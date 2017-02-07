15th district honors officers, businesses at ceremony

Com­munity lead­ers in the 15th Po­lice Dis­trict thanked two of­ficers and four busi­nesses for their pub­lic ser­vice dur­ing an an­nu­al awards ban­quet on Jan. 30 at the Ta­cony May­fair Sons of Italy Club.

Of­ficers Robert Bakos and John Lee were named Of­ficers of the Year for 2016, while Friends Hos­pit­al, Av­en­ue Chiro­pract­ic and Lorenzo’s Cafe and Es­presso earned Busi­ness of the Year awards. In ad­di­tion, Barbera Auto­land re­ceived the 2016 Spe­cial Re­cog­ni­tion Award.

City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on, City Con­trol­ler Alan Butkovitz and state Reps. John Taylor, Jason Dawkins and Jared So­lomon presen­ted each of the awardees with city and state cita­tions re­cog­niz­ing their ac­com­plish­ments. 15th Po­lice Dis­trict Ad­vis­ory Coun­cil Pres­id­ent Joe Valeece and the dis­trict’s com­mand­ing of­ficer, Capt. An­thony Luca, awar­ded cus­tom en­graved plaques to the win­ners.

Four more po­lice of­ficers — Steph­en Bur­goon, Joanne Kitz, An­thony Manes and Mat­thew Nodiff — also took home some hard­ware as Of­ficers of the Month for Decem­ber.

In an award nom­in­a­tion memo, Sgt. Wil­li­am Schmid of the dis­trict’s 5-squad wrote that Bakos and Lee jointly logged 78 ma­jor crime ar­rests, nine ad­di­tion­al ar­rests for fire­arms vi­ol­a­tions, 383 vehicle in­vest­ig­a­tions and 370 ped­es­tri­an in­vest­ig­a­tions. They were the first re­spon­ders for 528 po­lice ra­dio calls. Bakos and Lee used only two sick days dur­ing the cal­en­dar year.

The Busi­ness of the Year win­ners were each nom­in­ated by Com­munity Re­la­tions Of­ficer Mat­thew Cros­son for their unique con­tri­bu­tions to po­lice re­lated pro­grams and activ­it­ies in the dis­trict’s three geo­graph­ic Po­lice Ser­vice Areas.

Friends Hos­pit­al was re­cog­nized for PSA-1 in the south­ern end of the dis­trict.

“They are al­ways will­ing to donate food, money or snacks to events be­ing held in the com­munity,” Cros­son wrote. “Their com­munity li­ais­on, Lynn M. Truszkowski, al­ways stops in the dis­trict (sta­tion) to check in with the of­ficers just to have a friendly con­ver­sa­tion, drop off some snacks or check to see if her ser­vices are needed in any way.”

Av­en­ue Chiro­pract­ic was the honoree for PSA-2, which en­com­passes May­fair, Ta­cony and Wissi­nom­ing. Last year, pro­pri­et­or Ann Mar­ie Mul­doon cre­ated the Po­lice Com­fort Busi­ness pro­gram where stores place a ded­ic­ated plac­ard in their win­dows to identi­fy them­selves as a po­lice-friendly busi­ness. Patrol cops are wel­come to step in­side dur­ing their breaks for a bottle of wa­ter or cup of cof­fee and to get some re­lief from ex­treme weath­er con­di­tions. In ad­di­tion, Mul­doon or­gan­ized and as­sisted in char­it­able events throughout the year in­clud­ing a sneak­er drive, Toys for Tots and po­lice func­tions.

In the north­ern end of the dis­trict, PSA-3, Lorenzo’s Cafe and Es­presso earned the Busi­ness of the Year award. Pro­pri­et­ors Mike and Lisa hos­ted the dis­trict’s Cof­fee with a Cop pub­lic out­reach event. Sep­ar­ately, they donated their time to serve more than 100 meals to of­ficers dur­ing a po­lice ap­pre­ci­ation day. In ad­di­tion, they hos­ted a fun­draiser for an of­ficer whose son passed away.

Des­pite be­ing loc­ated in the 2nd Po­lice Dis­trict, Barbera Auto­land was a big donor for the 15th PDAC in 2016. Not­ably, the busi­ness bought 2,500 cus­tom­ized key­chains for the dis­trict’s Lock It Up auto theft pre­ven­tion pro­gram, which en­cour­ages mo­tor­ists not to leave their cars un­locked and un­at­ten­ded. Po­lice and PDAC mem­bers dis­trib­ute the key­chains for free throughout the com­munity.

The Decem­ber Of­ficer of the Month awards went to Bur­goon, Kitz, Manes and Nodiff in re­cog­ni­tion of their team­work in nab­bing a man sus­pec­ted of com­mit­ting a series of com­mer­cial rob­ber­ies. Us­ing sur­veil­lance im­ages, ar­rest re­cords and vic­tim com­plaints, the of­ficers iden­ti­fied the sus­pect and were able to link him to the Dec. 22 rob­bery of a Lower May­fair Wawa. Un­der in­ter­rog­a­tion by de­tect­ives, the sus­pect ad­mit­ted to com­mit­ting nine ad­di­tion­al hold-ups, mostly in­volving con­veni­ence stores. ••

