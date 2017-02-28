The St. Hubert bowl­ing team not only won the Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship, but five bowl­ers made All-Cath­ol­ic.

Win­ning at games? Tricky.

Win­ning at prac­tice? Much harder.

The St. Hubert High School bowl­ing team had a ban­ner year, and that’s be­cause the team didn’t have one bowl­er who could be heav­ily re­lied on.

They had five.

The lead­ers of the team were seni­or Tori Cross, ju­ni­ors Michelle Mor­ris­sey, Shan­non Lee and Regan Mc­Gin­ness, and sopho­more Gab­ri­elle Smith.

When you boast five of the best bowl­ers in the Cath­ol­ic League, good things tend to hap­pen.

“We make each oth­er bet­ter, it’s healthy com­pet­i­tion,” said Cross, the seni­or cap­tain from Lex­ing­ton Park.

“Every­one wants to be the best, but at the end of the day, we’re try­ing to make each oth­er bet­ter. We cheer for each oth­er and want to see every­one do well.”

They had a lot to cheer about.

The Bam­bies won their second con­sec­ut­ive Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship and this year they did it in style.

Bowl­ing matches con­sist of four games. The Bam­bies won every game they played 4-0. They went a per­fect 64-0 en route to win­ning the cham­pi­on­ship.

It was the first time in Cath­ol­ic League his­tory that a team, boys or girls, fin­ished the sea­son per­fect.

Oh, they also did well in­di­vidu­ally, as five of the bowl­ers earned first team All-Cath­ol­ic se­lec­tions.

“It was so nerve wrack­ing be­cause every game we were wor­ried we wer­en’t go­ing to win,” said Lee, a Tor­res­dale nat­ive. “It was a re­lief when we fi­nally won. We wanted to fin­ish per­fect. It was great that we were able to.”

Win­ning was fun.

But win­ning to­geth­er was even bet­ter.

The five girls didn’t know each oth­er be­fore they at­ten­ded St. Hubert. But once they met, they real­ized they en­joyed hanging out to­geth­er as much as they did knock­ing down strikes.

“We are all friends, we don’t go bowl­ing to­geth­er, but we hang out,” said Mor­ris­sey, a Fox Chase res­id­ent. “We got closer. I think whenev­er you have a sea­son like this, when you win to­geth­er, you be­come closer.”

When you have a team that runs rough­shod over all of its com­pet­i­tion, you’d prob­ably think the mem­bers of the squad have been play­ing the sport forever.

Smith has been around the pro­gram since she was in fifth grade, when her sis­ter, Erin, bowled for the Bam­bies.

“She taught me so much,” said Smith, of May­fair. “I learned a lot by watch­ing her and the rest of the girls. I’ve been around since then.”

Oth­ers are re­l­at­ive new­comers.

“I didn’t bowl un­til I got to high school,” said McGuin­ness, a Pine Val­ley res­id­ent. “The first time I bowled, I got maybe a 100. Now I’m in the 140 or 150 range. I think I got bet­ter be­cause I prac­ticed a lot and worked hard. I learned pretty quickly, and the oth­er girls helped me get bet­ter whenev­er I needed help.”

“I bowled when I when I was young­er a little, be­cause my dad was a bowl­er,” Cross said. “He’s like my per­son­al coach. I learned a lot from him and I learned a lot from our coach (Pat Hamill).

While four of the Bam­bies will re­turn next year to com­pete for a third straight title, Cross will head to art school. Her goal is to be­come an in­teri­or de­sign­er.

“I have two (ad­vanced place­ment) art classes, and I think that would be a great job be­cause I like to be cre­at­ive,” Cross said. “I’ll be back next year to watch them. They’re go­ing to be good next year, and I’ll come to watch.”

She’ll also take many of the les­sons she learned as the team cap­tain to col­lege with her. While she didn’t have to be a vo­cal lead­er to amp her team up, she def­in­itely served an im­port­ant role as the only seni­or on the squad.

“I think I learned to be less selfish,” Cross said. “I learned a lot about cheer­ing on my team­mates and help­ing each oth­er. That’s what we all did.”

And while Cross is mov­ing on, the oth­er four will re­turn in hopes of claim­ing a three-peat.

After all, they’re still en­joy­ing the fruits of win­ning their second straight.

“A lot of people were happy for us, and we got re­cog­nized for win­ning,” Mor­ris­sey said. “It was on Face­book and a lot of people talked about it. It was fun to see every­one get­ting ex­cited about it.

“We will prac­tice hard and hope­fully we can win it again next year.” ••