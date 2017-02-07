Northeast’s Amos wild about Villanova

The ath­lete in Jaquan Amos wanted to go to a school where he could play the highest level pos­sible.

The schol­ar in him made him want to go to a school where he could get a great edu­ca­tion.

He found both.

Amos, a seni­or de­fens­ive back on the North­east High School foot­ball team, ac­cep­ted a schol­ar­ship to con­tin­ue his foot­ball ca­reer at Vil­lan­ova Uni­versity.

The school checked off every box the Ger­man­town res­id­ent wanted.

“One good thing is Vil­lan­ova runs a 3-3-5, so they’ll have five de­fens­ive backs on the field most of the time,” Amos said. “Four of the de­fens­ive backs are seni­ors, and there’s one spot left. I hope to go up there, ball out and get that spot. If I’m good enough, I’ll have a chance to do that. And if I don’t, I’ll learn a lot.”

That’s the foot­ball side.

The oth­er im­port­ant factor is aca­dem­ics.

“When every­one was talk­ing to me about Vil­lan­ova, my fam­ily es­pe­cially, they said how great Vil­lan­ova is, aca­dem­ic­ally,” Amos said. “That was very im­port­ant to me. I’m go­ing to col­lege to learn, so you want to take ad­vant­age of that. You want to get a good edu­ca­tion.”

Amos is get­ting a good edu­ca­tion.

The Wild­cats are get­ting a great foot­ball play­er.

Amos was one of the stead­i­est play­ers for a North­east team that won the Pub­lic League cham­pi­on­ship a year after fin­ish­ing run­ner-up.

There’s no ques­tion Amos played a huge role in that suc­cess.

Primar­ily a safety, Amos could play any­thing from corner­back to line­back­er and helped North­east re­main one of the stingi­est de­fenses in the city.

While he wasn’t a key con­trib­ut­or on of­fense, when the Vik­ings needed some yards, he could be coun­ted on work­ing out of the slot.

North­east had plenty of ball car­ri­ers, and Amos proved to be a weapon in the fi­nal game of his ju­ni­or sea­son when he star­ted at quar­ter­back and rushed for more than 200 yards in his team’s Thanks­giv­ing Day vic­tory over Cent­ral.

Next year, he likely won’t see too many car­ries, but if Vil­lan­ova needs an of­fens­ive play­er, Amos is ready to ob­lige.

He’s ready for any­thing.

“I just want to ball out and play,” said Amos, who ex­pects to be lis­ted as a corner­back when the sea­son be­gins. “I like corner­back and that’s what I think I’ll be do­ing. I’ve been work­ing on get­ting bet­ter as a cov­er guy. I’ll play safety if they need me to. I just want to be on the field. But right now, I’d say corner­back.”

Next year will be Amos’ first year play­ing col­lege foot­ball, but it cer­tainly won’t be the first time he’s been around a col­lege pro­gram.

His broth­er Tyrik Clary, a George Wash­ing­ton gradu­ate, played col­lege ball at Blooms­burg.

The two are close and throughout his foot­ball ca­reer, Amos has re­lied on his broth­er to help him nav­ig­ate.

That will con­tin­ue next year.

“I used to work out with my broth­er when he was in col­lege,” Amos said. “He told me a lot about what to ex­pect. He told me that col­lege foot­ball is a whole dif­fer­ent thing, and you have to go out and work hard. The harder you work, the bet­ter you’ll do.”

Amos is pre­pared to work hard for a spot in the lineup.

He’s also ready to work hard when it comes to the books.

His ul­ti­mate goal is to get in­to the Vil­lan­ova busi­ness pro­gram.

He’s en­rolling in the lib­er­al arts pro­gram and hopes to soon switch in­to the busi­ness school.

“I want to study busi­ness and they have one of the best busi­ness pro­grams in the coun­try,” Amos said. “I do pretty well in school. I have a 3.0 (grade point av­er­age) and I got 1290 on my SATs. I just have to study and take ad­vant­age of all that.”

And while his fo­cus now is on mak­ing the Vil­lan­ova team, he’ll al­ways look back on his days at North­east fondly.

Win­ning will do that.

“I loved North­east,” said Amos, who plans on run­ning track in the spring. “Win­ning felt great. I really hope this makes people want to come here be­cause when you win cham­pi­on­ships, people start to no­tice and it makes them want to play for the school.

“North­east was great for me. I learned a lot from my broth­er, he told me what he could about play­ing de­fens­ive back, but I had great coaches here who really helped me. They def­in­itely helped me get here.”

Amos wasn’t the only Vik­ing to an­nounce his plans to con­tin­ue his foot­ball ca­reer.

Line­back­er Hakim Coles signed to play at Blooms­burg, and quar­ter­back Brandon Pridgen will con­tin­ue his ca­reer at Lock Haven. ••