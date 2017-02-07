Melodies of love

Bustleton’s John Prim­er­ano has been in the en­ter­tain­ment busi­ness for more than a half-cen­tury, though some care­giv­ing du­ties in re­cent years cut back on his ap­pear­ances.

Prim­er­ano, though, is now look­ing to get back in front of live audi­ences on a reg­u­lar basis with cre­ation of JPM Pro­duc­tions.

“I’m act­ive again,” he said. “I’ve de­cided to take the bull by the horns, but I’m tak­ing one step at a time.”

And just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Prim­er­ano will be in con­cert on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Tiffany Diner, 9010 Roosevelt Blvd. Din­ner is sched­uled for 5 p.m., with the show fol­low­ing some­time around 6:15. He’ll be singing love songs from the 1940s to the ‘80s. The sing­er/song­writer/pi­an­ist was at Tiffany Diner re­cently and, on his way out, saw a poster for an­oth­er show. He in­quired with man­age­ment, and his show was inked.

“I can’t turn this down. It was like it was meant to be,” he said.

The show is a must see. Just ask the Amaz­ing Kre­skin.

“Kre­skin fore­sees great suc­cess for John Prim­er­ano and his new JPM Pro­duc­tions,” he said in a con­grat­u­lat­ory let­ter to Prim­er­ano, a friend, after the launch of the pro­duc­tion com­pany.

Prim­er­ano, 66, a Hoff Street res­id­ent and 1968 gradu­ate of George Wash­ing­ton High School, hasn’t worked any­where but the en­ter­tain­ment field.

Bobby Dar­in was a big in­flu­ence on Prim­er­ano, who has been per­form­ing in front of audi­ences since he was 11. In his teens, he played the pi­ano for the con­test­ants in a beauty pa­geant sponsored by the Times. He also ap­peared on a Chan­nel 48 show hos­ted by Al Al­berts. He sung in the op­era Car­men at the Academy of Mu­sic and per­formed for the USO at loc­al mil­it­ary bases dur­ing the Vi­et­nam War.

In the 1980s, he ap­peared in some com­mer­cials and films.

For nine years, he played in the lounge at the former La Padella res­taur­ant (now Randi’s). He also had steady gigs at the old Thun­der­bird Inn in North Wild­wood, New Jer­sey. And he’s played places from Long Is­land to Ocean City, Mary­land.

“I built up a large fol­low­ing,” he said.

Prim­er­ano’s story was chron­icled in a six-page chapter in The Itali­an Croon­ers Bed­side Com­pan­ion, a pa­per­back book. The book cov­er fea­tured Prim­er­ano along with Dean Mar­tin, Frank Sinatra, Tony Ben­nett, Perry Como, Jerry Vale and Al Mar­tino.

Prim­er­ano re­calls Humphrey Bog­art once say­ing, “If you keep work­ing, some­body is bound to get the idea that you’re good.”

“I kept work­ing,” he said.

Car­ol Ritch­ie, a friend from way back in his days at Wash­ing­ton, is help­ing Prim­er­ano book and pro­mote shows.

On April 29, he’ll be back on stage at the Rode­way Inn & Suites in New Hope.

But first, he has the gig at Tiffany Diner.

There, he’ll sing songs such as My Funny Valentine, I Only Have Eyes for You, This Guy’s in Love with You, Chances Are and Love Po­tion No. 9, along with an in­stru­ment­al med­ley.

“I’m look­ing for­ward to the show very, very much,” he said. ••

Love song…

A Ro­mantic Even­ing of Mu­sic with Din­ner and a Show, star­ring John Prim­er­ano, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Tiffany Diner ban­quet room, 9010 Roosevelt Blvd. Din­ner will be served at 5 p.m., fol­lowed by the show.

The cost is $30, with in­cludes tax and gra­tu­ity. For tick­ets, con­tact JPM Pro­duc­tions at 215-677-1843 or jprim­songs@aol.com. For in­form­a­tion, vis­it johnprim­er­ano.com

