Reading is believing

Book worms: The Phil­lie Phanat­ic last week vis­ited St. Mat­thew Ele­ment­ary School in May­fair as a re­ward for out­stand­ing stu­dent per­form­ance in the Phanat­ic About Read­ing pro­gram, presen­ted by Com­cast. The Phanat­ic About Read­ing pro­gram en­cour­ages chil­dren in kinder­garten through eighth grade to im­prove their lit­er­acy skills by read­ing at least 15 minutes a day. On May 6, the Phil­lies will se­lect five Most Out­stand­ing Read­ers and five Most Im­proved Read­ers from all par­ti­cip­at­ing schools to be honored dur­ing the an­nu­al Com­cast Phanat­ic About Read­ing Night.

