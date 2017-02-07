Northeast’s Amos wild about Villanova

The athlete in Jaquan Amos wanted to go to a school where he could play the highest level possible.
The scholar in him made him want to go to a school where he could get a great education.
He found both.
Amos, a senior defensive back on the Northeast High School football team, accepted a scholarship to continue his football career at Villanova University.
The school checked off every box the Germantown resident wanted.
“One good thing is Villanova runs a 3-3-5, so they’ll have five defensive backs on the field most of the time,” Amos said. “Four of the defensive backs are seniors, and there’s one spot left. I hope to go up there, ball out and get that spot. If I’m good enough, I’ll have a chance to do that. And if I don’t, I’ll learn a lot.”
That’s the football side.
The other important factor is academics.
“When everyone was talking to me about Villanova, my family especially, they said how great Villanova is, academically,” Amos said. “That was very important to me. I’m going to college to learn, so you want to take advantage of that. You want to get a good education.”
Amos is getting a good education.
The Wildcats are getting a great football player.
Amos was one of the steadiest players for a Northeast team that won the Public League championship a year after finishing runner-up.
There’s no question Amos played a huge role in that success.
Primarily a safety, Amos could play anything from cornerback to linebacker and helped Northeast remain one of the stingiest defenses in the city.
While he wasn’t a key contributor on offense, when the Vikings needed some yards, he could be counted on working out of the slot.
Northeast had plenty of ball carriers, and Amos proved to be a weapon in the final game of his junior season when he started at quarterback and rushed for more than 200 yards in his team’s Thanksgiving Day victory over Central.
Next year, he likely won’t see too many carries, but if Villanova needs an offensive player, Amos is ready to oblige.
He’s ready for anything.
“I just want to ball out and play,” said Amos, who expects to be listed as a cornerback when the season begins. “I like cornerback and that’s what I think I’ll be doing. I’ve been working on getting better as a cover guy. I’ll play safety if they need me to. I just want to be on the field. But right now, I’d say cornerback.”
Next year will be Amos’ first year playing college football, but it certainly won’t be the first time he’s been around a college program.
His brother Tyrik Clary, a George Washington graduate, played college ball at Bloomsburg.
The two are close and throughout his football career, Amos has relied on his brother to help him navigate.
That will continue next year.
“I used to work out with my brother when he was in college,” Amos said. “He told me a lot about what to expect. He told me that college football is a whole different thing, and you have to go out and work hard. The harder you work, the better you’ll do.”
Amos is prepared to work hard for a spot in the lineup.
He’s also ready to work hard when it comes to the books.
His ultimate goal is to get into the Villanova business program.
He’s enrolling in the liberal arts program and hopes to soon switch into the business school.
“I want to study business and they have one of the best business programs in the country,” Amos said. “I do pretty well in school. I have a 3.0 (grade point average) and I got 1290 on my SATs. I just have to study and take advantage of all that.”
And while his focus now is on making the Villanova team, he’ll always look back on his days at Northeast fondly.
Winning will do that.
“I loved Northeast,” said Amos, who plans on running track in the spring. “Winning felt great. I really hope this makes people want to come here because when you win championships, people start to notice and it makes them want to play for the school.
“Northeast was great for me. I learned a lot from my brother, he told me what he could about playing defensive back, but I had great coaches here who really helped me. They definitely helped me get here.”
Amos wasn’t the only Viking to announce his plans to continue his football career.
Linebacker Hakim Coles signed to play at Bloomsburg, and quarterback Brandon Pridgen will continue his career at Lock Haven. ••