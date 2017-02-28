Scout honors America’s Unknown Child

Dozens of people gathered on Sunday af­ter­noon in Fox Chase for a me­mori­al ser­vice mark­ing the 60th an­niversary of the death of Amer­ica’s Un­known Child, formerly known as the Boy in the Box.

Nich­olas Ker­schbaum, a Troop 522 Boy Scout who is the son of a re­tired Phil­adelphia po­lice of­ficer, has chosen the case of Amer­ica’s Un­known Child for his Eagle Scout Pro­ject. The 16-year-old from Delaware, a ju­ni­or at Salesian­um School, has pe­ti­tioned the Pennsylvania His­tor­ic­al and Mu­seum Com­mis­sion, seek­ing the erec­tion of a his­tor­ic­al mark­er on the 700 block of Susque­hanna Road, near the loc­a­tion where the boy’s re­mains were found.

Sup­port­ing the teen­ager is the Vidocq So­ci­ety, a private or­gan­iz­a­tion of law en­force­ment and forensic pro­fes­sion­als who try to crack tough cases.

On Feb. 26, 1957, Phil­adelphia Po­lice Of­ficer Elmer Palmer was dis­patched to then-rur­al Susque­hanna Road, where he dis­covered the body of a boy be­lieved to be about 4 years old. The boy was in a card­board box that once con­tained a bassin­et bought at the JC­Pen­ney at 69th and Chest­nut streets in Up­per Darby.

Since the time of his murder, no one has ever come for­ward to identi­fy the boy and the po­lice in­vest­ig­a­tion in­to his murder has nev­er been solved.

“The case it not closed,” Ker­schbaum said.

Ol­ney’s Mann Fu­ner­al Home bur­ied Amer­ica’s Un­known Child in Pot­ter’s Field along Dunks Ferry Road and as­sisted in his move to West Oak Lane’s Ivy Hill Cemetery.

“He’s now bur­ied with dig­nity and love,” Ker­schbaum said.

At Sunday’s ser­vice, Ker­schbaum had a dis­play that in­cluded a copy of the poster out­lining the crime, with Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Thomas J. Gib­bons ur­ging wit­nesses or any­one else with in­form­a­tion to call MU6-9700.

Many years later, the story was chron­icled on Amer­ica’s Most Wanted and dram­at­ized on Cold Case.

Bill Fleish­er, a re­tired FBI and U.S. Cus­toms agent and com­mis­sion­er of the Vidocq So­ci­ety, is still saddened by the boy’s death.

“His po­ten­tial was nev­er real­ized. His life was snuffed out by neg­lect or murder,” he said.

Fleish­er praises Ker­schbaum’s ef­forts.

“It warms my heart to see a young man think enough of Amer­ica’s Un­known Child. It’s a Her­culean ef­fort to get a state plaque. I’m very proud of him. He makes the Boy Scouts and young men look good,” he said.

Fleish­er re­mains hope­ful that the boy will be iden­ti­fied and a sus­pect named.

“We still get leads and have some pos­sible DNA of re­l­at­ives in the pipeline,” he said. “It’s go­ing to be DNA or someone com­ing for­ward.” ••

