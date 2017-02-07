$3.3 million worth of heroin seized in Burholme

The Phil­adelphia Dis­trict At­tor­ney’s Dan­ger­ous Drug Of­fend­ers Unit in part­ner­ship with Phil­adelphia Po­lice and the Drug En­force­ment Ad­min­is­tra­tion ar­res­ted three people in con­nec­tion with the traf­fick­ing of $3.3 mil­lion worth of heroin in the North­east’s Burholme sec­tion on Jan. 24.

Agents re­covered 13 kilo­grams of the drug mostly from in­side a home on the 7100 block of Bing­ham St. They con­tin­ue to in­vest­ig­ate the ori­gin of the drugs but be­lieve at least three kilos were destined for sale in the New York City area.

Dis­trict At­tor­ney Seth Wil­li­ams and As­sist­ant DA Melissa Fran­cis, who heads the Dan­ger­ous Drug Of­fend­ers Unit, an­nounced the ar­rests dur­ing a Feb. 2 news con­fer­ence.

The bust res­ul­ted from on­go­ing sur­veil­lance of the home, where they saw Gher­al Al­varez-Mer­cedes, 30, enter and exit. Of­ficers fol­lowed him in a car to the area of Al­gon and Magee av­en­ues where they watched him meet an un­known man and place a small white box in his car. The agents stopped Al­varez-Mer­cedes’ car a short dis­tance away and found three kilo­grams in the white box. They later iden­ti­fied the oth­er sus­pect as Jo­hel Pas­cal-Mateo, 27, a Domin­ic­an who had entered the United States il­leg­ally, ac­cord­ing to Wil­li­ams.

While agents were con­duct­ing the car stop, oth­ers stayed at the house and watched Zamary L. Roldan, 27, exit the prop­erty with an in­fant, di­aper bag, hand bag and con­tain­er. She al­lowed in­vest­ig­at­ors to search her car, which con­tained four pack­ets of heroin and $5,000 cash. The con­tain­er she had car­ried to the car con­tained an ad­di­tion­al eight kilo­grams of heroin.

In­side the home, agents found an­oth­er half-kilo of heroin along with scales, pack­aging ma­ter­i­als, ledger books, pass­ports for Al­varez-Mer­cedes and Roldan and 13 coun­ter­feit $100 bills.

The total quant­ity of drugs amoun­ted to one the largest heroin busts in the city’s his­tory and the single largest in the his­tory of the Dan­ger­ous Drug Of­fend­ers Unit, Fran­cis said. In the last two years part­ner­ing with the DEA, the unit has seized 40 kilos of heroin, 14 kilos of fentanyl and 80 pounds of crys­tal meth from traf­fick­ers. The Dan­ger­ous Drug Of­fend­ers Unit is a part­ner­ship between the DA’s of­fice and Phil­adelphia po­lice. ••

