The heart of the artichoke

Noth­ing says love like … ar­tichoke hearts. Ar­tichokes were men­tioned as a garden plant by Homer in the 8th Cen­tury BC. A vari­ety was also cul­tiv­ated in Si­cily. Cath­er­ine de Medici, who is said to have taught the French to eat with forks, also ate ar­tichokes with wild aban­don. She is thought to have in­tro­duced ar­tichokes to France after be­com­ing the young bride of Henry II in 1533. Dur­ing this time, it was scan­dal­ous for a wo­man to eat ar­tichokes be­cause they were con­sidered an aph­ro­dis­i­ac and re­served for men only. Ha!

Ar­tichokes came to the United States in the 19th cen­tury, brought to Louisi­ana by French im­mig­rants and to Cali­for­nia by Span­ish im­mig­rants. The ar­tichoke, a healthy food, briefly be­came dan­ger­ous in the 1930s. Mafia crime boss Ciro “Whitey” Ter­ran­ova, aka “The Ar­tichoke King,” pur­chased all Cali­for­nia ar­tichokes shipped to New York and co­erced NY pro­duce vendors to pay his price for them.

Today, most ar­tichokes are grown in France, Italy and Spain, while Cali­for­nia provides nearly 100 per­cent of the United States crop. Ar­tichokes are a per­en­ni­al thistle vari­ety of the sun­flower fam­ily, and the “ve­get­able” we eat is the plant’s flower bud. This bud’s for you, if you like thorny thistle.

Ar­tichokes are high­er in an­ti­ox­id­ants than blue­ber­ries, have more fiber than stewed prunes, and are low in cal­or­ies.

BROILED AR­TICHOKE BREAD

1 loaf French or Itali­an bread, cut in half, ho­ri­zont­ally

2 6-oz. jars mar­in­ated ar­tichoke hearts, drained and chopped

5 green onions, chopped

1 cup plus 3 Tb­sp. grated Parmes­an cheese

½ cup may­on­naise plus 2-3 ad­di­tion­al Tb­sp. to make a thick spread

In a small bowl, com­bine the ar­tichokes, onions, 1 cup cheese and the may­on­naise. Mix well.

Pre­heat oven to broil.

Line a bak­ing sheet with foil. Ar­range bread cut-side up on foiled-sheet.

Di­vide ar­tichoke mix­ture in half and spread equally on the bread halves. Sprinkle with the 3 Tb­sp. Parmes­an cheese.

Broil bread for about 2 minutes un­til cheese melts and is slightly browned.

Cut in­to 1-inch di­ag­on­al slices and serve warm.

SA­VORY AR­TICHOKE STEW

1 Tb­sp. olive oil

1 lb. Itali­an saus­age

4 cloves gar­lic, minced

4 me­di­um pota­toes, cut in­to 1-inch chunks

1 tsp. Thyme

¼ cup red wine

1 cup chick­en broth

1 can stewed to­ma­toes, 15 oz.

4 oz. fresh mush­rooms, sliced

1 6-oz jar mar­in­ated ar­tichoke hearts, drained

½ cup fresh pars­ley, chopped

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pep­per

Heat olive oil in a large pot. Over me­di­um-high heat, brown saus­ages well, about 7-8 minutes. Re­move and set aside saus­ages. Pour off ex­cess fat, leav­ing 1 ta­ble­spoon.

Re­duce heat to me­di­um-low and add the gar­lic, pota­toes and thyme. Cook, stir­ring oc­ca­sion­ally for about 5 minutes or un­til the pota­toes are lightly browned. Care­fully add the wine and cook for 1 minute.

Add the broth, to­ma­toes, mush­rooms, ar­tichokes, pars­ley, salt and pep­per. Add the saus­ages and stir.

Let the stew cook and sim­mer, par­tially covered, for about 20-25 minutes un­til the pota­toes are tender.

RO­MAINE AND AR­TICHOKE SALAD

2 small heads ro­maine lettuce, chopped

6 oz. jar mar­in­ated ar­tichoke hearts, drained

1 can black olives, drained

2 to­ma­toes, chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

Parmes­an cheese to top

In a large bowl, lay­er the ro­maine, ar­tichoke hearts, olives, to­ma­toes and red onion.

Sprinkle Parmes­an cheese shards on top.

Serve the above salad with the fol­low­ing salad dress­ing for a total ar­tichoke ex­per­i­ence.

AR­TICHOKE HEARTS SALAD DRESS­ING

1 6 oz. jar mar­in­ated ar­tichoke hearts, drained, but re­serve 1 Tb­sp. of the li­quid

1 Tb­sp. lem­on juice

2 Tb­sp. olive oil

2 cloves gar­lic

¼ tsp. Di­jon mus­tard

1/8 tsp. pep­per

2 Tb­sp. light sour cream

Us­ing a food pro­cessor, blender or im­mer­sion blender, mix to­geth­er and pro­cess the ar­tichokes, 1 Tb­sp. li­quid, lem­on juice, oil, gar­lic, mus­tard, pep­per and sour cream un­til smooth and creamy. Re­fri­ger­ate.

Eat Well, Live Long, En­joy!

Don’t for­get:

Send in your fa­vor­ite re­cipe for a chance to win a $100 Shop­Rite gift card. Mail your re­cipe to Read­ers’ Re­cipes, c/o North­east Times, 2 Ex­ec­ut­ive Cam­pus, Suite 400, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Or email your re­cipe to Whats­cook­in­NEPhilly@gmail.com. Please in­clude name, ad­dress and tele­phone num­ber.