Vandals destroy grave markers at NE Jewish cemetery

A North­east Phil­adelphia Jew­ish cemetery has be­come the latest touch­stone in a na­tion­al dia­logue about re­li­gious and cul­tur­al tol­er­ance after van­dals toppled more than 100 grave mark­ers there early Sunday.

A vis­it­or to Mount Car­mel Cemetery, at Frank­ford and Chel­ten­ham av­en­ues, dis­covered the dam­age that morn­ing and re­por­ted it to po­lice. By Monday af­ter­noon, me­dia re­ports of the in­cid­ent had promp­ted Pres­id­ent Don­ald Trump’s press sec­ret­ary, Sean Spicer, to de­clare Trump’s con­dem­na­tion of the act dur­ing a White House news con­fer­ence.

“The pres­id­ent con­tin­ues to be deeply dis­ap­poin­ted and con­cerned by the re­ports of van­dal­ism at Jew­ish cemeter­ies,” Spicer said while read­ing from a prin­ted state­ment. “The cow­ardly de­struc­tion in Phil­adelphia this week­end comes on top of sim­il­ar ac­counts from Mis­souri and threats made to Jew­ish Com­munity Cen­ters around the coun­try. The pres­id­ent con­tin­ues to con­demn these and any oth­er form of anti-semit­ic hate­ful acts in the strongest terms. … No one in Amer­ica should feel afraid to fol­low the re­li­gion of their choos­ing freely and openly.”

Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Josh Sha­piro, May­or Jim Ken­ney and nu­mer­ous oth­er elec­ted of­fi­cials also is­sued state­ments con­demning the van­dal­ism.

On Tues­day, state Rep. Jared So­lomon, whose dis­trict in­cludes the cemetery, hos­ted a gath­er­ing of law­makers, po­lice and com­munity lead­ers at the site to demon­strate unity and dis­cuss ef­forts to re­pair the dam­age.

“Our hearts go out to the fam­il­ies who had to hear about this hor­rible news,” So­lomon said. “All of us sup­port the po­lice and law en­force­ment in bring­ing the per­pet­rat­ors of this hor­rible act to justice as soon as pos­sible. … We are united as ever and we will rise above this. To­geth­er we will not only tol­er­ate di­versity in the neigh­bor­hood, we will em­brace it.”

Capt. An­thony Luca, com­mand­er of the Phil­adelphia po­lice’s 15th dis­trict, said that a re­l­at­ive of one of the people bur­ied at Mount Car­mel dis­covered the toppled stones on Sunday morn­ing. In­vest­ig­at­ors fig­ure the van­dal­ism had oc­curred after mid­night.

Po­lice coun­ted more than 100 toppled grave mark­ers in an ini­tial as­sess­ment. Some in the Jew­ish com­munity have re­portedly cited a much great­er num­ber of sev­er­al hun­dred. Na­omi Adler, CEO of the Jew­ish Fed­er­a­tion of Great­er Phil­adelphia, said on Tues­day that vo­lun­teers have been walk­ing the grounds of the cemetery and map­ping the dam­aged stones.

“We’ve had calls from all over the coun­try and as far as Is­rael from people ask­ing about (the graves of) their fam­ily mem­bers,” Adler said.

City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on, whose 6th dis­trict in­cludes the cemetery and neigh­bor­ing Wissi­nom­ing Park, said that mem­bers of the city’s build­ing trades uni­ons have vo­lun­teered to help with the cleanup, while the Elec­tri­cians Loc­al 98 has pledged to in­stall new se­cur­ity equip­ment to de­ter fu­ture van­dal­ism there.

“It’s a sad day, a cow­ardly act of van­dal­ism,” Hen­on said. “To de­sec­rate a fi­nal rest­ing place is not what we ex­pect. … The anti-semit­ism that is go­ing on around this na­tion does not be­long any­where.”

Po­lice have clas­si­fied the in­cid­ent as “in­sti­tu­tion­al van­dal­ism” rather than a “hate crime” in the ab­sence of evid­ence re­gard­ing the spe­cif­ic mo­tiv­a­tions of the uniden­ti­fied cul­prits, Luca said. But au­thor­it­ies have also noted that non-Jew­ish cemeter­ies oc­cupy each of the three oth­er street corners at Frank­ford and Chel­ten­ham. Yet, the van­dals ap­par­ently tar­geted only Mount Car­mel.

“What we saw here on Sunday is not new,” said Nancy Bar­on-Baer, re­gion­al dir­ect­or of the Anti-De­fam­a­tion League in Phil­adelphia, “but it’s har­row­ing, anxi­ety pro­du­cing and something no one should have to see.”

Bar­on-Baer ad­ded that the in­cid­ent un­der­scores the need for people to re­port any sus­pec­ted in­tim­id­a­tion when they wit­ness it.

“It’s im­port­ant for people to know they can go to the po­lice and that hate crimes are prop­erly re­por­ted,” she said.

“The bot­tom line is if there’s hatred to­ward one group, there could be hatred to­ward oth­ers,” said M.B. Kanis, com­mand­er of the Driz­in-Weiss Post of the Jew­ish War Vet­er­ans. “All of us work­ing to­geth­er can stop this, stop the hatred and bigotry.” ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.