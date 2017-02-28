Ryan’s big man happy he stayed in the game

Fred Taylor almost gave up.
Instead, he gave it his all.
Taylor is a senior on the Archbishop Ryan High School basketball team, and despite loving his sport more than almost everything, he was going to step away from the sport for someone he loves more than the game.
“I thought about quitting and working to help my mom,” the 6-foot-8 center said. “I didn’t want to quit, but I thought it would help. I decided to keep playing. My mom is one of my biggest supporters, and we decided I’d keep playing.”
Good decision.
While Taylor didn’t have a paying job, he did have work to do, helping the Raiders advance to the Catholic League semifinals and their second consecutive trip to the Palestra.
Ryan fell short of advancing to the finals, falling to Archbishop Wood 75-66.
Taylor scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots in the loss. His teammate Izaiah Brockington had a strong game, scoring 31 points. Matiss Kulackovskis and Chris Palantino each added 10.
The loss ended Ryan’s bid for a Catholic League championship, but it still has a chance to advance to the Class AAAAAA state tournament. For that right, the Raiders will meet Frankford on Thursday. The winner will be the third seed from District 12.
Last year, the Raiders lost to Simon Gratz in the play-in game. Taylor will do everything he can to remind his teammates of that.
“I think we came in thinking we would win because we’re the Catholic League and we thought we were better,” Taylor said. “I hope we saw that the Public League is good, too. We are good, the Catholic League is good and we are good, but you have to play hard because any team that is playing (in March) is good and can win.”
Like always, Taylor will be in his usual position.
The Raiders have talented defenders throughout their lineup, but they are especially stingy to their opponents’ big guys. That’s because Taylor is a human eraser in the paint.
“I do a couple of things on defense,” Taylor said. “The first thing I do is make it as hard as possible for guys to get into the paint. I don’t let them in, but if they do get in, they have to work really hard.
“Then, every rebound is mine. That’s how I feel. As soon as someone takes a shot, I make sure to grab it. It’s my main job before anything else, rebounding and defense.”
While Taylor owns the paint, he’s willing to let a friend stay there.
“It’s good because if someone gets by me, Matiss is there and they won’t get by him,” Taylor said. “And if someone gets by him, I’ll be there. We work together. Everyone works together, but we’re both big guys who work together. We both got to Ryan last year, and we had a few classes together. We’ve been friends ever since.”
Next year, Taylor will make new friends when he attends West Chester and continues his basketball career.
It was about a month ago when he accepted an offer to play for the Golden Rams. Making the decision allowed him to focus on his senior season without the pressure of deciding where he’d go to college. And ever since he committed, he hasn’t had one doubt he made the right call.
“I felt like I belong there,” Taylor said. “I loved everything about it and right away I knew I was at a place I really loved.”
Taylor is leaning toward majoring in sports management, but he hopes to someday have a job in pro sports, though he likely won’t declare a major until at least his sophomore year.
If he doesn’t study sports management, that doesn’t mean he won’t start out with a career in sports. And again, he’ll be doing it for mom.
“I would love to play overseas after college and make some money to take care of my mom,” Taylor said. “We are very close. We’ve always had a bond. I want to do something for her.
“She was with me when I signed with West Chester and she was very happy. She didn’t take the smile off her face. She’s always been my biggest supporter, and I want to help support her.”
And while he’d love to send her home money from playing basketball, he’d also love to watch her celebrate as the Raiders climb the ladder to a state championship.
“When I got to Ryan, I didn’t know how good we’d be,” Taylor said. “It’s been better than I thought it would be. I hope we go far.” ••