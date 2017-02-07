Get into the Valentine’s Day spirit with beer-inspired events

Joe Six­pack shares all things beer with read­ers in this weekly column.

Did you for­get to book a re­ser­va­tion for Valentine’s Day din­ner with your sweetie? Did you for­get to get your sweetie a bou­quet of roses and Whit­man’s heart-shaped candy box? Did you for­get to have a sweetie?

Fear not, for that’s what bars were made for: Drown­ing your miser­able for­get­table life.

Valentine’s Day alone is an oc­ca­sion for Seagrams boil­er­makers and Hot Pock­ets. OK, it doesn’t have to be that aw­ful. For one thing, plenty of singles have com­pletely ful­filled lives without a part­ner. Or so I’m told. And you can’t deny that cel­eb­rat­ing Valentine’s Day without a sig­ni­fic­ant oth­er will save you big bucks.

For ex­ample, head to the Tap­room on 19th (19th & Rit­ner) and wash down $1 ta­cos with pints of River Horse Cherry Ber­liner Weisse — part of the pop­u­lar South Philly bar’s Anti-Valentine’s Taco Tues­day.

Or, cel­eb­rate Ga­lentine’s Day, Leslie Knope’s all-fe­male Valentine’s Eve party. Jet Wine Bar (1525 South St.) is get­ting in­to the spir­it with a num­ber of wine deals on Feb. 13, but make sure you get a look at its beer list, too. Schup­pen­bo­er Tripel from Bel­gi­um and epis­odes of “Parks and Re­cre­ation” on the bar’s TV seems like a pretty good way to spend an even­ing.

Here’s a few oth­er area Valentine’s beer-fo­cused spe­cials:

Sat­urday, Feb. 11 — They’ll be fir­kin around with fresh, cask-con­di­tioned ales at Spell­bound Brew­ery (Mount Holly, N.J.). Look for Double Chocol­ate Rasp­berry Brown Ale, Ghost Pep­per Mango Pale Ale, Cherry Tripel and Hazel­nut Cof­fee Port­er served from small kegs known as fir­kins.

Sat­urday, Feb. 11 — Down the shore, in the tast­ing room at Cape May Brew­ing, they’ll be pour­ing pints of the brew­ery’s trib­ute to Vil­lan­ova Uni­versity’s 175th an­niversary, Demisemisept­centen­ni­al Ale, con­di­tioned with cher­ries and al­monds. The day-long party in­cludes Valentine-themed games and a Beer Lov­er’s Flight, with King Port­er Stomp, Bis­cuits & Honey, and Tall, Dark, and La­ger.

Tues­day, Feb. 14 — You’ll hear lots of nasty grip­ing at El Cam­ino Real (1040 N. 2nd St.) dur­ing its Exs Gone But Not For­got­ten even­ing. Share stor­ies of bad dates and lousy ex-part­ners over drafts of Stone Ar­rog­ant Bas­tard, Coron­ado Idi­ot IPA, Coron­ado Stu­pid Stout and Fly­ing Dog Ra­ging Bitch.

Tues­day, Feb. 14 — Ladies DJ Night at The Ab­baye (637 N. 3rd St.) is a lov­ing even­ing to be­ne­fit home­less wo­men. All pro­ceeds from the sale of Phil­adelphia Brew­ing will be­ne­fit a wo­men’s shel­ter, and there’s a $5 sug­ges­ted dona­tion at the door, with a re­quest for ad­di­tion­al dona­tions of wo­men’s per­son­al items.

Mean­while, on a com­pletely dif­fer­ent top­ic, a fol­low-up to last week’s column on cof­fee-flavored beer. Here’s an­oth­er cup o’ joe that I got a taste of over the week­end: Yards Heavy Man­ners. This some­what strong (7 per­cent al­co­hol) for­eign ex­port-style stout has a big fresh-roas­ted cof­fee aroma and a very smooth body. You can track it down at Loc­al 44 and Clark­ville in West Philly, and Stran­geloves in Cen­ter City. ••

