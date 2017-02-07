8th district officers honored

Members of the 8th Police District Advisory Council honored Officer Dimitrios Loizos as Officer of the Month for December during the council’s monthly meeting last Thursday.
Loizos recovered a loaded handgun from an unlicensed man following a car accident on Dec. 1.
The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. at Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road. When Loizos arrived at the scene, he found that one of the motorists, Warrant Rouse, was allegedly in possession of a silver .22-caliber revolver with a partially obliterated serial number. It was loaded with six live rounds. Rouse, 50, was allegedly in possession of six additional live rounds.
When Loizos investigated the serial number through a firearms database, he found no registered owner of the weapon. Rouse did not have a permit to carry a firearm. He was arrested and charged with felony firearms violations including possession by a former convict, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number and carrying a firearm without a license. He was further charged with the misdemeanor carrying a firearm on a public street in Philadelphia. ••
