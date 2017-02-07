Here’s to the Crusaders

The Armstrongs are having a great time wrestling.
Even if they didn’t know what they were getting into when they signed up about six years ago.
Anthony Armstrong, now a senior, was in sixth grade when he began wrestling with the Martin Luther King grade school wrestling program. His brother, Sean, was in fifth grade. And at the time, their mom wanted them to try a sport.
“I thought it was WWE, I didn’t know what it was and I was surprised when my mom told me she wanted me to try it,” Anthony said. “When I got there, I was like, ‘What is this?’ But after we started practicing, I started having fun. It wasn’t what I thought we were going to be doing, but it was fun.”
Six years later, Anthony and Sean are still going strong, and now they know exactly what they’re doing.
Anthony wrestles at 160 pounds for the Father Judge High School wrestling team. His brother, a junior, is the Crusaders’ 220-pounder. And last week, the duo helped Judge enjoy a fantastic week.
On Jan. 31, the Crusaders defeated Archbishop Wood 32-27 to win the school’s second consecutive Catholic League championship.
In that win, Alex Chokas, Dean Jakeman and Liam Logue scored pins, Trevor Elfvin won by technical fall, and Erik Lindemann, Eamonn Logue and Caesar Fountain won by decision.
Two days later, Judge won its second straight District 12 (City) championship by besting Central 42-15.
In that one, Elfvin won by pin, and Chokas, Sean Armstrong, Jakeman, Liam Logue, Eamonn Logue, Robert Lawlor, Matthew Kidwell, Fountain and Lindemann scored wins by decision.
The city championship was special because the event was held at Mariana Bracetti Academy, which is housed in the former North Catholic building. That’s the place where Crusaders coach Jim Savage cut his teeth both as a wrestler and a coach.
Overall, Savage has won nine championships as a head coach, three at Judge.
“Beating Wood was the big one because our goal is always to win the Catholic League championship,” Sean said. “In my freshman year, we wrestled in the Catholic League championship and I got pinned. I felt like it was my fault. The past two years, I didn’t get pinned, I didn’t give up bonus points. We knew that Wood was good, so we had to make sure we didn’t give up any points, or pins. We had to wrestle. We knew it was going to be close.”
It was close, and that made it that much sweeter.
The Crusaders came into the Catholic League championship with some injuries. The team knew going in that they pretty much had to wrestle a perfect match to beat the Vikings, who had rolled through the regular season undefeated.
They did.
“I was excited because I wanted to win my senior year,” Anthony said. “We won three championships in my four years. Freshman year, I didn’t wrestle much on varsity. The only time I wrestled was when Joe Galasso was hurt, so I had big shoes to fill. I wrestled for about a month, then he came back before the championship.
“Wrestling JV was good because I learned a lot. Then I wrestled (varsity) sophomore year, junior year and senior year and we won twice, but winning as a senior is the best way to go out.”
Since wrestling season began in November, the Crusaders had a goal of winning yet another Catholic League championship and that’s why they’re working so hard in the wrestling room.
The Armstrongs were lucky, too, because they had each other to work out with since last year’s season came to a close.
“I consider every guy on the team to be my brother,” Anthony said. “The guys who graduated and the guys who are on the team. But in practice, when I’m doing drills, Sean will cheer for me, he’ll tell me to keep working, and when he’s out there, I’ll do the same for him. It’s nice to wrestle with your brother. You always try and help them get better.”
Anthony showed a lot of poise during his final year, not only by improving, but by just making weight.
During his downtime, the Germantown native works as a manager at McDonald’s. That means he’s always around burgers and fries, which can be a deadly combination for someone who is trying to make wrestling weight.
“I don’t want to say I starve myself, but I’m very disciplined about what I eat because I want to make weight,” Anthony said. “It’s hard to be around that food. I wouldn’t recommend anyone who wrestles doing that.”
And now, with his teammates, he’s headed to another place known for delicious treats when he and his teammates wrestle in Hershey on Thursday.
Next year, Anthony will go to college, where he plans on joining the Army Reserves and studying engineering. His brother will be doing his best to help the Crusaders continue their dominance over the Catholic League.
“My brother won three times while he was here, so I want to do the same,” Sean said. “Not to compete with him, but I want to win another championship. We work hard for that. We’ll be doing everything we can to do it again.”