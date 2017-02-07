Get into the Valentine’s Day spirit with beer-inspired events

Did you forget to book a reservation for Valentine’s Day dinner with your sweetie? Did you forget to get your sweetie a bouquet of roses and Whitman’s heart-shaped candy box? Did you forget to have a sweetie?
Fear not, for that’s what bars were made for: Drowning your miserable forgettable life.
Valentine’s Day alone is an occasion for Seagrams boilermakers and Hot Pockets. OK, it doesn’t have to be that awful. For one thing, plenty of singles have completely fulfilled lives without a partner. Or so I’m told. And you can’t deny that celebrating Valentine’s Day without a significant other will save you big bucks.
For example, head to the Taproom on 19th (19th & Ritner) and wash down $1 tacos with pints of River Horse Cherry Berliner Weisse — part of the popular South Philly bar’s Anti-Valentine’s Taco Tuesday.
Or, celebrate Galentine’s Day, Leslie Knope’s all-female Valentine’s Eve party. Jet Wine Bar (1525 South St.) is getting into the spirit with a number of wine deals on Feb. 13, but make sure you get a look at its beer list, too. Schuppenboer Tripel from Belgium and episodes of “Parks and Recreation” on the bar’s TV seems like a pretty good way to spend an evening.
Here’s a few other area Valentine’s beer-focused specials:
Saturday, Feb. 11 — They’ll be firkin around with fresh, cask-conditioned ales at Spellbound Brewery (Mount Holly, N.J.). Look for Double Chocolate Raspberry Brown Ale, Ghost Pepper Mango Pale Ale, Cherry Tripel and Hazelnut Coffee Porter served from small kegs known as firkins.
Saturday, Feb. 11 — Down the shore, in the tasting room at Cape May Brewing, they’ll be pouring pints of the brewery’s tribute to Villanova University’s 175th anniversary, Demisemiseptcentennial Ale, conditioned with cherries and almonds. The day-long party includes Valentine-themed games and a Beer Lover’s Flight, with King Porter Stomp, Biscuits & Honey, and Tall, Dark, and Lager.
Tuesday, Feb. 14 — You’ll hear lots of nasty griping at El Camino Real (1040 N. 2nd St.) during its Exs Gone But Not Forgotten evening. Share stories of bad dates and lousy ex-partners over drafts of Stone Arrogant Bastard, Coronado Idiot IPA, Coronado Stupid Stout and Flying Dog Raging Bitch.
Tuesday, Feb. 14 — Ladies DJ Night at The Abbaye (637 N. 3rd St.) is a loving evening to benefit homeless women. All proceeds from the sale of Philadelphia Brewing will benefit a women’s shelter, and there’s a $5 suggested donation at the door, with a request for additional donations of women’s personal items.
Meanwhile, on a completely different topic, a follow-up to last week’s column on coffee-flavored beer. Here’s another cup o’ joe that I got a taste of over the weekend: Yards Heavy Manners. This somewhat strong (7 percent alcohol) foreign export-style stout has a big fresh-roasted coffee aroma and a very smooth body. You can track it down at Local 44 and Clarkville in West Philly, and Strangeloves in Center City. ••
