Police seek energy drink bandit

An unidentified burglar made off with a sack full of cigarettes and energy drinks from an early morning break-in at a Mayfair Sunoco on Feb. 16.
Police said the crook’s total haul amounted to about $700 in merchandise. It happened at about 4:25 a.m. at 7401 Frankford Ave. The burglar used a brick to shatter a window on the side of the shop. Once inside, he grabbed various packs of smokes, lighters, 5-Hour Energy bottles and Red Bull cans from the shelves.
He exited through the broken window and fled eastbound on Bleigh Avenue. Surveillance cameras recorded the crime.
The burglar was described as white, 25 to 30 years old, 160 pounds, with a black hoodie, a red cap, gray sweatpants, black boots and gloves. Visit the Philadelphia Police channel on YouTube.com to view surveillance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to report information. ••
