Ryan’s big man happy he stayed in the game

Fred Taylor al­most gave up.

In­stead, he gave it his all.

Taylor is a seni­or on the Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School bas­ket­ball team, and des­pite lov­ing his sport more than al­most everything, he was go­ing to step away from the sport for someone he loves more than the game.

“I thought about quit­ting and work­ing to help my mom,” the 6-foot-8 cen­ter said. “I didn’t want to quit, but I thought it would help. I de­cided to keep play­ing. My mom is one of my biggest sup­port­ers, and we de­cided I’d keep play­ing.”

Good de­cision.

While Taylor didn’t have a pay­ing job, he did have work to do, help­ing the Raid­ers ad­vance to the Cath­ol­ic League semi­finals and their second con­sec­ut­ive trip to the Palestra.

Ry­an fell short of ad­van­cing to the fi­nals, fall­ing to Arch­bish­op Wood 75-66.

Taylor scored eight points, grabbed six re­bounds and blocked three shots in the loss. His team­mate Izai­ah Brock­ing­ton had a strong game, scor­ing 31 points. Ma­tiss Ku­lack­ovs­kis and Chris Pa­lantino each ad­ded 10.

The loss ended Ry­an’s bid for a Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship, but it still has a chance to ad­vance to the Class AAAAAA state tour­na­ment. For that right, the Raid­ers will meet Frank­ford on Thursday. The win­ner will be the third seed from Dis­trict 12.

Last year, the Raid­ers lost to Si­mon Gratz in the play-in game. Taylor will do everything he can to re­mind his team­mates of that.

“I think we came in think­ing we would win be­cause we’re the Cath­ol­ic League and we thought we were bet­ter,” Taylor said. “I hope we saw that the Pub­lic League is good, too. We are good, the Cath­ol­ic League is good and we are good, but you have to play hard be­cause any team that is play­ing (in March) is good and can win.”

Like al­ways, Taylor will be in his usu­al po­s­i­tion.

The Raid­ers have tal­en­ted de­fend­ers throughout their lineup, but they are es­pe­cially stingy to their op­pon­ents’ big guys. That’s be­cause Taylor is a hu­man eraser in the paint.

“I do a couple of things on de­fense,” Taylor said. “The first thing I do is make it as hard as pos­sible for guys to get in­to the paint. I don’t let them in, but if they do get in, they have to work really hard.

“Then, every re­bound is mine. That’s how I feel. As soon as someone takes a shot, I make sure to grab it. It’s my main job be­fore any­thing else, re­bound­ing and de­fense.”

While Taylor owns the paint, he’s will­ing to let a friend stay there.

“It’s good be­cause if someone gets by me, Ma­tiss is there and they won’t get by him,” Taylor said. “And if someone gets by him, I’ll be there. We work to­geth­er. Every­one works to­geth­er, but we’re both big guys who work to­geth­er. We both got to Ry­an last year, and we had a few classes to­geth­er. We’ve been friends ever since.”

Next year, Taylor will make new friends when he at­tends West Chester and con­tin­ues his bas­ket­ball ca­reer.

It was about a month ago when he ac­cep­ted an of­fer to play for the Golden Rams. Mak­ing the de­cision al­lowed him to fo­cus on his seni­or sea­son without the pres­sure of de­cid­ing where he’d go to col­lege. And ever since he com­mit­ted, he hasn’t had one doubt he made the right call.

“I felt like I be­long there,” Taylor said. “I loved everything about it and right away I knew I was at a place I really loved.”

Taylor is lean­ing to­ward ma­jor­ing in sports man­age­ment, but he hopes to someday have a job in pro sports, though he likely won’t de­clare a ma­jor un­til at least his sopho­more year.

If he doesn’t study sports man­age­ment, that doesn’t mean he won’t start out with a ca­reer in sports. And again, he’ll be do­ing it for mom.

“I would love to play over­seas after col­lege and make some money to take care of my mom,” Taylor said. “We are very close. We’ve al­ways had a bond. I want to do something for her.

“She was with me when I signed with West Chester and she was very happy. She didn’t take the smile off her face. She’s al­ways been my biggest sup­port­er, and I want to help sup­port her.”

And while he’d love to send her home money from play­ing bas­ket­ball, he’d also love to watch her cel­eb­rate as the Raid­ers climb the lad­der to a state cham­pi­on­ship.

“When I got to Ry­an, I didn’t know how good we’d be,” Taylor said. “It’s been bet­ter than I thought it would be. I hope we go far.” ••