Reading is believing

Book worms: The Phillie Phanatic last week visited St. Matthew Elementary School in Mayfair as a reward for outstanding student performance in the Phanatic About Reading program, presented by Comcast. The Phanatic About Reading program encourages children in kindergarten through eighth grade to improve their literacy skills by reading at least 15 minutes a day. On May 6, the Phillies will select five Most Outstanding Readers and five Most Improved Readers from all participating schools to be honored during the annual Comcast Phanatic About Reading Night.
