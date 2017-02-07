DA candidate raises more than $200K for campaign

“The out­pour­ing of sup­port for my cam­paign demon­strates a de­sire for change, and as­sures that I will have the re­sources re­quired to take on an in­cum­bent dis­trict at­tor­ney who has em­bar­rassed the city with blatant eth­ics vi­ol­a­tions and has failed to ad­dress the scourge of gun vi­ol­ence in our neigh­bor­hoods.” — Joe Khan, a Demo­crat­ic can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney

Former pro­sec­utor Joe Khan, a Demo­crat­ic can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney, has raised $212,941 since launch­ing his can­did­acy last Septem­ber, and ended 2016 with $210,195 cash on hand.

Khan is one of five Demo­crats in the race. The oth­ers are in­cum­bent Seth Wil­li­ams, former Mu­ni­cip­al Court Judge Teresa Carr Deni, former city man­aging dir­ect­or Rich Negrin and at­tor­ney and real es­tate de­veloper Mi­chael Un­ter­mey­er.

The Re­pub­lic­an can­did­ate is Beth Gross­man, a former as­sist­ant dis­trict at­tor­ney and chief of staff at the city De­part­ment of Li­censes and In­spec­tions.

“The out­pour­ing of sup­port for my cam­paign demon­strates a de­sire for change, and as­sures that I will have the re­sources re­quired to take on an in­cum­bent dis­trict at­tor­ney who has em­bar­rassed the city with blatant eth­ics vi­ol­a­tions and has failed to ad­dress the scourge of gun vi­ol­ence in our neigh­bor­hoods,” Khan said.

More than 70 of Khan’s donors are former or cur­rent fed­er­al, state or loc­al pro­sec­utors who, he said, be­lieve it is crit­ic­al to re­store in­teg­rity and con­fid­ence in the of­fice.

Mean­while, Negrin’s cam­paign an­nounced that it had raised more than $133,000 in 26 days lead­ing up to the end­ing of the fun­drais­ing peri­od on Dec. 31.

Negrin’s total does not in­clude money from de­fense at­tor­neys who do most of their work ar­guing against the dis­trict at­tor­ney’s of­fice. Negrin has pledged to re­ject so-called “con­flict” con­tri­bu­tions and chal­lenged his op­pon­ents to join him in re­ject­ing this kind of money.

Cam­paign man­ager Dan Siegel is­sued the fol­low­ing state­ment:

“We’re in­cred­ibly en­cour­aged by our re­port and we’ve already seen the mo­mentum carry over in­to the be­gin­ning of 2017. Rich kicked off his cam­paign for Phil­adelphia Dis­trict At­tor­ney in early Decem­ber 2016, which means that in roughly 26 days (or few­er when you sub­tract the hol­i­days at the end of the month), we raised more than $133,000. That’s an im­press­ive fig­ure by any meas­ure. More im­port­antly, we did it without tak­ing any con­flict money from de­fense at­tor­neys who do most of their work on the op­pos­ite side of the dis­trict at­tor­ney’s of­fice. That’s an ob­vi­ous con­flict of in­terest, which, ap­par­ently, only Rich Negrin has the mor­al clar­ity to see. The oth­er can­did­ates need to get on board or ex­plain to voters why they think it’s OK to take money from people who could seek to have un­due in­flu­ence on the dis­trict at­tor­ney.”

Dan Tin­ney, Re­pub­lic­an lead­er of the 66th Ward, is gear­ing up for an­oth­er run for an at-large City Coun­cil seat.

Ac­cord­ing to the 2016 cam­paign fin­ance re­ports re­leased last week, Tin­ney closed the year with $22,282 cash on hand.

There are sev­en at-large mem­bers. The five Demo­crat­ic can­did­ates are shoo-ins, based on voter re­gis­tra­tion. The five Re­pub­lic­ans fight it out for the oth­er two seats.

Tin­ney ran in 2015, tar­get­ing in­cum­bents Denny O’Bri­en and Dav­id Oh in the gen­er­al elec­tion. He played a role in O’Bri­en’s de­feat, but Oh won, with Al Tauben­ber­ger tak­ing the oth­er seat.

In 2019, Tin­ney will again count on the 66th Ward, which has the largest num­ber of re­gistered Re­pub­lic­ans in the city.

Last year, Tin­ney was an al­tern­ate del­eg­ate to the Re­pub­lic­an Na­tion­al Con­ven­tion.

Joe De­Fe­lice, chair­man of the Phil­adelphia Re­pub­lic­an Party, is­sued the fol­low­ing state­ment in re­sponse to Pres­id­ent Trump’s de­cision to con­tin­ue pro­tect­ing LGBT work­ers af­fil­i­ated with fed­er­al con­tract­ors:

“The Phil­adelphia Re­pub­lic­an Party ap­plauds Pres­id­ent Trump for his de­cision to con­tin­ue pro­tect­ing the LGBT com­munity. Our party is truly di­verse and in­clus­ive of all people, and Pres­id­ent Trump’s con­tin­ued, re­it­er­ated sup­port for the LGBT com­munity re­flects what he has said over and over again: that as pres­id­ent, he will put all Amer­ic­ans first.

“The Re­pub­lic­an Party of Phil­adelphia stands for di­versity, and our LGBT ward lead­ers, staffers and sup­port­ers re­flect this. We also stand for di­versity of thought. To that end, we seek to rep­res­ent people with a vari­ety of view­points on this mat­ter, without smear­ing them as big­ots, as has be­come the cus­tom of the Amer­ic­an left. We look for­ward to more pro­gress from our pres­id­ent for all Amer­ic­ans.”

The state Re­pub­lic­an Party made its ju­di­cial en­dorse­ments last week­end.

Su­preme Court Justice Sal­lie Up­dyke Mundy, an ap­pointee from Tioga County, will be seek­ing a full term.

The en­dorsed can­did­ates for Su­per­i­or Court are Northamp­ton County Com­mon Pleas Court Judge Emil A. Giord­ano, who lost a 2015 bid for a seat; Blair County Com­mon Pleas Court Judge Wade A. Kagar­ise; Phil­adelphia Com­mon Pleas Court Judge Paula A. Patrick; and Lan­caster County Dis­trict At­tor­ney Craig W. Sted­man.

The en­dorsed can­did­ates for Com­mon­wealth Court are Delaware County Com­mon Pleas Court Judge Christine Fizzano Can­non and Al­legheny County law­yer Paul N. Lal­ley, who lost a bid for a seat in 2015.

Re­pub­lic­an state Sen. Scott Wag­n­er’s cam­paign for gov­ernor re­por­ted a $4.2 mil­lion war chest to the De­part­ment of State.

Al­most all of the money was a per­son­al loan.

“Pennsylvani­ans are hungry for our com­mon­wealth to break the status quo and they want a strong lead­er and vis­ion­ary,” Wag­n­er said. “I am honored by the tre­mend­ous out­pour­ing of sup­port our cam­paign has drawn from every re­gion of the com­mon­wealth and pleased to see how en­er­gized people are with our cam­paign.” ••

