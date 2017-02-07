Officers receive award for million-dollar drug bust

Sev­en po­lice of­ficers who car­ried out a mil­lion-dol­lar drug bust in Fox Chase last month have been named Of­ficers of the Month for Janu­ary in the 2nd Po­lice Dis­trict.

Part­ners Jer­ald Furey and Sean King headed up the in­vest­ig­a­tion with as­sist­ance by Joseph Burke, Kev­in Doerr, Scott Gill and An­thony Ros­selli. Sgt. Mat­thew Lowe su­per­vised the in­vest­ig­a­tion, which began when someone an­onym­ously tipped off po­lice to sus­pec­ted nar­cot­ics traf­fick­ing on the 1000 block of Ripley St.

Furey and King con­duc­ted sur­veil­lance on the block on Jan. 5 when they saw two men ex­it­ing a house at about 10:33 p.m. The men placed a purple duffel bag in­to the trunk of a black Mer­cedes-Benz, star­ted the car and re­turned to the house. At about 11 p.m., one of the men ree­m­erged from the house car­ry­ing a black trash bag and a shot­gun. He got in­to a tan Toyota SUV. The second sus­pect also ex­ited the house, re­trieved the purple duffel bag from the Mer­cedes and placed it in­to the Toyota. The two men left the block sep­ar­ately in their re­spect­ive vehicles.

Burke and Ros­selli stopped the Toyota on the 7300 block of Ox­ford Ave., spot­ted the shot­gun in the driver’s com­part­ment and ar­res­ted the driver. He was iden­ti­fied as Phi Lam, 25, of the Ripley Street ad­dress. Po­lice al­legedly found three sealed bundles of marijuana in the duffel bag and 10 more bundles in­side the trash bag. Lam was car­ry­ing $300 cash.

Doerr and Gill stopped the Mer­cedes on the 7100 block of Rising Sun Ave. and re­covered $2,600 cash from the driver, Bat­taan Tran, 28, of the 100 block of Holme Ave., Elkins Park.

Of­ficers from the 2nd dis­trict and the Nar­cot­ics Field Unit re­turned to the Ripley Street house and ob­tained a search war­rant. In­side, they al­legedly found 94 more sealed bundles of marijuana. In all, po­lice seized 119.3 pounds of marijuana val­ued at $1,082,300.

Lam and Tran were charged with drug pos­ses­sion, pos­ses­sion with in­tent to de­liv­er and fire­arms vi­ol­a­tions. ••

