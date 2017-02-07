Drug epidemic knows no boundaries; can be overcome

Mary Do­herty, com­munity ser­vices man­ager at CORA and a 42-year vet­er­an of the agency, be­lieves there is a false per­cep­tion about drug use in the North­east.

“Noth­ing hap­pens north of Cottman Av­en­ue,” she said.

In real­ity, Do­herty said, users op­er­ate be­hind closed doors.

“The North­east drug prob­lem is in the house,” she said.

Last week, CORA Ser­vices, 8540 Ver­ree Road in Fox Chase, hos­ted the fourth and fi­nal com­munity listen­ing ses­sion of the May­or’s Task Force to Com­bat the Opioid Epi­dem­ic.

The task force will pro­duce a fi­nal re­port by the end of April.

At the Feb. 2 ses­sion, guests learned that more than 28,000 Amer­ic­ans die each year of opioid over­doses. It is be­lieved Phil­adelphia had 840 drug over­dose deaths in 2016. That’s al­most three times the hom­icide rate.

Eighty per­cent of the drug over­dose deaths in Phil­adelphia are re­lated to pre­scrip­tion paink­illers, heroin and fentanyl.

Among those in at­tend­ance were City Coun­cil­man Al­lan Domb and former Coun­cil­man and state House Speak­er Denny O’Bri­en.

O’Bri­en be­lieves a pub­lic-private part­ner­ship will help al­le­vi­ate the opioid prob­lem, and he urged the pub­lic to vis­it their le­gis­lat­ors’ of­fices.

“You have to go back week after week after week,” he said.

Evan Figueroa-Var­gas is a former ad­dict who is now on tar­get to be the first in his fam­ily to gradu­ate col­lege.

“I feel blessed that I was able to over­come my ad­dic­tion,” he said.

Figueroa-Var­gas said ad­dicts and their loved ones need to keep hope.

“Re­cov­ery is pos­sible,” he said.

Folks at the ses­sion were giv­en the mi­cro­phone for two minutes to say whatever they wanted.

Some­body men­tioned a pro­gram at Temple for drug-ad­dicted preg­nant wo­men and new moms.

A man pro­moted the faith-based Adult & Teen Chal­lenge.

A min­is­ter at City Reach Church, 6814 Tor­res­dale Ave., said his church of­fers pray­er and oth­er as­sist­ance for ad­dicts.

A couple of people said acu­punc­ture can help ad­dicts.

Sev­er­al mem­bers of An­gels in Mo­tion said their grass­roots or­gan­iz­a­tion can help. Meet­ings are held the second Tues­day of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Dav­id’s Luther­an Church, 9169 Academy Road. To learn more, go to aiman­gelsin­mo­tion.org or check out its Face­book page.

The Phil­adelphia Po­lice De­part­ment’s Heads Up pro­gram teaches kids about the dangers of drugs. To sched­ule a “Scared Straight” present­a­tion at a school, edu­cat­ors can call 215-685-1120.

Re­becca Barnes, prin­cip­al of Roxbor­ough’s Bridge Way School, a high school for re­cov­er­ing ad­dicts, called for early in­ter­ven­tion. She said stud­ies show that 86 per­cent of young people who are in re­cov­ery for five years stay drug free for the long term.

“These kids are do­ing really, really well. We are keep­ing kids out of jail. They didn’t think they’d be alive at 17,” she said.

Ar­thur Evans, the task force co-chair­man and the out­go­ing com­mis­sion­er of the city De­part­ment of Be­ha­vi­or­al Health and In­tel­lec­tu­al dis­Ab­il­ity Ser­vices, said ad­dicts and their fam­il­ies can call a 24-hour, sev­en-day hot­line at 888-545-2600. He also re­com­men­ded people take an an­onym­ous self-as­sess­ment to test their mood at heal­thy­m­ind­sphilly.org

Evans, who next month will be­come CEO of the Amer­ic­an Psy­cho­lo­gic­al As­so­ci­ation, agreed with Figueroa-Var­gas that re­cov­ery is pos­sible.

“We have to stay en­gaged in this pro­cess. There is hope,” he said. ••

For more in­form­a­tion, vis­it db­hids.org/opioids or phila.gov/opioids

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.