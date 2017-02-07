Around Town: Feb. 8, 2016

Mu­sic­al show at Shaare Shamay­im

The Mul­ti­cul­tur­al Arts Ex­change will present Duo Zingaresca on Sat­urday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at Con­greg­a­tions of Shaare Shamay­im, 9768 Ver­ree Road in Bustleton. There will be per­form­ances of clas­sic­al, Rus­si­an and roma (gypsy) song and dance. The en­ter­tain­ers will be Vadim Kolpakov and Oleg Timofeyev.

For tick­ets or in­form­a­tion, vis­it brown­pa­per­tick­ets.com/event/2795405 ••

Cyst­ic fibrosis be­ne­fit on Feb. 11

The Har­vey Fam­ily Breathe Hope Cure Found­a­tion will hold a be­ne­fit for cyst­ic fibrosis on Sat­urday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Phil­adelphia Ball­room, 2014 Horn­ig Road. Tick­ets cost $40. There will be an open bar, buf­fet, DJ, door prizes, 50/50 and Chinese auc­tion.

Call Patty at 215-622-5170 or email Har­veyB­H­CF@gmail.com ••

O’Neill has in­form­a­tion on schol­ar­ships

The dead­line is Feb. 24 for high school seni­ors to ap­ply for one of 50 city-sponsored col­lege schol­ar­ships.

Schol­ar­ship awards are $1,000 for each aca­dem­ic year for four con­sec­ut­ive years of full-time en­roll­ment in par­ti­cip­at­ing, ac­cred­ited four-year bach­el­or de­gree pro­grams.

For an ap­plic­a­tion or more in­form­a­tion, call or vis­it O’Neill’s of­fices at 7522 Castor Ave. (215-685-0438); 432 Rhawn St. (215-685-6431); FOP Lodge 5 headquar­ters, 11630 Car­oline Road (215-437-9167); Bustleton Av­en­ue and Bowl­er Street, above the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict (215-685-0432); and 562 City Hall (215-MU6-3422). ••

MLK murder lec­ture at NE Re­gion­al Lib­rary

His­tor­i­an, au­thor and lib­rar­i­an Steven Wright will present The Mys­ter­i­ous Murder of Dr. Mar­tin Luth­er King Jr. on Tues­day, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. at North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave.

The pro­gram will ex­plore con­tro­ver­sies sur­round­ing King’s death, such as who fired the fatal shot, where was the shot fired, did the ac­cused as­sas­sin have any ac­com­plices and was the ac­cused as­sas­sin the ac­tu­al mur­der­er.

Call 215-685-0522. ••

Edu­ca­tion and re­source fair in May­fair

City Con­trol­ler Alan Butkovitz will hold an edu­ca­tion and re­source fair on Fri­day, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. Also par­ti­cip­at­ing will be Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on, state Sen. Tina Tartagli­one, state Rep. John Taylor and the of­fice of U.S. Rep. Bob Brady.

The event will fea­ture seni­or fraud tips, hous­ing coun­sel­ing, cred­it coun­sel­ing, re­tire­ment plan­ning, food, re­fresh­ments and raffles.

For more in­form­a­tion, call 215-686-8896. ••

De­sign­er Bag Bingo at St. Mar­tin’s

St. Mar­tin of Tours School, 5701 Lor­etto Ave., will host De­sign­er Bag Bingo on Fri­day, Feb. 24. Doors open at 6 p.m., with bingo be­gin­ning at 7. The cost is $30. There will be a 50/50 and a tombola table.

For more in­form­a­tion, call 215-744-0444 or email skedra@stmartinof­toursphila.org ••

Ca­nasta les­sons at Klein­Life

Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave., will host a series that teaches the card game ca­nasta. The les­sons will be con­duc­ted on Mondays, Feb. 13, 20 and 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $20.

Call 215-698-7300 or vis­it klein­life.org ••

Bus trip to Trop­ic­ana

Holy In­no­cents Cath­ol­ic Church is spon­sor­ing a trip to the Trop­ic­ana Casino on Sunday, Feb. 19.

A bus will de­part the church, at L Street and Hunt­ing Park Av­en­ue, at 9 a.m. The bus will de­part the Trop­ic­ana at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $32 and is due by Feb. 12. All guests re­ceive $25 in slot cash.

To re­serve a seat, call Cindy at 215-535-2740. ••

Klein­Life spon­sor­ing up­com­ing trips to At­lantic City, Ken­tucky and more

Klein­Life is spon­sor­ing a num­ber of up­com­ing day and overnight trips.

On Fri­day, March 10, there will be a bus tour led by Mi­chael Schatz of present and former Jew­ish neigh­bor­hoods of Elkins Park, Ox­ford Circle and West Oak Lane and Beth Sho­lom Syn­agogue, de­signed by Frank Lloyd Wright. There will be a box lunch Klein­Life. Cost for the trip is $50.

On Wed­nes­day, March 29, there will be a trip to Re­sorts Casino & Film Fest­iv­al in At­lantic City. Par­ti­cipants will view award-win­ning short films presen­ted by the Garden State Film Fest­iv­al. The trip also in­cludes a $25 slot bo­nus and round-trip de­luxe bus trans­port­a­tion. Cost is $28.

From June 12-16, there will be a five-day, four-night trip to Louis­ville, Ken­tucky. The trip will in­clude a din­ner cruise aboard the Spir­it of Jef­fer­son, a guided tour of the city of Louis­ville, a tour of Churchill Downs and ad­mis­sion to the Ken­tucky Derby Mu­seum, a tour and bour­bon tast­ing at Heav­en Hill Dis­til­ler­ies, a vis­it to the Louis­ville Slug­ger Mu­seum and Fact­ory and the Flight 93 Na­tion­al Me­mori­al in Shanks­ville, Somer­set County. The cost is $723 per per­son (double oc­cu­pancy, single sup­ple­ment $215).

From Sept. 11-13, there will be a trip to Lake George, New York. The trip will in­clude a vis­it to the Lake George Vil­lage, a boat cruise on Lake George, a vis­it to Pro­spect Moun­tain with a 110-mile view and a paint and sip work­shop. The cost is $600 per per­son (double oc­cu­pancy, single sup­ple­ment $100).

For ad­di­tion­al de­tails and re­ser­va­tions, con­tact An­drea Kimel­heim at 215-698-7300, Ext. 176 or email akimel­heim@klein­life.org ••

State rep­res­ent­at­ive calls for ac­tion on Real ID is­sue

State Rep. Ed Neilson (D-174th dist.) ap­plauded Gov. Tom Wolf and le­gis­lat­ive lead­ers in the House and Sen­ate for seek­ing an ex­ten­sion to give the state time to com­ply with the fed­er­al REAL ID re­quire­ments.

Pennsylvania driver’s li­censes and iden­ti­fic­a­tion cards will soon no longer be ac­cep­ted to gain entry at semi-re­stric­ted fed­er­al build­ings, nuc­le­ar power plants and mil­it­ary bases due to non­com­pli­ance with the en­hanced se­cur­ity stand­ards set out by the fed­er­al law, which was passed in 2005 based on re­com­mend­a­tions from the 9/11 Com­mis­sion.

Ac­cord­ing to a re­port from the non­par­tis­an crime pre­ven­tion edu­ca­tion char­ity Keep­ing IDen­tit­ies Safe, there are 257 fed­er­al build­ings in the state that may be sub­jec­ted to REAL ID en­force­ment.

In a let­ter to the De­part­ment of Home­land Se­cur­ity, Wolf and le­gis­lat­ive lead­ers in both cham­bers re­ques­ted an ex­ten­sion to give the com­mon­wealth time to re­solve com­pli­ance is­sues.

“Re­per­cus­sions from our state’s non­com­pli­ance with these se­cur­ity stand­ards will soon be in­ter­fer­ing with the lives of Pennsylvani­ans and it will only get worse,” Neilson said. “We need to fix this and we need to fix this now. The only way to do that is by re­peal­ing the non­com­pli­ance le­gis­la­tion the Gen­er­al As­sembly passed in 2012.”

Neilson in­tro­duced H.B. 150, which would re­peal the REAL ID Non­par­ti­cip­a­tion Act. Identic­al le­gis­la­tion also is in the pro­cess of be­ing in­tro­duced in the Sen­ate by Sen. Kim Ward.

“The Gen­er­al As­sembly has a bad habit of wait­ing un­til the last pos­sible mo­ment to ad­dress ob­vi­ous is­sues star­ing us down from the not-too-dis­tant fu­ture. While an ex­ten­sion will cer­tainly help as we look to re­solve this mess, a le­gis­lat­ive fix is needed,” Neilson said. “I am glad Sen. Ward is also fo­cused on resolv­ing the un­der­ly­ing non­com­pli­ance is­sue. The safety and se­cur­ity of our cit­izens is not a par­tis­an is­sue; to­geth­er, I am op­tim­ist­ic that we can re­solve this situ­ation.” ••

Pantano dance party at Cannstat­ter’s

Vis­ion for Equal­ity is spon­sor­ing Bob Pantano’s Dance Party on Fri­day, March 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cannstat­ter’s, 9130 Academy Road.

The cost is $35, or $300 for a table of 10. The even­ing will in­clude roast beef, salads, beer, soda, raffle bas­kets, si­lent auc­tion and dan­cing to mu­sic from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Vis­ion for Equal­ity sup­ports people with in­tel­lec­tu­al dis­ab­il­it­ies and aut­ism and their fam­il­ies. Call 267-702-1601 or vis­it vis­ion­fore­qual­ity.org ••

Bowl­ing fun­draiser for he­mo­phil­ia is Feb. 25

The East­ern Pennsylvania Chapter of the Na­tion­al He­mo­phil­ia Found­a­tion will hold a fun­draiser on Sat­urday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Thun­der­bird Lanes, 3081 Holme Ave. The cost is $20 per bowl­er or $100 for a lane of 6 bowl­ers, and in­cludes a slice of pizza, a bever­age, a bag of chips, shoe rent­al and un­lim­ited bowl­ing.

For re­gis­tra­tion or ques­tions, email Lind­sayF@He­mo­phil­i­aSup­port.Org, call 484-445-4282 or vis­it he­mo­phil­i­asup­port.org/events-bowl­ing.html ••

Com­edy show at Knights of Colum­bus

The Knights of Colum­bus at 9617 James St. in Tor­res­dale will host a night of com­edy on Feb. 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show start­ing at 8. The show will be hos­ted by Chip Chantry and fea­ture Chris Rich and Norm Klar.

Tick­ets are $40 and in­clude open bar, buf­fet and show. For tick­ets, call 215-364-2130. ••

