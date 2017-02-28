Winning at games? Tricky.
Winning at practice? Much harder.
The St. Hubert High School bowling team had a banner year, and that’s because the team didn’t have one bowler who could be heavily relied on.
They had five.
The leaders of the team were senior Tori Cross, juniors Michelle Morrissey, Shannon Lee and Regan McGinness, and sophomore Gabrielle Smith.
When you boast five of the best bowlers in the Catholic League, good things tend to happen.
“We make each other better, it’s healthy competition,” said Cross, the senior captain from Lexington Park.
“Everyone wants to be the best, but at the end of the day, we’re trying to make each other better. We cheer for each other and want to see everyone do well.”
They had a lot to cheer about.
The Bambies won their second consecutive Catholic League championship and this year they did it in style.
Bowling matches consist of four games. The Bambies won every game they played 4-0. They went a perfect 64-0 en route to winning the championship.
It was the first time in Catholic League history that a team, boys or girls, finished the season perfect.
Oh, they also did well individually, as five of the bowlers earned first team All-Catholic selections.
“It was so nerve wracking because every game we were worried we weren’t going to win,” said Lee, a Torresdale native. “It was a relief when we finally won. We wanted to finish perfect. It was great that we were able to.”
Winning was fun.
But winning together was even better.
The five girls didn’t know each other before they attended St. Hubert. But once they met, they realized they enjoyed hanging out together as much as they did knocking down strikes.
“We are all friends, we don’t go bowling together, but we hang out,” said Morrissey, a Fox Chase resident. “We got closer. I think whenever you have a season like this, when you win together, you become closer.”
When you have a team that runs roughshod over all of its competition, you’d probably think the members of the squad have been playing the sport forever.
Smith has been around the program since she was in fifth grade, when her sister, Erin, bowled for the Bambies.
“She taught me so much,” said Smith, of Mayfair. “I learned a lot by watching her and the rest of the girls. I’ve been around since then.”
Others are relative newcomers.
“I didn’t bowl until I got to high school,” said McGuinness, a Pine Valley resident. “The first time I bowled, I got maybe a 100. Now I’m in the 140 or 150 range. I think I got better because I practiced a lot and worked hard. I learned pretty quickly, and the other girls helped me get better whenever I needed help.”
“I bowled when I when I was younger a little, because my dad was a bowler,” Cross said. “He’s like my personal coach. I learned a lot from him and I learned a lot from our coach (Pat Hamill).
While four of the Bambies will return next year to compete for a third straight title, Cross will head to art school. Her goal is to become an interior designer.
“I have two (advanced placement) art classes, and I think that would be a great job because I like to be creative,” Cross said. “I’ll be back next year to watch them. They’re going to be good next year, and I’ll come to watch.”
She’ll also take many of the lessons she learned as the team captain to college with her. While she didn’t have to be a vocal leader to amp her team up, she definitely served an important role as the only senior on the squad.
“I think I learned to be less selfish,” Cross said. “I learned a lot about cheering on my teammates and helping each other. That’s what we all did.”
And while Cross is moving on, the other four will return in hopes of claiming a three-peat.
After all, they’re still enjoying the fruits of winning their second straight.
“A lot of people were happy for us, and we got recognized for winning,” Morrissey said. “It was on Facebook and a lot of people talked about it. It was fun to see everyone getting excited about it.
“We will practice hard and hopefully we can win it again next year.” ••