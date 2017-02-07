Melodies of love

Bustleton’s John Primerano has been in the entertainment business for more than a half-century, though some caregiving duties in recent years cut back on his appearances.
Primerano, though, is now looking to get back in front of live audiences on a regular basis with creation of JPM Productions.
“I’m active again,” he said. “I’ve decided to take the bull by the horns, but I’m taking one step at a time.”
And just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Primerano will be in concert on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Tiffany Diner, 9010 Roosevelt Blvd. Dinner is scheduled for 5 p.m., with the show following sometime around 6:15. He’ll be singing love songs from the 1940s to the ‘80s. The singer/songwriter/pianist was at Tiffany Diner recently and, on his way out, saw a poster for another show. He inquired with management, and his show was inked.
“I can’t turn this down. It was like it was meant to be,” he said.
The show is a must see. Just ask the Amazing Kreskin.
“Kreskin foresees great success for John Primerano and his new JPM Productions,” he said in a congratulatory letter to Primerano, a friend, after the launch of the production company.
Primerano, 66, a Hoff Street resident and 1968 graduate of George Washington High School, hasn’t worked anywhere but the entertainment field.
Bobby Darin was a big influence on Primerano, who has been performing in front of audiences since he was 11. In his teens, he played the piano for the contestants in a beauty pageant sponsored by the Times. He also appeared on a Channel 48 show hosted by Al Alberts. He sung in the opera Carmen at the Academy of Music and performed for the USO at local military bases during the Vietnam War.
In the 1980s, he appeared in some commercials and films.
For nine years, he played in the lounge at the former La Padella restaurant (now Randi’s). He also had steady gigs at the old Thunderbird Inn in North Wildwood, New Jersey. And he’s played places from Long Island to Ocean City, Maryland.
“I built up a large following,” he said.
Primerano’s story was chronicled in a six-page chapter in The Italian Crooners Bedside Companion, a paperback book. The book cover featured Primerano along with Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Perry Como, Jerry Vale and Al Martino.
Primerano recalls Humphrey Bogart once saying, “If you keep working, somebody is bound to get the idea that you’re good.”
“I kept working,” he said.
Carol Ritchie, a friend from way back in his days at Washington, is helping Primerano book and promote shows.
On April 29, he’ll be back on stage at the Rodeway Inn & Suites in New Hope.
But first, he has the gig at Tiffany Diner.
There, he’ll sing songs such as My Funny Valentine, I Only Have Eyes for You, This Guy’s in Love with You, Chances Are and Love Potion No. 9, along with an instrumental medley.
“I’m looking forward to the show very, very much,” he said. ••
Love song…
A Romantic Evening of Music with Dinner and a Show, starring John Primerano, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Tiffany Diner banquet room, 9010 Roosevelt Blvd. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by the show.
The cost is $30, with includes tax and gratuity. For tickets, contact JPM Productions at 215-677-1843 or jprimsongs@aol.com. For information, visit johnprimerano.com
You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.