam­age the bever­age tax is already in­flict­ing on bever­age com­pan­ies and those work­ers in af­fil­i­ated in­dus­tries. Pep­si, Coca-Cola and Canada Dry, which have ma­jor bot­tling op­er­a­tions in Phil­adelphia and the re­gion and em­ploy hun­dreds of work­ers, aren’t mak­ing as much product. Team­sters’ uni­on truck drivers who move products for the big three are see­ing their paychecks cut in half be­cause they’re simply mov­ing much less product. These all con­sti­tute more un­in­ten­ded con­sequences of the bever­age tax. The primary goals of the bever­age tax – to raise sus­tain­able, an­nu­al rev­en­ue to fund qual­ity pre-K and the Re­build Phil­adelphia pro­gram – are laud­able, but I and many oth­ers share a genu­ine con­cern that this type of un­re­li­able, non-pro­ject­able tax will not gen­er­ate the rev­en­ue re­quired to fully fund these large-scale ini­ti­at­ives. One need only read the city con­trol­ler’s re­cent, eye-open­ing re­port on the Nut­ter ad­min­is­tra­tion’s much-bal­ly­hooed ci­gar­ette tax to un­der­stand the dangers of this type of tax. Ci­gar­ette tax rev­en­ues for fisc­al 2017 are pro­jec­ted to be nearly $26 mil­lion be­low the city’s ini­tial pro­jec­tions, ac­cord­ing to the city con­trol­ler’s of­fice.

Speak­ing of to­bacco, al­though I un­der­stand City Hall’s well-in­ten­tioned at­tempt to help Phil­adelphi­ans by re­du­cing the num­ber of ci­gar­ette smokers in the city, I fear gov­ern­ment may have again gone too far. In the fall of 2016, the city’s Board of Health voted to ad­opt changes to the ex­ist­ing to­bacco re­tail­ing reg­u­la­tions. The new rules, which went in­to ef­fect Jan. 1, stop the grant­ing of per­mits for to­bacco sales with­in 500 feet of schools and cre­ate new dens­ity re­quire­ments, as well as dens­ity plan­ning dis­tricts, that will pre­vent small busi­nesses from re­selling their busi­ness loc­a­tions with the abil­ity to re­new to­bacco per­mits.

These dens­ity re­quire­ments al­low only one to­bacco re­tail­er per 1,000 res­id­ents by plan­ning dis­trict. Un­der these dens­ity re­quire­ments, all ex­ist­ing busi­nesses with a per­mit are “grand­fathered” in, but if an own­er de­cided to sell or trans­fer the busi­ness to someone else and the busi­ness is in a high-dens­ity dis­trict, then the per­mit would not be gran­ted, nor would any new busi­ness wish­ing to ap­ply be gran­ted a new per­mit. The new reg­u­la­tions provide a 180-day win­dow, be­gin­ning Jan. 1, 2017, to ap­ply for a per­mit to re­sell your to­bacco li­cense one time, provided that 75 per­cent of your sales are re­lated to to­bacco.

There is no ar­gu­ment - ci­gar­ette smoking is bad for your health. We ought to be en­cour­aging people to quit and do­ing what we can to pre­vent young people from start­ing. But the city’s heavy-handed, overly-reg­u­lated ap­proach sends an­oth­er anti-busi­ness mes­sage to the out­side world. These new reg­u­la­tions will ad­versely af­fect the value of small busi­nesses in the city that sell what is still a leg­al product. I see it as City Coun­cil’s re­spons­ib­il­ity to make loc­al busi­ness own­ers aware of the timeline to ap­ply to re­sell their to­bacco li­censes and to pro­tect small busi­ness own­ers by mak­ing them aware of these con­fus­ing new reg­u­la­tions. That’s why I sponsored a City Coun­cil res­ol­u­tion au­thor­iz­ing the Com­mit­tee on Com­merce and Eco­nom­ic De­vel­op­ment to con­duct hear­ings re­gard­ing the Board of Health’s new reg­u­la­tions re­lat­ing to to­bacco re­tail­ing li­cens­ing. In the city’s ef­forts to wipe out smoking, we can­not wipe out small corner busi­nesses in the pro­cess. Un­for­tu­nately, these new reg­u­la­tions and taxes only add to Phil­adelphia’s anti-busi­ness repu­ta­tion, which hurts our de­vel­op­ment pro­spects.

Once again, the law of un­in­ten­ded con­sequences has reared its ugly head. ••

Al Tauben­ber­ger (R-at large) is a city coun­cil­man who lives in Fox Chase. Email him at al.tauben­ber­ger@phila.gov