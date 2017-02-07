Nightclub incident topic of Bustleton civic meeting

The Good­Life Lounge has garnered com­plaints over the years. The latest was a com­plaint of a stabbing on Christ­mas Eve.

Mem­bers of the Great­er Bustleton Civic League ap­proved three zon­ing ap­plic­a­tions and learned about a re­cent dis­turb­ance at a chron­ic­ally troubled nightclub dur­ing the com­munity group’s monthly meet­ing on Jan. 25.

Capt. Robert F. Ritch­ie, the in­ter­im com­mand­er of the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict, told neigh­bor­hood res­id­ents that of­ficers re­spon­ded to a 911 com­plaint of a stabbing on Christ­mas Eve morn­ing in­side the Good­Life Lounge at 9859 Bustleton Ave.

Of­ficers re­spon­ded to the scene at about 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 24 to dis­cov­er that the pur­por­ted stabbing vic­tim did not have ser­i­ous in­jur­ies and re­fused med­ic­al as­sist­ance. Po­lice were un­able to dis­cern from the pur­por­ted vic­tim or wit­nesses what had tran­spired in­side the club.

No ar­rests were made.

Late night rev­elry at Good­Life Lounge has been of con­cern to neigh­bors for years and made head­lines last Feb­ru­ary and March fol­low­ing a shoot­ing in a park­ing lot out­side the ven­ue. About a dozen gun­shots were fired and three po­lice of­ficers al­legedly as­saul­ted shortly be­fore 3 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2016, as 50 or more people con­greg­ated out­side the nightclub. About two dozen were dir­ectly in­volved in phys­ic­al al­ter­ca­tions, po­lice said.

Of­ficers from two loc­al dis­tricts re­spon­ded to the scene, which is about one block from the 7th dis­trict sta­tion. No in­jur­ies were re­por­ted, but po­lice made three ar­rests. In­vest­ig­at­ors later found 11 spent shell cas­ings in the park­ing lot.

In the af­ter­math of the in­cid­ent, GB­CL Pres­id­ent Jack O’Hara cited a series of pri­or com­munity noise com­plaints re­gard­ing the same ven­ue, which has op­er­ated as a nightclub un­der oth­er names in­clud­ing Aqua, Pearl Ul­tra and Stu­dio 98. On Ju­ly 20, 2013, eight wo­men were hos­pit­al­ized after a mo­tor­ist drove an SUV in­to a crowd of people out­side the club at 2:51 a.m. Two vic­tims suffered crit­ic­al in­jur­ies.

Al­though mar­keted as a nightclub, the ven­ue is nom­in­ally home to a chapter of the Cath­ol­ic War Vet­er­ans of Amer­ica, which holds a ca­ter­ing club li­quor li­cense there. State po­lice have cited the club at least six times since 2005 for li­quor code vi­ol­a­tions. On Dec. 3, 2015, an ad­min­is­trat­ive law judge ordered the sit­ting of­ficers of the vet­er­ans or­gan­iz­a­tion to di­vest them­selves of in­terest in the club and trans­fer the li­quor li­cense to a “le­git­im­ate club” with­in a year. It was not clear early this week if the vet­er­ans group had sat­is­fied the ju­di­cial man­date.

In un­re­lated busi­ness, the GB­CL ap­proved three zon­ing ap­plic­a­tions.

Mem­bers un­an­im­ously ap­proved Bank of Amer­ica’s plan to change its signs at 9501 Bustleton Ave. The bank will re­move one wall-moun­ted sign and in­stall two new flat-wall signs on a second-floor facade.

Mem­bers un­an­im­ously ap­proved the ex­pan­sion of a phys­ic­al train­ing cen­ter for men­tally chal­lenged adults at 220 Gei­ger Road. Flat Iron Sup­ports is a state-li­censed adult train­ing fa­cil­ity that op­er­ates in Units 104 and 105 of the multi-space com­mer­cial prop­erty. The cen­ter wants to ex­pand in­to Unit 108.

Mem­bers voted 34-1 to al­low a po­di­at­rist to es­tab­lish a new prac­tice at 1900 Grant Ave.

All new med­ic­al of­fices re­quire spe­cial zon­ing ap­prov­al with­in City Coun­cil’s 10th dis­trict due to a zon­ing over­lay en­acted by Coun­cil. ••

