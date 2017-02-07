Here’s to the Crusaders

Father Judge’s Anthony Armstrong goes for a takedown in the Crusaders’ win over Central in the city championship. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

All the right moves: Sean Anderson won his match against Central in the city championship. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

The Arm­strongs are hav­ing a great time wrest­ling.

Even if they didn’t know what they were get­ting in­to when they signed up about six years ago.

An­thony Arm­strong, now a seni­or, was in sixth grade when he began wrest­ling with the Mar­tin Luth­er King grade school wrest­ling pro­gram. His broth­er, Sean, was in fifth grade. And at the time, their mom wanted them to try a sport.

“I thought it was WWE, I didn’t know what it was and I was sur­prised when my mom told me she wanted me to try it,” An­thony said. “When I got there, I was like, ‘What is this?’ But after we star­ted prac­ti­cing, I star­ted hav­ing fun. It wasn’t what I thought we were go­ing to be do­ing, but it was fun.”

Six years later, An­thony and Sean are still go­ing strong, and now they know ex­actly what they’re do­ing.

An­thony wrestles at 160 pounds for the Fath­er Judge High School wrest­ling team. His broth­er, a ju­ni­or, is the Cru­saders’ 220-pound­er. And last week, the duo helped Judge en­joy a fant­ast­ic week.

On Jan. 31, the Cru­saders de­feated Arch­bish­op Wood 32-27 to win the school’s second con­sec­ut­ive Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship.

In that win, Alex Cho­kas, Dean Jake­man and Liam Logue scored pins, Tre­vor Elfv­in won by tech­nic­al fall, and Erik Lindemann, Ea­monn Logue and Caesar Foun­tain won by de­cision.

Two days later, Judge won its second straight Dis­trict 12 (City) cham­pi­on­ship by best­ing Cent­ral 42-15.

In that one, Elfv­in won by pin, and Cho­kas, Sean Arm­strong, Jake­man, Liam Logue, Ea­monn Logue, Robert Lawlor, Mat­thew Kid­well, Foun­tain and Lindemann scored wins by de­cision.

The city cham­pi­on­ship was spe­cial be­cause the event was held at Mari­ana Bracetti Academy, which is housed in the former North Cath­ol­ic build­ing. That’s the place where Cru­saders coach Jim Sav­age cut his teeth both as a wrest­ler and a coach.

Over­all, Sav­age has won nine cham­pi­on­ships as a head coach, three at Judge.

“Beat­ing Wood was the big one be­cause our goal is al­ways to win the Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship,” Sean said. “In my fresh­man year, we wrestled in the Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship and I got pinned. I felt like it was my fault. The past two years, I didn’t get pinned, I didn’t give up bo­nus points. We knew that Wood was good, so we had to make sure we didn’t give up any points, or pins. We had to wrestle. We knew it was go­ing to be close.”

It was close, and that made it that much sweeter.

The Cru­saders came in­to the Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship with some in­jur­ies. The team knew go­ing in that they pretty much had to wrestle a per­fect match to beat the Vik­ings, who had rolled through the reg­u­lar sea­son un­defeated.

They did.

“I was ex­cited be­cause I wanted to win my seni­or year,” An­thony said. “We won three cham­pi­on­ships in my four years. Fresh­man year, I didn’t wrestle much on varsity. The only time I wrestled was when Joe Galasso was hurt, so I had big shoes to fill. I wrestled for about a month, then he came back be­fore the cham­pi­on­ship.

“Wrest­ling JV was good be­cause I learned a lot. Then I wrestled (varsity) sopho­more year, ju­ni­or year and seni­or year and we won twice, but win­ning as a seni­or is the best way to go out.”

Since wrest­ling sea­son began in Novem­ber, the Cru­saders had a goal of win­ning yet an­oth­er Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship and that’s why they’re work­ing so hard in the wrest­ling room.

The Arm­strongs were lucky, too, be­cause they had each oth­er to work out with since last year’s sea­son came to a close.

“I con­sider every guy on the team to be my broth­er,” An­thony said. “The guys who gradu­ated and the guys who are on the team. But in prac­tice, when I’m do­ing drills, Sean will cheer for me, he’ll tell me to keep work­ing, and when he’s out there, I’ll do the same for him. It’s nice to wrestle with your broth­er. You al­ways try and help them get bet­ter.”

An­thony showed a lot of poise dur­ing his fi­nal year, not only by im­prov­ing, but by just mak­ing weight.

Dur­ing his down­time, the Ger­man­town nat­ive works as a man­ager at Mc­Don­ald’s. That means he’s al­ways around bur­gers and fries, which can be a deadly com­bin­a­tion for someone who is try­ing to make wrest­ling weight.

“I don’t want to say I starve my­self, but I’m very dis­cip­lined about what I eat be­cause I want to make weight,” An­thony said. “It’s hard to be around that food. I wouldn’t re­com­mend any­one who wrestles do­ing that.”

And now, with his team­mates, he’s headed to an­oth­er place known for de­li­cious treats when he and his team­mates wrestle in Her­shey on Thursday.

Next year, An­thony will go to col­lege, where he plans on join­ing the Army Re­serves and study­ing en­gin­eer­ing. His broth­er will be do­ing his best to help the Cru­saders con­tin­ue their dom­in­ance over the Cath­ol­ic League.

“My broth­er won three times while he was here, so I want to do the same,” Sean said. “Not to com­pete with him, but I want to win an­oth­er cham­pi­on­ship. We work hard for that. We’ll be do­ing everything we can to do it again.”