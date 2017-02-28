Woodhaven Road crash claims life of one, injures two children

A dis­abled minivan and dis­trac­ted driv­ing led to a high-speed crash that claimed the life of one man and in­jured three oth­er people, in­clud­ing twin 2-year-old girls, on Wood­haven Road on Feb. 21, Phil­adelphia po­lice said.

The ac­ci­dent happened just be­fore 1 p.m. in the west­bound lanes of the ex­press­way and in­volved three vehicles. A short time earli­er, a 2006 Chrysler Town and Coun­try minivan broke down in the left lane and be­came stran­ded there. The front seat pas­sen­ger, 27-year-old Den­nis Al­ex­an­der, ex­ited the van and went to the front of the vehicle to in­spect the en­gine com­part­ment.

Mean­while, a 2015 Honda Ac­cord was trav­el­ing west­bound in the left lane. The driver, a 30-year-old man, later told po­lice that he be­came dis­trac­ted by something in his car. When his eyes re­turned to the road, he spot­ted the minivan ob­struct­ing his path.

He tried to swerve in­to the cen­ter lane to avoid the dis­abled van, but the cen­ter lane was also oc­cu­pied. The Honda col­lided with a 2010 Subaru Im­preza, then ri­co­cheted in­to the rear of the Chrysler, which lurched for­ward and struck Al­ex­an­der, who was pour­ing coolant in­to the van’s ra­di­at­or.

Al­ex­an­der, of the 3300 block of Rand St. in Kens­ing­ton, tumbled to the as­phalt, suffered head trauma and was un­con­scious when po­lice ar­rived. He was hos­pit­al­ized in crit­ic­al con­di­tion and died shortly after 11 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Three oth­ers were in­side the Chrysler at the time. The driver, a 28-year-old wo­man, com­plained of neck and back pain and was taken to Aria-Jef­fer­son Health’s Tor­res­dale cam­pus. Twin girls, age 2, were sit­ting in child safety seats. One girl suffered head trauma and lost con­scious­ness. Her sis­ter may have broken a leg. Both were taken to Aria-Tor­res­dale in ser­i­ous con­di­tion, and then trans­ferred to St. Chris­toph­er’s Hos­pit­al for Chil­dren.

The driver of the Subaru, a 48-year-old man, was alone and did not com­plain of in­jur­ies. The driver of the Honda may have broken his hip and leg. He was taken to Hahne­mann Uni­versity Hos­pit­al for treat­ment.

No crim­in­al charges have been filed in the case. Po­lice con­tin­ue to in­vest­ig­ate the cir­cum­stances of the crash. ••

