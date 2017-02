Join­ing forces: Con­greg­a­tions of Ner Zedek, loc­ated at 7520 Bustleton Ave. in Rhawn­hurst, has closed and merged with Con­greg­a­tions of Shaare Shamay­im, 9768 Ver­ree Road in Bustleton. Ner Zedek, which closed at the end of Decem­ber, had been in op­er­a­tion for 67 years. The former syn­agogue’s build­ing is be­ing sold to an In­di­an church.

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.