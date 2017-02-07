8th district officers honored

Mem­bers of the 8th Po­lice Dis­trict Ad­vis­ory Coun­cil honored Of­ficer Di­mitri­os Loizos as Of­ficer of the Month for Decem­ber dur­ing the coun­cil’s monthly meet­ing last Thursday.

Loizos re­covered a loaded hand­gun from an un­li­censed man fol­low­ing a car ac­ci­dent on Dec. 1.

The crash oc­curred at about 10:30 p.m. at Grant Av­en­ue and Blue Grass Road. When Loizos ar­rived at the scene, he found that one of the mo­tor­ists, War­rant Rouse, was al­legedly in pos­ses­sion of a sil­ver .22-caliber re­volver with a par­tially ob­lit­er­ated seri­al num­ber. It was loaded with six live rounds. Rouse, 50, was al­legedly in pos­ses­sion of six ad­di­tion­al live rounds.

When Loizos in­vest­ig­ated the seri­al num­ber through a fire­arms data­base, he found no re­gistered own­er of the weapon. Rouse did not have a per­mit to carry a fire­arm. He was ar­res­ted and charged with felony fire­arms vi­ol­a­tions in­clud­ing pos­ses­sion by a former con­vict, pos­sess­ing a fire­arm with an altered seri­al num­ber and car­ry­ing a fire­arm without a li­cense. He was fur­ther charged with the mis­de­mean­or car­ry­ing a fire­arm on a pub­lic street in Phil­adelphia. ••

