Police seek energy drink bandit

An uniden­ti­fied burg­lar made off with a sack full of ci­gar­ettes and en­ergy drinks from an early morn­ing break-in at a May­fair Sun­oco on Feb. 16.

Po­lice said the crook’s total haul amoun­ted to about $700 in mer­chand­ise. It happened at about 4:25 a.m. at 7401 Frank­ford Ave. The burg­lar used a brick to shat­ter a win­dow on the side of the shop. Once in­side, he grabbed vari­ous packs of smokes, light­ers, 5-Hour En­ergy bottles and Red Bull cans from the shelves.

He ex­ited through the broken win­dow and fled east­bound on Bleigh Av­en­ue. Sur­veil­lance cam­er­as re­cor­ded the crime.

The burg­lar was de­scribed as white, 25 to 30 years old, 160 pounds, with a black hood­ie, a red cap, gray sweat­pants, black boots and gloves. Vis­it the Phil­adelphia Po­lice chan­nel on You­Tube.com to view sur­veil­lance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to re­port in­form­a­tion. ••

