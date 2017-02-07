Friends in faith

A special visit: Mayor Jim Kenney visited St. Matthew Elementary School as part of Catholic School Week. The children greeted him with poems and songs. While he walked around the different classrooms, students asked him to participate in some of the activities. Also during Catholic School Week, St. Christopher Elementary School held an appreciation reception for police and firefighters. Kids sang, recited poems, and thanked officers and firefighters.
