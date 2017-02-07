Late start doesn’t slow Rush senior down

Ke’Air­ah Mas­siah didn’t play or­gan­ized bas­ket­ball un­til eighth grade, but this year she scored her 1,000th point at Ben­jamin Rush High School.

Sure, like every kid, she would shoot around at the play­ground, but as far as play­ing for a team, she didn’t be­gin her ca­reer un­til just be­fore high school.

“I al­ways liked bas­ket­ball, but I would just mess around,” Mas­siah said. “I played around a lot, but I was nev­er on a team. I loved it, so I star­ted to play when I was at First Phil­adelphia Charter. That was my first time play­ing for real.”

Evid­ently, she’s a quick learner.

Mas­siah, a seni­or at Arts Academy at Ben­jamin Rush High School, be­came the first play­er in school his­tory to score 1,000 points last week. And ever since she did it, she’s been quite busy re­spond­ing to people cel­eb­rat­ing her ac­com­plish­ment.

“I was happy I did it, it wasn’t something I was wor­ried about, but it was fun to fi­nally get it,” the Ox­ford Circle res­id­ent said. “I’ve been get­ting tweets, people writ­ing on In­s­tagram and Snapchat. A lot of people in school and even more out­side. Every­one was happy, and I was happy to get them.”

Mas­siah got a lot of love for mak­ing school his­tory, but all sea­son she’s been turn­ing heads with her abil­ity to pump in the points.

On the year, she is av­er­aging over 25 points per game for the Knights, who are 14-6 over­all, 9-2 in Pub­lic League play.

And Mas­siah has been do­ing it in many dif­fer­ent ways.

The guard has im­proved her game in every as­pect. Her abil­ity to get to the bas­ket is what makes her such a dy­nam­ic scorer, but in re­cent years she’s ad­ded a jump shot to her game. She’s also get­ting bet­ter on the de­fens­ive end and help­ing her team­mates get in­volved in the flow of the game.

“The thing I do the most is drive,” Mas­siah said. “I try to use my (speed) to get to the bas­ket and I would score a lot that way. But I worked on my shoot­ing.

“It helped that my team­mates are do­ing well this year. They are good. When I get go­ing, they get go­ing. They help me and I help them. We work to­geth­er.

“The oth­er play­ers are really do­ing great. It’s fun to see every­one play­ing to­geth­er. If I’m not scor­ing, we have oth­er girls who can do it.”

The team is do­ing well.

And Mas­siah is the glue that holds it all to­geth­er.

“Her skills are out of this world,” said Knights coach Adam Zummo, who will lead his team against Girls High in a first-round play­off game on Wed­nes­day. “The oth­er play­ers all look up to her, they all feed off her.

“When she came out as a fresh­man, you could see she was raw, but she was also just start­ing AAU, so she learned a lot there. As a sopho­more, she star­ted show­ing a lot, and the past two years, she’s just been ex­cel­lent. She ex­ploded the past two years. She’s a big reas­on for the sea­son we’re hav­ing.”

It helps that she has great foot­work, which she prob­ably got from her oth­er activ­ity.

While she’s been play­ing bas­ket­ball for only a few years, she’s been a dan­cer her en­tire life.

“I love bas­ket­ball, I like dan­cing,” Mas­siah said. “I’ve been do­ing all kinds of dan­cing. That’s why I went to Rush, be­cause it’s a per­form­ance arts school.

“I love the school. It can take me over an hour to get there, but I still love it. I love the teach­ers and the coaches.”

Next year, she hopes to con­tin­ue her bas­ket­ball ca­reer in col­lege, though she’s un­sure where she’ll ul­ti­mately end up and is still un­sure about what she’ll study.

But be­fore she goes, she wants to leave a huge mark on the Rush bas­ket­ball pro­gram.

Sure, be­ing the school’s first 1,000-point play­er is huge, but it would be even bet­ter to raise a ban­ner be­fore leav­ing.

It won’t be easy con­sid­er­ing the Pub­lic League has some strong teams in it, but when you have a play­er who can go off for 30 in any game, you al­ways have a chance.

“We’re ex­cited about the play­offs, any­thing can hap­pen,” Zummo said. “She’s a spe­cial play­er. She’s been a spe­cial play­er her en­tire ca­reer here and she’s play­ing great now.”

And hav­ing fun.

“I want to play as long as pos­sible,” Mas­siah said. “The play­offs are fun, we start them (this) week. I think we can win. I’ll do everything I can to help us win.” ••