Friends in faith

A spe­cial vis­it: May­or Jim Ken­ney vis­ited St. Mat­thew Ele­ment­ary School as part of Cath­ol­ic School Week. The chil­dren greeted him with poems and songs. While he walked around the dif­fer­ent classrooms, stu­dents asked him to par­ti­cip­ate in some of the activ­it­ies. Also dur­ing Cath­ol­ic School Week, St. Chris­toph­er Ele­ment­ary School held an ap­pre­ci­ation re­cep­tion for po­lice and fire­fight­ers. Kids sang, re­cited poems, and thanked of­ficers and fire­fight­ers.

