White, Clarke debate sanctuary cities policies

State Rep. Mar­tina White (R-170th dist.) re­spon­ded to a let­ter from City Coun­cil Pres­id­ent Dar­rell Clarke, re­ject­ing his re­quest that she re­verse her po­s­i­tion op­pos­ing sanc­tu­ary cit­ies.

In the let­ter, she wrote that, when a mu­ni­cip­al­ity re­fuses to co­oper­ate with fed­er­al au­thor­it­ies on even the worst crim­in­als, cit­izens are put in danger.

“There is no de­bate that il­leg­al ali­ens have harmed Amer­ic­ans,” she wrote.

White poin­ted to a 2011 Gov­ern­ment Ac­count­ab­il­ity Of­fice study on some 250,000 il­leg­al ali­ens in fed­er­al, state and loc­al pris­ons. Those pris­on­ers had been ar­res­ted nearly 1.7 mil­lion times and com­mit­ted 3 mil­lion of­fenses, av­er­aging about sev­en ar­rests and 12 of­fenses each.

“It troubles me to think of all the oth­er fam­il­ies that were dev­ast­ated be­cause an il­leg­al ali­en harmed their fam­ily but the per­pet­rat­or re­mained in this coun­try due to a sanc­tu­ary city policy. I’m con­fid­ent that num­ber has grown as more and more mu­ni­cip­al­it­ies have offered sanc­tu­ary for il­leg­al im­mig­rants,” she wrote. “This lack of com­mu­nic­a­tion and co­oper­a­tion has res­ul­ted in real crimes against our cit­izens.”

White asked Clarke and oth­er Coun­cil mem­bers to en­cour­age Ken­ney to aban­don his sanc­tu­ary city policy and to up­hold fed­er­al law so Phil­adelphia does not lose state or fed­er­al fund­ing.

“The solu­tion is simple, al­low Phil­adelphia em­ploy­ees to co­oper­ate and com­mu­nic­ate with fed­er­al of­fi­cials in re­gard to il­leg­al im­mig­rants who are un­der ar­rest for a crim­in­al of­fense,” she wrote. ••

