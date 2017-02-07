Around Town: Feb. 8, 2016

Musical show at Shaare Shamayim
The Multicultural Arts Exchange will present Duo Zingaresca on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at Congregations of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Road in Bustleton. There will be performances of classical, Russian and roma (gypsy) song and dance. The entertainers will be Vadim Kolpakov and Oleg Timofeyev.
For tickets or information, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/2795405 ••
Cystic fibrosis benefit on Feb. 11
The Harvey Family Breathe Hope Cure Foundation will hold a benefit for cystic fibrosis on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia Ballroom, 2014 Hornig Road. Tickets cost $40. There will be an open bar, buffet, DJ, door prizes, 50/50 and Chinese auction.
Call Patty at 215-622-5170 or email HarveyBHCF@gmail.com ••
O’Neill has information on scholarships
The deadline is Feb. 24 for high school seniors to apply for one of 50 city-sponsored college scholarships.
Scholarship awards are $1,000 for each academic year for four consecutive years of full-time enrollment in participating, accredited four-year bachelor degree programs.
For an application or more information, call or visit O’Neill’s offices at 7522 Castor Ave. (215-685-0438); 432 Rhawn St. (215-685-6431); FOP Lodge 5 headquarters, 11630 Caroline Road (215-437-9167); Bustleton Avenue and Bowler Street, above the 7th Police District (215-685-0432); and 562 City Hall (215-MU6-3422). ••
MLK murder lecture at NE Regional Library
Historian, author and librarian Steven Wright will present The Mysterious Murder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave.
The program will explore controversies surrounding King’s death, such as who fired the fatal shot, where was the shot fired, did the accused assassin have any accomplices and was the accused assassin the actual murderer.
Call 215-685-0522. ••
Education and resource fair in Mayfair
City Controller Alan Butkovitz will hold an education and resource fair on Friday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Also participating will be Councilman Bobby Henon, state Sen. Tina Tartaglione, state Rep. John Taylor and the office of U.S. Rep. Bob Brady.
The event will feature senior fraud tips, housing counseling, credit counseling, retirement planning, food, refreshments and raffles.
For more information, call 215-686-8896. ••
Designer Bag Bingo at St. Martin’s
St. Martin of Tours School, 5701 Loretto Ave., will host Designer Bag Bingo on Friday, Feb. 24. Doors open at 6 p.m., with bingo beginning at 7. The cost is $30. There will be a 50/50 and a tombola table.
For more information, call 215-744-0444 or email skedra@stmartinoftoursphila.org ••
Canasta lessons at KleinLife
KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave., will host a series that teaches the card game canasta. The lessons will be conducted on Mondays, Feb. 13, 20 and 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $20.
Call 215-698-7300 or visit kleinlife.org ••
Bus trip to Tropicana
Holy Innocents Catholic Church is sponsoring a trip to the Tropicana Casino on Sunday, Feb. 19.
A bus will depart the church, at L Street and Hunting Park Avenue, at 9 a.m. The bus will depart the Tropicana at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $32 and is due by Feb. 12. All guests receive $25 in slot cash.
To reserve a seat, call Cindy at 215-535-2740. ••
KleinLife sponsoring upcoming trips to Atlantic City, Kentucky and more
KleinLife is sponsoring a number of upcoming day and overnight trips.
On Friday, March 10, there will be a bus tour led by Michael Schatz of present and former Jewish neighborhoods of Elkins Park, Oxford Circle and West Oak Lane and Beth Sholom Synagogue, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. There will be a box lunch KleinLife. Cost for the trip is $50.
On Wednesday, March 29, there will be a trip to Resorts Casino & Film Festival in Atlantic City. Participants will view award-winning short films presented by the Garden State Film Festival. The trip also includes a $25 slot bonus and round-trip deluxe bus transportation. Cost is $28.
From June 12-16, there will be a five-day, four-night trip to Louisville, Kentucky. The trip will include a dinner cruise aboard the Spirit of Jefferson, a guided tour of the city of Louisville, a tour of Churchill Downs and admission to the Kentucky Derby Museum, a tour and bourbon tasting at Heaven Hill Distilleries, a visit to the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Somerset County. The cost is $723 per person (double occupancy, single supplement $215).
From Sept. 11-13, there will be a trip to Lake George, New York. The trip will include a visit to the Lake George Village, a boat cruise on Lake George, a visit to Prospect Mountain with a 110-mile view and a paint and sip workshop. The cost is $600 per person (double occupancy, single supplement $100).
For additional details and reservations, contact Andrea Kimelheim at 215-698-7300, Ext. 176 or email akimelheim@kleinlife.org ••
State representative calls for action on Real ID issue
State Rep. Ed Neilson (D-174th dist.) applauded Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative leaders in the House and Senate for seeking an extension to give the state time to comply with the federal REAL ID requirements.
Pennsylvania driver’s licenses and identification cards will soon no longer be accepted to gain entry at semi-restricted federal buildings, nuclear power plants and military bases due to noncompliance with the enhanced security standards set out by the federal law, which was passed in 2005 based on recommendations from the 9/11 Commission.
According to a report from the nonpartisan crime prevention education charity Keeping IDentities Safe, there are 257 federal buildings in the state that may be subjected to REAL ID enforcement.
In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Wolf and legislative leaders in both chambers requested an extension to give the commonwealth time to resolve compliance issues.
“Repercussions from our state’s noncompliance with these security standards will soon be interfering with the lives of Pennsylvanians and it will only get worse,” Neilson said. “We need to fix this and we need to fix this now. The only way to do that is by repealing the noncompliance legislation the General Assembly passed in 2012.”
Neilson introduced H.B. 150, which would repeal the REAL ID Nonparticipation Act. Identical legislation also is in the process of being introduced in the Senate by Sen. Kim Ward.
“The General Assembly has a bad habit of waiting until the last possible moment to address obvious issues staring us down from the not-too-distant future. While an extension will certainly help as we look to resolve this mess, a legislative fix is needed,” Neilson said. “I am glad Sen. Ward is also focused on resolving the underlying noncompliance issue. The safety and security of our citizens is not a partisan issue; together, I am optimistic that we can resolve this situation.” ••
Pantano dance party at Cannstatter’s
Vision for Equality is sponsoring Bob Pantano’s Dance Party on Friday, March 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cannstatter’s, 9130 Academy Road.
The cost is $35, or $300 for a table of 10. The evening will include roast beef, salads, beer, soda, raffle baskets, silent auction and dancing to music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Vision for Equality supports people with intellectual disabilities and autism and their families. Call 267-702-1601 or visit visionforequality.org ••
Bowling fundraiser for hemophilia is Feb. 25
The Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes, 3081 Holme Ave. The cost is $20 per bowler or $100 for a lane of 6 bowlers, and includes a slice of pizza, a beverage, a bag of chips, shoe rental and unlimited bowling.
For registration or questions, email LindsayF@HemophiliaSupport.Org, call 484-445-4282 or visit hemophiliasupport.org/events-bowling.html ••
Comedy show at Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus at 9617 James St. in Torresdale will host a night of comedy on Feb. 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 8. The show will be hosted by Chip Chantry and feature Chris Rich and Norm Klar.
Tickets are $40 and include open bar, buffet and show. For tickets, call 215-364-2130. ••
