Late start doesn’t slow Rush senior down

Ke’Airah Massiah didn’t start playing basketball seriously until she was in eighth grade.
Sure, like every kid, she would shoot around at the playground, but as far as playing for a team, she didn’t begin her career until just before high school.
“I always liked basketball, but I would just mess around,” Massiah said. “I played around a lot, but I was never on a team. I loved it, so I started to play when I was at First Philadelphia Charter. That was my first time playing for real.”
Evidently, she’s a quick learner.
Massiah, a senior at Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush High School, became the first player in school history to score 1,000 points last week. And ever since she did it, she’s been quite busy responding to people celebrating her accomplishment.
“I was happy I did it, it wasn’t something I was worried about, but it was fun to finally get it,” the Oxford Circle resident said. “I’ve been getting tweets, people writing on Instagram and Snapchat. A lot of people in school and even more outside. Everyone was happy, and I was happy to get them.”
Massiah got a lot of love for making school history, but all season she’s been turning heads with her ability to pump in the points.
On the year, she is averaging over 25 points per game for the Knights, who are 14-6 overall, 9-2 in Public League play.
And Massiah has been doing it in many different ways.
The guard has improved her game in every aspect. Her ability to get to the basket is what makes her such a dynamic scorer, but in recent years she’s added a jump shot to her game. She’s also getting better on the defensive end and helping her teammates get involved in the flow of the game.
“The thing I do the most is drive,” Massiah said. “I try to use my (speed) to get to the basket and I would score a lot that way. But I worked on my shooting.
“It helped that my teammates are doing well this year. They are good. When I get going, they get going. They help me and I help them. We work together.
“The other players are really doing great. It’s fun to see everyone playing together. If I’m not scoring, we have other girls who can do it.”
The team is doing well.
And Massiah is the glue that holds it all together.
“Her skills are out of this world,” said Knights coach Adam Zummo, who will lead his team against Girls High in a first-round playoff game on Wednesday. “The other players all look up to her, they all feed off her.
“When she came out as a freshman, you could see she was raw, but she was also just starting AAU, so she learned a lot there. As a sophomore, she started showing a lot, and the past two years, she’s just been excellent. She exploded the past two years. She’s a big reason for the season we’re having.”
It helps that she has great footwork, which she probably got from her other activity.
While she’s been playing basketball for only a few years, she’s been a dancer her entire life.
“I love basketball, I like dancing,” Massiah said. “I’ve been doing all kinds of dancing. That’s why I went to Rush, because it’s a performance arts school.
“I love the school. It can take me over an hour to get there, but I still love it. I love the teachers and the coaches.”
Next year, she hopes to continue her basketball career in college, though she’s unsure where she’ll ultimately end up and is still unsure about what she’ll study.
But before she goes, she wants to leave a huge mark on the Rush basketball program.
Sure, being the school’s first 1,000-point player is huge, but it would be even better to raise a banner before leaving.
It won’t be easy considering the Public League has some strong teams in it, but when you have a player who can go off for 30 in any game, you always have a chance.
“We’re excited about the playoffs, anything can happen,” Zummo said. “She’s a special player. She’s been a special player her entire career here and she’s playing great now.”
And having fun.
“I want to play as long as possible,” Massiah said. “The playoffs are fun, we start them (this) week. I think we can win. I’ll do everything I can to help us win.” ••